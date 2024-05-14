The Giro Cielo Mips is not quite at the top of Giro's range, but it's a good-looking helmet that is still reasonably light and offers a number of Giro's best safety features. The Mips fit and lock system feels good on your head, the ventilation system works well and overall it compares favourably to more expensive alternatives.
In use
Visually, you can see straight off that the Giro Cielo Mips isn't an aero helmet, with 22 vents across the structure giving it a perforated appearance. As you'd imagine, this also means it's very well ventilated and it kept me cool on any rides where I might ordinarily heat up quite a bit.
It is a simple construction compared to helmets that feature the Spherical technology that's popular at the very top end of the helmet market. The Cielo is a single-piece helmet featuring vents of different shapes and sizes, with reflective detailing on the front and back that is quite hard to identify.
Our test helmet came in a purple cherry colour, and there are six other options from which you can choose, though it's only available in two sizes, Small and Medium.
I was impressed with how small the helmet appeared once on my (pretty large) head. It fits neatly in part because there is very little space wasted inside the helmet. The internal Mips system lies flush to the helmet's body, rather than leaving any air gap, as some helmets do.
While it doesn't pack quite the safety punch of some of Giro's other (more expensive) helmets, the Cielo does offer some good features. The Integrated Mips Brain Protection System aims to reduce rotational forces. The Mips slip plane fits into the adjustable dial so that the two function together – or so Giro says.
Roll cage reinforcement is an invisible additional level of protection that forms part of the foam layer. This helps keep the helmet together under impact – thereby protecting the rider.
The Roc Loc 5 Air supposedly improves fit, cooling and stability. It's a plastic mesh that's meant to suspend the helmet just off your head but I found that my head was actually touching the helmet's frame for the most part. Perhaps it is so close as to be imperceptible – it's difficult to be sure.
The Ionic+ padding contains silver, which is meant to reduce odours building up in the helmet. I haven't worn it in hot enough conditions for this to be properly tested, but so far I'm glad to say it is still smelling okay.
It's difficult to really test too many of these features, but they do combine to create a very comfortable and well-ventilated environment for your head. Helmets are tested extensively by the relevant authorities and Giro has a few helmets that score extremely well – so I'm confident that it's a very safe helmet.
The straps are similar to those on other Giro helmets. They create a gap for your ears to pass through and you can adjust them quite easily by pulling on different straps in different areas of the helmet. You do need to be pretty careful when doing this, as it's possible to pull off the clip/buckle entirely from the right-hand side of the strap.
The rear dial is effective – twisting it clockwise tightens the helmet with a reassuring clicking sound; anti-clockwise turning silently loosens the helmet.
Value
The Giro Cielo Mips is a well-designed and stylish helmet that incorporates a lot of the most highly regarded crash technology to keep you safe. There's no getting around that just shy of £200 is a lot to spend on cycling kit, but this is your head's safety we're talking about – and many people will quite rightly prioritise helmet expenditure.
One of its main competitors at a similar price is the Rudy Project Egos, which is 20 grams and 20 pounds lighter. Stu Kerton was a big fan and it features in our best cycling helmets buyer's guide. As well as good airflow and a bug net, Stu liked its low-profile looks and cool design. Personally I don't get along with the magnetic Fidlock strap system but Stu had no issues with it.
The Bell XR Spherical, also in our buyer's guide, is a little dearer at £209, and George recommended it for both road and off-road use. It has the same Spherical technology that features in the Giro Aries below, and George felt the only real drawback was its 294g weight.
And here's what you could have won. The £290 Giro Aries Spherical Helmet is pretty much as pricy as it gets – but it is my go-to helmet and I have to say it is phenomenally comfortable. Its ball-and-socket Spherical technology makes me feel very safe, though it does have a bigger profile than the Cielo, and I'd also say it's less well ventilated.
Is it £100 better than the Cielo? I'm not sure it is.
Conclusion
Good-looking and comfortable helmet with a reassuring number of non-gimmicky-sounding safety measures. If you're looking for the lightest helmet around or for something with a bit of insulation then you'll be disappointed by this breezy affair – but otherwise, it's good in most areas.
Verdict
Not the lightest or the cheapest, but comfortable, safe, well-ventilated and with a neat profile
Make and model: Giro Cielo Mips
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From Giro:
With a compact shape, Mips® Evolve Core rotational energy management, and 22 Wind Tunnel vents, the Cielo Mips® delivers style, protection, and comfort for road and gravel riders.
Enthusiast road and gravel riders deserve pro-level performance and Cielo delivers the style, features, and comfort that set Giro ahead of the bunch. Inspired by Aries, with nods to iconic models like Aeon, Cielo's compact design houses maximizes cooling performance with 22 vents tied to deep internal channeling, while integrated protection from Mips® Evolve Core combines with our top-tier Roc Loc 5 Air fit system. For performance, protection and style that stands out from the pack, step up to Cielo.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
REFLECTIVITY
Reflective decals front and rear
CONSTRUCTION
In-mold construction with full polycarbonate coverage
Thermoformed SL Roll Cage reinforcement
Full lower hardbody coverage
VENTILATION
22 vents and Deep Internal Channeling
FIT SYSTEM
Roc Loc® 5 Air
PRODUCT WEIGHT
300g (size Medium CPSC)|290g (size Medium CE)
CERTIFICATION
Complies with the US CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmet for Persons Age 5 and Older
EU: CE EN1078
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
It feels solid and strong on the head – the Mips Evolve Core layer is fitted inside the helmet securely.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Kept me cool in moderate spring weather – even when wearing a cap. I'm not going to guess at drag but it didn't feel slow in the wind.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
I didn't encounter any situations where the integrity of the helmet was tested, but this feels as well made as other Giro helmets I've owned and worn for many years.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
The 275g weight is middling. It's just 10g more than the Giro Aries Spherical but 40g more than the Trek Velocis Mips. The Bell XR Spherical is 294g, while the Rudy Project Egos is lighter by 20g and cheaper by £20.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
I've always found Giro helmets comfortable and its Cielo is no different. The Ionic+ padding and the fit system create a really snug and flush fit to your head and I found it easy to adjust too. Your head touches the shell of the helmet, unlike with some other helmets where there is a buffer zone between helmet and the Mips cage.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
You can spend an awful lot on a helmet these days, and coming in at under £200 makes this expensive – though not top of the range. You get lots of the trickle-down tech from even more expensive Giro helmets and it's well designed throughout.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I wore it for both gravel and road rides, it felt secure and safe at all times and I like its non-bulky profile. Temperatures only briefly flirted with 20 degrees during testing but it provided ample ventilation at that heat.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The Roc Loc 5 Air Mips Fit system creates an excellent fit, the ear gaps hang in the right place and it's easy to adjust on the fly.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
If you were riding in really cold temperatures you would probably want a less ventilated helmet but that's more of an observation than a criticism. Though there is the price to consider…
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's got a comparable number of features to the Rudy Project Egos which costs a similar amount. I think it represents a good deal against the many £200+ helmets avaialable currently. But, of course, £190 is still an expensive helmet.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I'm a big fan of this helmet, especially when I've been able to ride it alongside its much more expensive sister helmet, the Spherical. The ventilation is great, it's not too heavy, and I feel safe wearing it. I've got a big head as well so anything that creates the illusion of it being slightly smaller is fine by me.
Age: 34 Height: 187cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: Pearson Hammerandtongs My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Ultra endurance
