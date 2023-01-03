The Bell XR Spherical Road Helmet is a supremely comfortable, well-ventilated and secure-fitting helmet. The new 'Spherical' Mips technology works well, and Bell has integrated it very subtly, with a little extra weight the only penalty compared with rival helmets around this price.

Bell markets this as a multi-surface helmet, one that is equally at home on the road as it is on the rough stuff. And if you are looking for a new lid for the new year, check out our guide to the best cycling helmets.

As Bell has included the 'Spherical' Technology in this helmet's name, that seems a logical place to start.

Spherical Technology is basically a version of Mips, but rather than a plastic harness, it is essentially a 'Russian doll' helmet – with a larger outer shell covering the smaller one that sits on your head. The two are connected by rubber bands, not that I could see them, which allow the inner helmet to move freely in all directions. This does the same job as Mips in reducing rotational impact and lowering the chances of suffering concussion in the event of a crash.

Luckily, I didn't have to find out whether this works first hand, but from the amount of movement available between the two shells, I have no reason to doubt how effective it would be.

A major bonus that this system has over traditional Mips systems is that it allows helmet manufacturers to put pads in more places, which significantly increases comfort. The plastic harness is no longer directly against your head, and both pieces of the helmet have been designed specifically for one another, so the system works seamlessly.

Fit is achieved through a cradle and a dial system at the rear. The gaps between ratchets are larger than on many other helmets, but I didn't have any issues with this and was easily able to find a comfortable and secure fit.

You can also move the cradle vertically to further adjust the fit. I found that the helmet stayed in place very well on a variety of rides, from long road sessions to intense and bumpy gravel rides.

The helmet straps run through the inner shell and connect to the outer shell, which means there is an entire shell between the anchor points and your head. This adds comfort and creates a seamless look, with the straps almost just disappearing into the helmet.

The sliding magnetic clip made it easy to put on the helmet and take it off, even when I was wearing thick winter gloves.

Ventilation is also good, which is impressive given that you are basically wearing two helmets. This again comes from the Spherical system's custom build and its ability to channel air freely through its 16 vents.

Bell has included a couple of nice little rubber grippers on the front vents for sticking your glasses in, which is a nice touch.

The helmet pads strike a good balance between plushness and not being absorbent – so they don't end up stinking after a few rides or letting sweat drop down your face after a long ride. They also keep the helmet from knocking against your head on rough gravel rides.

At 294g the XR Spherical Road Helmet is heavier than others around this price, which is understandable given its method of construction.

Rivals

But the S-Works Prevail that Stu liked is only 21g lighter despite the abundance of carbon and a much less substantial Mips system.

The Giro Helios Spherical proved a hit with Anna Marie when she tested it. It uses the same Spherical Technology and weighs 20g less, but it costs £229 and I don't think the tech as is as seamlessly integrated.

If you're looking for something at this price without MIPS, you could look at the £229 Limar Air Pro Aero that Jamie reviewed, which weighs 233g.

Overall, I was very impressed by the XR Spherical Road Helmet – it is very comfortable, the ventilation is excellent, and Bell's the use of the Spherical Technology is seamless.

Verdict

An innovative helmet that offers comfort, ventilation and seamlessly integrated Spherical Technology

