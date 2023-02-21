Rudy Project Egos helmet

The Rudy Project EGOS is more than just a good-looking helmet. It's low, sleek, comfortable and the vents direct the airflow well. Oh, and it's got mesh to keep those pesky insects out – it’s the lid that just keeps on giving! Not only that, but it has the sort of quality that will see it challenging for a place in our best cycling helmets buyer’s guide. You’re also likely to see it worn by Team Bahrain Victorious riders this year.

From an aesthetics point of view, I like a helmet that doesn't sit too high above your head, and the EGOS certainly doesn't.

Its sleek design doesn't look or feel at all bulky and I found the fit spot on for me – although helmet fit is of course very personal, so it may not work for you.

Inside the helmet is what Rudy Project calls a dual-density inner shell. The lighter grey section is softer than the main EPS – expanded polystyrene – part of the shell, and according to Rudy, this softer material provides greater absorption of energy in the event of a crash.

There are also channels between the two sections, which are there to improve airflow. In fact, I'd say that airflow is very good. With 23 vents it's an airy helmet, but in addition to having a large number of vents, the vents are also well positioned. If you are follically challenged don't forget your sunblock – or sun-blocking summer skullcap – otherwise you could end up with a very interesting, and possibly uncomfortable, suntan.

Compared to a helmet such as the Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 that I tested last year, the EGOS isn't actually that 'open', as the multiple vents don't cover as much of the helmet's surface area.

But regardless of that, the EGOS has great airflow. The front scoop sits on your forehead, with the vents above it really drawing the air in through the front, channelling it over your head and out the back, taking any excess heat with it.

I found the padding comfortable too – it's thick enough not to get compressed after hours in the saddle and soaks up plenty of sweat. It's also easy to remove it for washing.

The helmet also includes mesh to cover the front vents to prevent insects from sneaking their way in. It's a rare event, but I have been stung by wasps and bees and it hurts, so any protection has to be a positive.

To dial in the fit you get a... dial. Rudy Project calls it 'Retention 11' and the dial tightens or loosens a thick cable that covers most of the inside of the helmet. It offers so much adjustability that it should mould itself to heads of varying shapes.

When you tighten the dial it clicks in increments, but it's smooth and click-free when you undo it, which is a very minor whinge. Sometimes I wear a cap or hat underneath my helmet, so it would be nice to know just how many clicks I've loosened the strap by, so that I can tighten it back up precisely how I like it. As I said, it's a very minor quibble.

The EGOS is available in three sizes, which is fairly typical of most helmet brands. And you get a choice of four colours: blue, black, white and cosmic blue.

Rather than a typical buckle for securing the helmet, Rudy has gone for the magnetic FidLock system to do the strap up.

It does take a little getting used to after an old-school buckle, but it snaps shut, and it's quick and easy to open with gloved hands.

The dividers for directing the straps around your ears are also cleverly designed. Rather than having the side and rear straps joining in a V-section, curved Ergo Dividers carry the straps around and below your ears.

Regarding safety, the EGOS passes the European CE/EN 1078 and the US CPSC 12.03 standards. The helmet doesn't feature Mips or similar technology, but Rudy says it does its own in-house rotational impact test, which has a pass or fail criteria.

It's not a part of either the European or US standard's testing protocols, but Rudy Project says 'it takes inspiration from ECE 22.06 (a new standard for motorcycle helmets) and it is based on real accident data and scientific sources'.

Value

The Rudy Project EGOS costs £169.99. Bell's XR Spherical helmet that George recently tested offers good ventilation and is comfortable for long rides. It includes Bell's own version of Mips, but is 40g heavier than the EGOS and comes in at £209.99.

I was testing the Bollé Avio MIPS helmet at the same time as the EGOS and while I found the ventilation good for the small number of vents it had, I feel the Rudy Project EGOS is a better all-round helmet.

The Avio weighs the same as the EGOS but I think it has quite a bulky look to it, and at £235 it's also much more expensive.

Conclusion

I think that Rudy has really delivered with its EGOS helmet. It's comfortable, well ventilated and shows great attention to detail with features such as the under-ear straps and magnetic chin clasp. Oh, and I like the bug mesh too – and the fact it's not stupidly expensive.

Verdict

A comfortable, well-vented helmet that shows lots of attention to detail.

