Crankbrothers F15 multi-tool

The Crankbrothers F15 multi-toool is a stylish, neatly-executed 15 function unit that caters to most emergency tune ups and repairs. However, despite the obvious charm and some nice touches, there's a sense you're paying as much for form as function.

The SCM435 stainless steel tools are flanked by machined, 6063-T5 aluminium plates, and the whole thing secures within its brushed aluminium case via magnets. You can leave the case at home if you're looking to save weight and space, but the bits are relatively short and the alloy casing works as a useful handle for better grip and torque.

At 164g it feels reassuringly solid and, though the chain tool/spoke key component detaches, the strong magnets mean it's less likely to get lost than the usual slip-on designs. Nevertheless, it's good to see a proper 8mm bit instead of the common 8mm cap that slips over the 6mm hex.

For the record, the tool list includes the common hexes (2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm), a T25 Torx, Philips & flat head screwdrivers, four spoke wrenches (sizes 0-3) and a bottle opener.

The F15 is surprisingly pleasant to use, given its small dimensions, and the slender design means you're able to slide it into tight spaces – such as around bottle cages – pretty effectively. The bits are very accurately machined and fit snugly in the fasteners.

Recessed bolts, such as those found in brake lever clamps, can be literally beyond its reach, though. The bits are simply too stubby to get in. By contrast the spoke keys, positioned as they are in the (effective) detachable chain tool, are more useable than on many multi-tools.

The five year warranty instils confidence, and the plating and general quality feel reassuringly good. It hasn't suffered even after a few nights out in damp, coastal air, and cranking hard on stubborn fasteners fails to create any flex or sense of vulnerability.

Value

The FR15 is made to a high standard, but there is a lot of choice at this end of the market. For a large, eclectic fleet the Passport C-D-W Fold-Up Tool is arguably better, and that's a two-piece, 20 function Topeak Alien Homage for £25.

The Topeak Alien II itself has 25 functions for the same price as the F15, though to be fair, both these tools are aimed more towards tourers and bike packers.

We recently reviewed Topeak's Mini PT30 as well, which is also £39.99 and offers no fewer than 30 functions.

Summary

Accusing the Crankbrothers FR15 of offering form over function would be harsh and inaccurate – it offers both to a high degree. Nevertheless, you can get the same function (and good enough quality) for significantly less from other tools, so there's no doubt you're paying a premium for that lovely form.

Verdict

Pretty, well-built and effective tool, but pricey

