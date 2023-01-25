ETC F1500 Front Bicycle Light

As its name suggests, the ETC F1500 front light kicks out 1,500 lumens on the brightest setting, which is more than you'll ever need for road riding, but does the job superbly, as well as featuring an effective daytime running mode. Overall, it's simple and straightforward to use, though the mount stack could be lower for a sleeker look.
Build and fitting
ETC is cycle distributor Moore Large's own brand of lighting. There isn't much information about the light online, but the instruction booklet provided features adequate technical specifics. The light feels sturdy in the hand and at 187g it's hardly overweight; there are both lighter and heavier front lights out there.
The adjustor mechanism is a screw-up thread that tightens well and it fits both round and aero handlebars securely. I tested this light on a Prime Primavera Aero Carbon Handlebar and it tightened fully. No tools are required for the bracket, meaning it can be switched easily between bikes. The light also slides nicely into the bracket carriage and fits firmly with no rattling.
The light has some water resistance, with an IP65 rating, but isn't fully waterproof. I'd like to have seen a rating of IPX6 or IPX7, to be more confident using it in all weather conditions.
Modes and charging
The ETC F1500 offers six modes: ultra-high is 1,500 lumens with a run-time of around 1.8 hours; high is 750 lumens with a run-time of around 4 hours; medium is 300 lumens with a run-time of around 12 hours; low is 100 lumens with a run-time of around 24 hours; daytime flash has a run-time of around 30 hours; and breathe has a run time of around 24 hours.
I found the claimed run-times to be pretty accurate – daytime flash, for example, lasted around 30 hours.
There is also a smart mode function which is entered by pressing and holding the button for two seconds, and the smart mode indicator on the top of the light will become green. This function worked well, and means that daytime flash mode runs at around 100 lumens but will turn to around 500 lumens as it gets darker. Further presses will get you out of smart mode and back to the previous mode you were in.
Charging takes a claimed four hours from empty, which in my experience was also pretty accurate, via a USB-C port. It is located on the back of the light, which is rubber-bunged for weatherproofing, and the location means it's out of the way of direct rainfall and spray.
The light can be charged while in use, which is handy, but it does change to the low mode. While charging, a flashing red light shows on top, changing to a steady blue once the battery is fully charged.
In use
In the darkness, the full power mode is really impressive. Switching through the modes, I kept thinking that I'd reached the highest mode, but there was always one more! In pitch-black conditions, it lights the way ahead very effectively. The beam pattern is good, with a concentrated but wide central circle and luminescence tailing off towards the outer edges.
The lower modes are equally as effective, with the addition of a breathe mode which pulses to help you be seen. It's similar in brightness to the lowest setting, with the same run-time, but might help to draw attention to you over a steady light.
The daytime flashing mode gets you noticed in daytime conditions where you don't necessarily need the light to be able to see.
Value
For £79.99, the ETC F1500 is decent value compared with other lights with similar features and power output.
The Ravemen PR1000 is also £79.99 but the highest mode is 1,000 lumens, with a run-time of 1.5 hours. This is down on the max power of the ETC F1500 and also a shorter run-time. However, the PR1000 does have two rear ports: a USB-C for charging and a full-size standard USB out port that lets you use the light as a battery pack. Read our full review for more.
The Knog Blinder Road 600 Front Light is also £79.99 but has a brightest setting of 600 lumens and a run-time of only an hour in this mode. Jamie tested the Knog in 2021.
If you don't need the power of the ETC F1500, there are plenty of cheaper options: the Lezyne Classic Drive 700XL, for example, is £62 and has a max output of 700 lumens. It also has a race mode, which Liam thought was excellent.
Conclusion
Overall, this light offers a high power output for the money when compared with other lights of a similar price, with enough lighting performance to satisfy even the fastest road riders.
It is easy to operate and can be fitted to both round and aero handlebars. My only criticisms are that the mount stack could be sleeker, and the waterproofing improved.
Verdict
Great front light with enough output for every type of night-time road rider
