Prime Primavera Aero Carbon Handlebar

Prime's new Primavera Carbon Aero Handlebar is, like its forerunner, a great upgrade option at an attractive price. The drop is slightly shallower with a more ergonomic shape that's excellent for sprinting, and the price is still very good.
I reviewed the original Primavera Carbon Handlebar back in 2019, and I'm happy to see a lot of features I loved back then carried over to this one. Still present and correct are the easily-accessible drops, the aero top section, huge holes for internal cable routing, and the space around the stem clamp for a computer mount and light.
Installing the bar is pretty simple. Those large holes for the cables make life very easy – especially if you're installing hydraulic brake hoses with mechanical shift cables – and there's a hole at the back of the clamp area for electronic shift wires heading through the stem.
Like the older model, wrapping bar tape is straightforward too, though you need to take care has when you finish the wrap at aero top section. A bit of time with the scissors and a clean finish is achievable.
46.3% more numbers
Prime says the new bar is 13% lighter, 29.5% stiffer vertically, 11% stiffer horizontally, and 21.4% stiffer rotationally. Overall, it's apparently 20.6% stiffer with 16% less deformation.
So, having calibrated my arms to within 0.1% of maybe, I headed off for some test rides. In truth I found the original bar plenty stiff enough, and with a weight of just 64kg and a maximum sprint power of 1150W, I'm certainly not the most powerful rider either.
Ride feel
I don't feel much has changed. The stiffness I liked about the old model is still there; stronger riders might find this new model gives them a slightly more solid base for big efforts, but the important thing for me is that Prime hasn't ruined the bar by making it harsh.
The road buzz that can hamper stiff carbon components isn't present here. Even with gloveless hands resting on the bare carbon of the aero top section, I don't feel much buzz.
The drop section seems to be a bit more angular than the old model, though this is something I quite like, especially for getting a tight grip of the drops to get my head down and open up a sprint.
The shape gives a tight and stable hold on the bar that really helps you get planted, though one knock-on effect is that the drop transitions into the flat end very late. This leaves a very stubby flat section – I would have liked to see it extend another inch or so for a more comfortable hand position.
Fitting accessories on either side of the stem is still easy, even with a chunky stem like the Zipp Sprint SL holding it on, and – for what it's worth – the weight is marginally lower too. Our 38cm test bar weighs in at 226g.
> 13 of the best cycling drop handlebars — how to buy the perfect bars
It's very good to see Prime has kept the price to £149.99, so it's still one of the cheapest aero handlebars on the market. Vision's Metron Aero bar is £351, for instance, so I'm sticking with my thoughts on the old version: this is an upgrade that's worth the money.
Verdict
Updated aero bar is still light, still stiff and still a great deal
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Prime Primavera Aero Carbon Handlebar
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Prime says: "Building on the success of the original Primavera handlebar, the all-new Primavera Aero Handlebar is lighter, stiffer and stronger, yet carries over many of the features that made the original so popular.
This high-quality aero handlebar features a high modulus carbon fibre construction, which makes it super-light at only 228g for the 42cm option. Its carbon build also ensures that riders benefit from exceptional strength, stiffness and precise handling when both training and competing."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Material: Carbon Fibre
Use: Road, Triathlon and Time Trial
Diameter: 31.8mm
Reach: 76.5mm
Drop: 122mm
Cable Routing: Internal, Shimano Di2 compatible
Flared Aero Tops
Width measured centre to centre
Weight: 228g (42cm option)
Product Data
Time Trial: Yes
Road: Yes
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. It is stiff for sprints and hard efforts, but also comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The hand position for sprinting is great. It really lets you wrench on the drops with everything you've got.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Pretty much half the price of most other carbon aero bars.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a stiff and comfortable aero bar that smokes the competition on price – an easy nine.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
This; a thousand times this.
There's literally a comment saying they're 'too skinny' and one saying it looks like a 'healthy BMI' (ignoring the fact that BMI is an utterly...
Looking at the picture of the house, they ain't that wealthy... Not even a particularly unque or interesting house, just a mass produced box of carp.
I wish Brighton had a Rapha clubhouse.
Beating Philpsen twice this week so far is no mean achievement....De Kleijn is a much better sprinter than he's given credit for as well.
I've had an Etape for over 5 years and love it. Comfortable and pretty light. I use it as my main road bike, only switching to the lighter more...
OK, just wanted to amke sure it was a tubeless as the 2020 Performance Line versions are not (athough the 2021 versions now are) The Evolution...
Interesting reading the comments since my original post. My bikes are all 9 or 10 spd cassettes with triple up front. I wonder whether this is a...
hard to believe that the Harrogate crash was 7 years ago....
They mean not liberal dashings of GT85 mixed with rubber tyres then