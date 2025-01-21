The Infini KOR 800 front light is the most potent of Infini's range, feels reasonably solid and has some small but neat touches. Despite some definite charm, though, it will better suit riders who primarily ride through town and suburban environments – navigational clout, especially along pitch black roads, is good rather than great, and run-times are short when you unleash the full 800 lumens.
Specification
Pop open the box and there's not much on the accessories front: a simple watch strap type mount (a helmet model is available separately), and a Micro USB charge cable.
The lamp itself measures a bijoux 99.5 x 30.2 x 36.7mm and employs a nicely machined extruded aluminium alloy shell which also serves as a heat sink, giving diodes, switchgear and circuitry the best chance of a long, productive life.
Behind the lens lives a single diode that's fuelled by a lithium polymer cell. It charges reasonably quickly, but Micro USB feels a little dated. These are still ubiquitous, though, so no issues if you've lost the original.
The light carries an IPX5 rating for weatherproofing, which means it will withstand direct contact with water projected through a nozzle. Heavy rain hasn't been an issue, and I've subjected ours to the garden hose for a few minutes and it didn't miss a beat. Just ensure that the charge port cover is fully home.
Mount
Watch strap type mounts are common to the compact light genre, and undoubtedly convenient, but oft criticised for a tendency to slip or vibrate annoyingly over battle-scarred tarmac. This hasn't been an issue here, primarily due to the light's size and weight. I've had no problems getting it to play nicely with bar diameters between 25.4 through to 30.8mm.
Aftermarket alternatives include an underbar Garmin type and helmet type. Personally, I'd sooner pay a couple of quid more and have the complete range included as standard.
Operation
There are two ways to turn the light on – manually, pressing the on/off switch-cum-charge life indicator, or setting up the light so it turns on automatically when mounted (a sensor in the light body connects with a magnet in the mount). Slightly counter-intuitively, to my mind, you have to press and hold the button for a second and a half, while the light's off, to set it to do this, but once done it remains set, even after removal to recharge.
The switch itself is a slightly raised, top-mounted affair that's easily spotted and commanded wearing heavy duty, full-finger, winter-weight gloves. It's on the squidgy end of positive yet doesn't feel remote – it requires a definite prod to power up or switch modes. I've had no issues with unwanted engagement when it's been in a pocket, or pannier.
A memory function takes the faff out of fast getaways, or you can let the light's auto adaptive function decide the best output. This regulates output to suit conditions but is less responsive than some, such as when entering a wooded area or underpass, but it's reliable enough.
The battery life indicator is a little more comprehensive than I've come to expect of late, with green (blue to my eyes) denoting fully juiced to 50%, orange 49-25% and red 24% to zero.
It'll refuel from a laptop or similar third-party device in the 2:30hrs cited, around 2:15hrs from the mains.
Modes & run-times
The light boasts five modes – six if you count the auto adaptive mode, which selects output according to conditions. There are three steady modes – 800, 400 and 200 lumens, a daylight flash (800 lumens) and a 100-lumen night flash.
Run-times are very faithful to those cited, achieving 1hr 8mins from the full 800 (1:15hrs official), 2:54hrs (3hrs cited) from the 400-lumen beam, 6:27hrs (6:30hrs) from the 200-lumen, 14hrs (14:30hrs) from the daytime flash and 23:53hrs (24hrs cited) from the 100-lumen flash.
Though lithium-ion batteries are resistant to temperature change, this has been in temperatures between 4 and 12°C, so I wouldn't be surprised if run-times dipped very slightly when close to or below zero.
I would have appreciated an auto kickdown to flashing as a get-me-home bailout, but if you're in the higher settings, there's an opportunity to manually nudge down should you need to.
Output
There's an old saying that horsepower sells cars, torque wins races, and though slightly different, it's certainly true that lumens are only one consideration when choosing lights. The KOR 800's output is good but not great in the navigational sense, primarily down to the lens and optics.
Although on paper an 800-lumen mode should be sufficient, it feels underpowered along the backroads, especially compared with models such as Ravemen's LR and CR series. I could navigate unlit lanes to around 14-15mph, picking out felled tree branches, mud, holes and similar hazards, but with Ravemen's CR 800 I was closer to 16/17mph in comparable scenarios, and quicker still using its LR800P cousin, which I attribute to Ravemen's superior lens technology and purer beam pattern. The Infini's blend of spot and flood isn't poor by any means, but the Ravemen units seem better at picking out detail. Along semi-rural sections I could cruise along at 20mph or so with the full 800.
As far as being seen goes, friends commented that they could see the 800 lumens at around 150 metres or so along unlit roads on cloudy nights.
The 400-lumen mode does a decent job of straddling semi-rural and suburban settings, and in terms of being seen, was picked out at around 100 metres.
Assuming you didn't want to take the flashing route, 200 lumens is certainly up to the job of town riding. Other traffic seemed to slow and take notice from 50 metres or so, and though the side windows look modest, I was surprised by the arc they cast.
As for the flashing modes, they are suitably extrovert. The full 800 daylight is both eye catching (even in bright winter sunshine) and refreshingly frugal to boot. Oncoming traffic seemed to take notice at around 100 metres, slightly further on overcast mornings, thanks in part to its tempo, but it's not dazzling, and I've found it similarly useful during misty spells.
The 100-lumen night flash is perhaps best thought of as a hybrid of steady and pulsing, which was surprisingly effective through well-lit built-up areas. I've also found this a good dynamo companion in murky conditions.
As for the auto function, although it's less responsive than some, it does a decent job of adjusting light to suit conditions and therefore maximising run-times. It'll go from the full 800 to 400, and then 200. Sudden darkness, such as entering an underpass, can catch it out, but I no issues with being seen or catching a hole during the test period. It certainly comes in handy if your ride or commute takes in different environments.
Value
While the KOR 800 is by no means poor value, there are several that could give it a good run for your hard earned.
Ravemen's LR1000 is £59.99, produces 1,000 lumens in top mode, and thanks to the lens technology seems brighter than the numbers suggest. Run-times can be extended (albeit in the 500lm setting) by plugging in a powerbank. It also meets IPX6 for weatherproofing, charges in 90 minutes, and there's a wired remote for convenience (although disappointingly, it doesn't come as standard).
Gaciron's Kiwi Anti-Glare Bike Front Light hovers around the £50 mark (depending on the exchange rate), produces 1,200 lumens in the highest setting, has run-times between 1:30hrs and 24hrs, and meets IPX6 for weatherproofing. Steve was impressed with its performance but found the plastic mount comparatively low rent. A CNC mount and wireless remote bring the asking price to £70.
Moon's Rigel Pro is also £59.99, very compact, produces a maximum of 1,000 lumens, and includes an 'intelligent' motion sensor and Garmin-type quick release mount. It has three flashing modes – four if you count the 80-lumen SOS – but only two steady modes, and there's a big gap between them (1,000 to 350lm), which may not be to everyone's taste.
Conclusion
The Infini KOR 800 is quite a capable compact light that lends itself nicely to commuting, provided your routes don't involve miles of unlit roads. I'm particularly fond of the flashing modes and their frugality, and the sensored tech also seems reliable. However, while competitors also have limited top-mode run-times in common, in some instances the lens technology means better navigational prowess. Micro USB charging and the lack of both a remote switch and the ability to plug in powerbanks to extend run-times may also limit the KOR 800's appeal.
Verdict
Competent commuter light but faces stiff competition from models with higher specification and outputs
Make and model: Infini KOR 800 Front Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Infini says: "The KOR 800 among INFINI'S highest powered headlights, providing users with superior night vision and daytime safety. Using KOR 800 is as simple as two steps. Charge and mount. No need to fuss with any button presses. This is made possible with its auto power-up function, which triggers immediately upon mounting. Users have the option to wield more control over their unit with six illumination modes, including three constant modes, two flashing modes, and an auto-adaptive mode, which preserves battery life and optimizes illumination by automatically switching modes based on ambient light levels. KOR 800 also features mode memory based on the mode last used, 800 lumens of light, and a low battery indicator."
My feelings are it's generally a solid light with some nice touches, although best suited to riders who primarily ride in town and suburban contexts.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Infini lists:
Lithium-ion polymer rechargeable battery with micro USB port
5 modes: Low / High / Pulsating / Daytime Flashing / Auto Mode
Push button switch operation is easy to operate, even with winter gloves
800 lumens maximum output
Six illumination modes: low, medium, and high constant modes, low and high flashing modes, and an auto-adaptive mode
Auto power-on function
Auto-adaptive mode
Mode memory
Low battery indicator
Waterproof rating of IPX5
Rate the light for quality of construction:
7/10
Generally solid, although while adequate (see below), IPX5 weatherproofing is starting to look lower rent.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
7/10
Very straightforward to use, even wearing winterweight gloves. Auto functions are also effective and, in my view, welcome.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
Mount is sufficiently secure when pulled very snug and has not slipped or allowed the light to vibrate when negotiating washboard and rougher stretches of road, though it feels less substantial than others I've used and tested around this price point.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
7/10
Though 'only' IPX5, it hasn't missed a beat exposed to heavy rain and similar along wet, gritty lanes. Passed my garden hose test.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
6/10
Run-times have been faithful to those cited by Infini; the 2.5-hour charge time is reasonable and practical enough for workplace refuelling.
Rate the light for performance:
6/10
Flashing modes are particularly effective and definite plus points. Beam pattern and output in the steady settings are good in the sense of being visible to other traffic, even along very dark roads, although the optical quality and limitations of 800 lumens become apparent when navigating the latter and quickly deplete the battery's reserves.
Rate the light for durability:
7/10
Factors such as regularly charging the battery will certainly help optimise its service life (this applies to all rechargeable lights). The mount, though effective, feels less substantial than some, but otherwise the KOR 800 feels reasonably solid, and if the test period is any gauge, should resist typical British weather and everyday riding without issue.
Rate the light for weight:
6/10
Fairly typical of this genre of compact light.
Rate the light for value:
5/10
By no means poor, but there are also some offering more lumens and higher specification for less cash. (See below.)
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Ravemen's LR1000 is £59.99. It produces 1,000 lumens in top mode and thanks to the lens technology seems brighter than the numbers suggest. Run-times can be extended by plugging in a power bank, plus it meets IPX6 for weatherproofing, charges in 90 minutes, and there's a wired remote for convenience (although it doesn't come as standard).
Moon's Rigel Pro is also £59.99, very compact, produces a maximum of 1,000 lumens, and includes an 'intelligent' motion sensor and Garmin-type quick release mount. It has three flashing modes – four if you count the 80-lumen SOS – but only two steady modes, and there's a big gap between them (1,000 to 350lm), which may not be to everyone's taste.
Gaciron's Kiwi Anti-Glare Bike Front Light hovers around the £50 mark (depending on the exchange rate), produces 1,200 lumens in the highest setting, has run-times between 1:30hrs and 24hrs, and meets IPX6 for weatherproofing. Steve was impressed with its performance but found the plastic mount comparatively low rent. A CNC mount and wireless remote bring the asking price to £70.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, the KOR 800 is a capable enough light for urban/suburban commuting, with scope for extending playtimes on summer/best bikes during the drier, warmer season with some nice touches. The flashing modes are very effective, the sensored stop/start technology is very reliable too. The low and medium modes offer a decent blend of performance and economy – certainly no issues with being seen. However, while the 800-lumen mode has some merit, navigational prowess and short run-times limit the potential along unlit roads.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Extrovert flashing modes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Short run-times in the highest 800lm steady mode; a more substantial-feeling bar mount would be welcomed.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? On balance, no. There are more powerful compact lights with higher output and specification for less.
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Worth considering so long as they weren't wanting to stray far from the suburbs.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Compact light with some nice touches, but the specification, build quality, and output lag behind some costing less.
Age: 51 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
