The Infini KOR 800 front light is the most potent of Infini's range, feels reasonably solid and has some small but neat touches. Despite some definite charm, though, it will better suit riders who primarily ride through town and suburban environments – navigational clout, especially along pitch black roads, is good rather than great, and run-times are short when you unleash the full 800 lumens.

Specification

Pop open the box and there's not much on the accessories front: a simple watch strap type mount (a helmet model is available separately), and a Micro USB charge cable.

The lamp itself measures a bijoux 99.5 x 30.2 x 36.7mm and employs a nicely machined extruded aluminium alloy shell which also serves as a heat sink, giving diodes, switchgear and circuitry the best chance of a long, productive life.

Behind the lens lives a single diode that's fuelled by a lithium polymer cell. It charges reasonably quickly, but Micro USB feels a little dated. These are still ubiquitous, though, so no issues if you've lost the original.

The light carries an IPX5 rating for weatherproofing, which means it will withstand direct contact with water projected through a nozzle. Heavy rain hasn't been an issue, and I've subjected ours to the garden hose for a few minutes and it didn't miss a beat. Just ensure that the charge port cover is fully home.

Mount

Watch strap type mounts are common to the compact light genre, and undoubtedly convenient, but oft criticised for a tendency to slip or vibrate annoyingly over battle-scarred tarmac. This hasn't been an issue here, primarily due to the light's size and weight. I've had no problems getting it to play nicely with bar diameters between 25.4 through to 30.8mm.

Aftermarket alternatives include an underbar Garmin type and helmet type. Personally, I'd sooner pay a couple of quid more and have the complete range included as standard.

Operation

There are two ways to turn the light on – manually, pressing the on/off switch-cum-charge life indicator, or setting up the light so it turns on automatically when mounted (a sensor in the light body connects with a magnet in the mount). Slightly counter-intuitively, to my mind, you have to press and hold the button for a second and a half, while the light's off, to set it to do this, but once done it remains set, even after removal to recharge.

The switch itself is a slightly raised, top-mounted affair that's easily spotted and commanded wearing heavy duty, full-finger, winter-weight gloves. It's on the squidgy end of positive yet doesn't feel remote – it requires a definite prod to power up or switch modes. I've had no issues with unwanted engagement when it's been in a pocket, or pannier.

A memory function takes the faff out of fast getaways, or you can let the light's auto adaptive function decide the best output. This regulates output to suit conditions but is less responsive than some, such as when entering a wooded area or underpass, but it's reliable enough.

The battery life indicator is a little more comprehensive than I've come to expect of late, with green (blue to my eyes) denoting fully juiced to 50%, orange 49-25% and red 24% to zero.

It'll refuel from a laptop or similar third-party device in the 2:30hrs cited, around 2:15hrs from the mains.

Modes & run-times

The light boasts five modes – six if you count the auto adaptive mode, which selects output according to conditions. There are three steady modes – 800, 400 and 200 lumens, a daylight flash (800 lumens) and a 100-lumen night flash.

Run-times are very faithful to those cited, achieving 1hr 8mins from the full 800 (1:15hrs official), 2:54hrs (3hrs cited) from the 400-lumen beam, 6:27hrs (6:30hrs) from the 200-lumen, 14hrs (14:30hrs) from the daytime flash and 23:53hrs (24hrs cited) from the 100-lumen flash.

Though lithium-ion batteries are resistant to temperature change, this has been in temperatures between 4 and 12°C, so I wouldn't be surprised if run-times dipped very slightly when close to or below zero.

I would have appreciated an auto kickdown to flashing as a get-me-home bailout, but if you're in the higher settings, there's an opportunity to manually nudge down should you need to.

Output

There's an old saying that horsepower sells cars, torque wins races, and though slightly different, it's certainly true that lumens are only one consideration when choosing lights. The KOR 800's output is good but not great in the navigational sense, primarily down to the lens and optics.

Although on paper an 800-lumen mode should be sufficient, it feels underpowered along the backroads, especially compared with models such as Ravemen's LR and CR series. I could navigate unlit lanes to around 14-15mph, picking out felled tree branches, mud, holes and similar hazards, but with Ravemen's CR 800 I was closer to 16/17mph in comparable scenarios, and quicker still using its LR800P cousin, which I attribute to Ravemen's superior lens technology and purer beam pattern. The Infini's blend of spot and flood isn't poor by any means, but the Ravemen units seem better at picking out detail. Along semi-rural sections I could cruise along at 20mph or so with the full 800.

As far as being seen goes, friends commented that they could see the 800 lumens at around 150 metres or so along unlit roads on cloudy nights.

The 400-lumen mode does a decent job of straddling semi-rural and suburban settings, and in terms of being seen, was picked out at around 100 metres.

Assuming you didn't want to take the flashing route, 200 lumens is certainly up to the job of town riding. Other traffic seemed to slow and take notice from 50 metres or so, and though the side windows look modest, I was surprised by the arc they cast.

As for the flashing modes, they are suitably extrovert. The full 800 daylight is both eye catching (even in bright winter sunshine) and refreshingly frugal to boot. Oncoming traffic seemed to take notice at around 100 metres, slightly further on overcast mornings, thanks in part to its tempo, but it's not dazzling, and I've found it similarly useful during misty spells.

The 100-lumen night flash is perhaps best thought of as a hybrid of steady and pulsing, which was surprisingly effective through well-lit built-up areas. I've also found this a good dynamo companion in murky conditions.

As for the auto function, although it's less responsive than some, it does a decent job of adjusting light to suit conditions and therefore maximising run-times. It'll go from the full 800 to 400, and then 200. Sudden darkness, such as entering an underpass, can catch it out, but I no issues with being seen or catching a hole during the test period. It certainly comes in handy if your ride or commute takes in different environments.

Value

While the KOR 800 is by no means poor value, there are several that could give it a good run for your hard earned.

Ravemen's LR1000 is £59.99, produces 1,000 lumens in top mode, and thanks to the lens technology seems brighter than the numbers suggest. Run-times can be extended (albeit in the 500lm setting) by plugging in a powerbank. It also meets IPX6 for weatherproofing, charges in 90 minutes, and there's a wired remote for convenience (although disappointingly, it doesn't come as standard).

Gaciron's Kiwi Anti-Glare Bike Front Light hovers around the £50 mark (depending on the exchange rate), produces 1,200 lumens in the highest setting, has run-times between 1:30hrs and 24hrs, and meets IPX6 for weatherproofing. Steve was impressed with its performance but found the plastic mount comparatively low rent. A CNC mount and wireless remote bring the asking price to £70.

Moon's Rigel Pro is also £59.99, very compact, produces a maximum of 1,000 lumens, and includes an 'intelligent' motion sensor and Garmin-type quick release mount. It has three flashing modes – four if you count the 80-lumen SOS – but only two steady modes, and there's a big gap between them (1,000 to 350lm), which may not be to everyone's taste.

Conclusion

The Infini KOR 800 is quite a capable compact light that lends itself nicely to commuting, provided your routes don't involve miles of unlit roads. I'm particularly fond of the flashing modes and their frugality, and the sensored tech also seems reliable. However, while competitors also have limited top-mode run-times in common, in some instances the lens technology means better navigational prowess. Micro USB charging and the lack of both a remote switch and the ability to plug in powerbanks to extend run-times may also limit the KOR 800's appeal.

Verdict

Competent commuter light but faces stiff competition from models with higher specification and outputs