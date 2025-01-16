The Magicshine Allty 200 Rechargeable USB-C Road Bike Light is a remarkably good product for its intended audience, especially given its low price. It's a good choice if you're a commuter or mainly ride in urban conditions and are looking for a light to be seen by, and in its high 200-lumen setting you could even use it as a light to see by at a push. Its flashing modes are excellent too, making you very visible to other road users.
In many respects the most important question is 'what does it look like to other road users?' And I did a number of tests with a fellow rider to test the light in a variety of conditions to find this out.
We tried all of the modes riding a couple of hundred metres apart, and I have to say that we both thought the Allty 200 did a great job at making you extremely visible. The illumination has the appearance of coming from a much bigger lens/reflector than its 30x30mm size would suggest, while side sections of the lens add to your periperal visibility at junctions.
Modes
The Allty 200's 900mAh rechargeable battery provides from two to 42 hours of output. The high 200-lumen solid setting is designed to deliver two hours of illumination, you get 4.5 hours at 100 lumens and 10 hours at 50 lumens.
The day flashing mode will deliver 42 hours with the standard flashing mode 7.5 hours.
I was surprised that the Allty 200 seemed to deliver more than the advertised two hours at full power. Looking further into this, I found that once the battery level falls to 10% it automatically goes into a low 50-lumen setting, giving you an extra hour of get-you-home illumination.
A full charge from a 1A 5V USB source took around two hours using the supplied USB-C lead.
In use
The beam shape at the light's maximum 200-lumen output is a good compromise between the extremes of a bright spot and a diffuse beam. I found the road well lit from between two and five metres ahead of my front wheel, with the next 10m or so reasonably lit. At around five metres in front the width of the light pattern was about 3m, with a similar beam pattern to that delivered by more expensive lights in their 150-lumen settings.
The light's single button controls all the functions and is simple to use. A long push turns the unit on, single clicks scroll through its Low, Mid and High settings, while a double click moves you to the Flash modes where a single click lets you choose from its two options.
The power button lights up in green until it drops to 20% when it turns red. At 10% it flashes red.
Overall, I found the Allty 200 pleasingly straightforward to use. My only real criticism is that Magicshine's website says it has an 'aluminium alloy body', while ours seemed to have a plastic body. This isn't necessarily a problem as the light felt well made.
Mount
The Allty 200 is a small light, easy to fit and it weighs little in your pocket when you're off the bike. Its impressive IPX6 rating means it can survive direct jets of water, and I found that it shrugged off showers without any issue, helped by the USB-C flap that is secure and well sealed.
The rubber O-ring accommodates handlebar diameters from a Brompton's 22.2mm to a road bike's 31.8mm. And it's a standard part too, so if it wears out or lose it, it'll be cheap and easy to replace.
The base of the light has a grippy rubber section that further adds to its security when mounted.
The light and O-ring weigh 63 grams between them.
Value
The Allty 200 is a very well-priced little unit.
One of its closest rivals is the Cateye AMPP 200. But the Allty is not only cheaper, it also has more modes and a delivers a wider spread of light.
The Cateye AMPP 100 comes in at similar price to the Allty 200 but as the name suggests, it only delivers half the output.
Otherwise it's a case of paying a chunk more and stepping up to 400-lumen lights such as the £40 Sigma Buster 400, which has twice the Allty 200's power output – but at twice the price and double the weight.
Conclusion
I was very impressed by the performance of this well-thought-out little unit. I'd happily use it as a daylight flashing light and as a back-up get-you-home light at the end of the day when the light's fading. It would also work well when you're riding under streetlights, and in its 200-lumen setting you can even ride unlit sections at a push. Overall, it's a case of very well done for Magicshine.
Verdict
A small and well-thought-out be-seen-by light that's easy to use and great value
Make and model: Magicshine ALLTY 200 Rechargeable USB-C Road Bike Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Magicshine ALLTY 200 is aimed at commuters and urban road riders. It is primarily a 'to be seen by' light as opposed to a 'to see by' light. It surprised me, though, by being better light to see by than I expected it to be.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
It weighs 63g including the O-ring, has a 2-42 hour life from a full charge, depending on mode selected. It can be fully recharged in two hours using a standard USB port. It is easy to operate and easy to fit on bars from 22-33mm in diameter.
Rate the light for quality of construction:
7/10
Information on Magicshine's website says is has an aluminium body, but my sample has a plastic body – albeit a well made one...
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
It is easy to power the light up and switch between the different power levels. The solid and flashing modes are separated by a double click, which I like, and I found the battery level feedback on the power button useful. The button is lit up too, which makes it easy to find when you're riding in the dark.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
It fits easily on bars with diameters from 22-32mm, which should cover most bikes out there, and its O-ring held the light securely. The lower section of the light is grippy, which also helped to keep it secure, and I found the light held firm over rough sections without slipping or rotating.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
It has a very good IPX6 rating, which means it should survive powerful water jets from any direction, and it seemed to live up to this. The weatherproof flap over the USB-C port felt secure and well sealed against the elements.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Using the light at its maximum 200-lumen output I was able to achieve a two-hour runtime before it automatically selected the 50-lumen option, after which you get another hour before the battery was empty. The light charges to full in around two hours, using a standard 1A laptop port and the supplied USB-C cable.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
I felt that the light was an excellent 'to be seen by' option in each of its five modes, three solid and two flashing, and it was also reasonable as a light to see by. I found the light pattern good while riding on dark country lanes at its maximum output, and the intensity was adequate. Yes, I prefer to ride with a minimum 400-500 lumens but this wasn't bad, and when you're riding under street lights it was good. I found the flashing modes excellent in daylight and would happily use it like this, with its added ability as a get-you-home light if dusk was settling in.
Rate the light for durability:
7/10
It feels well made, especially at the price and I had no issues whatsoever during the test period.
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
I measured it at 63g including the O-ring, which is good for its level of performance.
Rate the light for value:
8/10
Even at its full £19.99 RRP it represents very good value, and if you can get if for less, all the better.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
I think that the Allty 200 is very competitively priced for the level of performance it offers.
The Cateye AMPP 200 is one of the closest rivals, offering a similar performance and weight at a fractionally higher £25 price.
The Cateye AMPP 100 costs about the same but is less powerful, has fewer modes and a lower waterproof rating.
You could move up a rung or two to the likes of the Sigma Buster 400, which has twice the power output – but at £40 it's twice the price and double the weight.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I thought that the flashing modes were very good, helping you to stay visible. The solid modes were okay for seeing by, though with a maximum 200-lumen output it's best suited to riding when there's ambient light.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The low weight, the ease of fitting and the quality of the light – especially for its very modest price. It increases your visibility, and the flashing modes were well chosen.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Nothing
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes – as a daytime flashing light, and a get-you-home emergency light.
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a very good little light that is low in weight, inexpensive and easy to fit and remove. It functions well to alert other road users to your presence, and is even okay on dark roads as a get-you-home emergency light. It compares well with rivals in the marketplace and is good value too.
Age: 56 Height: 180cm Weight: 66kg
I usually ride: Genesis Equilibrium 56cm My best bike is: Gios Evolution 55cm
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, General road riding is most common
