Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort

The Endura Xtract Lite Bibshorts are reasonably lightweight and offer a good fit, though they're maybe a little too lightweight if you're riding behind them. Some might find the pad a bit firm, too, while the claimed 'heat busting' aspect is hard to detect compared to normal shorts.

The 'heat beating' extras include a UPF50+ treatment, a '500 Series' temperature-regulating pad with 'superior drying and dramatically improved air permeability compared to conventional PU foams,' and 'silver yarn fabric with a cool touch'.

In size medium I found the fit pretty much spot on; medium is my default in most cycling things, despite the Endura size guide saying I should have gone for a small. Compression is good and snug all over – although a little vague round the front midriff thanks to the unsophisticated panel layout – but if you're a bit rounder this will be less of an issue.

The straps are comfortably wide with a sturdy hem, but the mesh isn't the breeziest and the front of the bib comes up high, too – about level with my belly button, which makes comfort breaks a bit of a contortion and feels contrary to the heat-beating intent.

The 500 Series pad isn't the most sophisticated in terms of foam architecture, with a large, thick central section that roughly mirrors the shape of a saddle. The front section of that is split into two fingers. It isn't the most form-fittingly comfortable pad I've ever settled into, but then it's neither noticeably cosseting or annoyingly uncomfortable.

If found the edges of the pad made themselves known after a while, and overall it felt pretty firm on the backside, but on the upside it maintained the same level of basic comfort over four hours and more without falling off the cushioning cliff.

There's no traditional gripper or thick band of elastic, just a folded-over strip of lycra with a thin (Endura-branded) silicone gripper on the skin side. It does a great job of both eliminating any potential for sausage leg and keeping the hems in place.

Using my well-defined tan line as a guide, the Xtract Lites are on the longer side – a couple of fingers longer than other shorts in my wardrobe.

The main fabric feels quite thick and yet, while it's also supportive, it's alarmingly sheer. Shocked reports from behind said that in the right (or wrong) light they were remarkably see through, so they're probably not the best for group rides unless you're okay with being at the back.

While the fabric doesn't feel particularly svelte, it is meshy in character and does feel breezy when the wind catches them just so, but I'm skeptical as to Endura's claims for heat busting features.

I've ridden enough in high temperatures and never really felt that the thin covering of lycra on the top of my legs was too hot and causing me to overheat, and the pad's claimed superior drying and air permeability have proved even more tricky to prove.

Value

There's some stiff competition out there. The Pearl Izumi Escape Quest Bib Shorts are £69.99 and really hard to fault for the money. Our tester even found them too breezy for cooler days, so they cool well.

The Orro Pyro Line Bibshorts are also £69.99 and also did well on fit and overall comfort in our test, though they had very long legs and were considered too warm for the hottest days.

Galibier always does well in the value for money stakes, and its Équipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts are no exception at £73. Our tester Stu liked them for their fit and construction, and was most taken by their lovely pad. They also have UPF 50+ material.

Overall

For the money these are an okay pair of shorts. Serious heat busting abilities seem more like hot air, especially with the high cut bibs and long legs not helping, and the firm pad and potential for transparency could be issues too.

Verdict

Good fit and a reasonable, firm pad, but not really cooler than 'normal' shorts and can go see through

