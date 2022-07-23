Support road.cc

review
Shorts & 3/4s
Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort2022 Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort.jpg

Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort

6
by VecchioJo
Sat, Jul 23, 2022 09:45
0
£69.99

VERDICT:

6
10
Good fit and a reasonable, firm pad, but not really cooler than 'normal' shorts and can go see through
Good fit
Sausage-free thigh grippers
Revealing at rear
Firm pad
Not as heat busting as they think
Weight: 
171g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
The Endura Xtract Lite Bibshorts are reasonably lightweight and offer a good fit, though they're maybe a little too lightweight if you're riding behind them. Some might find the pad a bit firm, too, while the claimed 'heat busting' aspect is hard to detect compared to normal shorts.

The 'heat beating' extras include a UPF50+ treatment, a '500 Series' temperature-regulating pad with 'superior drying and dramatically improved air permeability compared to conventional PU foams,' and 'silver yarn fabric with a cool touch'.

In size medium I found the fit pretty much spot on; medium is my default in most cycling things, despite the Endura size guide saying I should have gone for a small. Compression is good and snug all over – although a little vague round the front midriff thanks to the unsophisticated panel layout – but if you're a bit rounder this will be less of an issue.

The straps are comfortably wide with a sturdy hem, but the mesh isn't the breeziest and the front of the bib comes up high, too – about level with my belly button, which makes comfort breaks a bit of a contortion and feels contrary to the heat-beating intent.

2022 Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort - straps detail.jpg

The 500 Series pad isn't the most sophisticated in terms of foam architecture, with a large, thick central section that roughly mirrors the shape of a saddle. The front section of that is split into two fingers. It isn't the most form-fittingly comfortable pad I've ever settled into, but then it's neither noticeably cosseting or annoyingly uncomfortable.

2022 Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort - chamois.jpg

If found the edges of the pad made themselves known after a while, and overall it felt pretty firm on the backside, but on the upside it maintained the same level of basic comfort over four hours and more without falling off the cushioning cliff.

There's no traditional gripper or thick band of elastic, just a folded-over strip of lycra with a thin (Endura-branded) silicone gripper on the skin side. It does a great job of both eliminating any potential for sausage leg and keeping the hems in place.

2022 Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort - cuff gripper.jpg

Using my well-defined tan line as a guide, the Xtract Lites are on the longer side – a couple of fingers longer than other shorts in my wardrobe.

2022 Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort - cuff.jpg

The main fabric feels quite thick and yet, while it's also supportive, it's alarmingly sheer. Shocked reports from behind said that in the right (or wrong) light they were remarkably see through, so they're probably not the best for group rides unless you're okay with being at the back.

2022 Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort - back.jpg

While the fabric doesn't feel particularly svelte, it is meshy in character and does feel breezy when the wind catches them just so, but I'm skeptical as to Endura's claims for heat busting features.

I've ridden enough in high temperatures and never really felt that the thin covering of lycra on the top of my legs was too hot and causing me to overheat, and the pad's claimed superior drying and air permeability have proved even more tricky to prove.

Value

There's some stiff competition out there. The Pearl Izumi Escape Quest Bib Shorts are £69.99 and really hard to fault for the money. Our tester even found them too breezy for cooler days, so they cool well.

The Orro Pyro Line Bibshorts are also £69.99 and also did well on fit and overall comfort in our test, though they had very long legs and were considered too warm for the hottest days.

Galibier always does well in the value for money stakes, and its Équipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts are no exception at £73. Our tester Stu liked them for their fit and construction, and was most taken by their lovely pad. They also have UPF 50+ material.

Overall

For the money these are an okay pair of shorts. Serious heat busting abilities seem more like hot air, especially with the high cut bibs and long legs not helping, and the firm pad and potential for transparency could be issues too.

Verdict

Good fit and a reasonable, firm pad, but not really cooler than 'normal' shorts and can go see through

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says: "A lightweight road bib short with heat busting features for warmer climates."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Elastane 15%, Polyester 25%, Nylon 60%

Lightweight yet supportive Lycra fabric

Stretch wicking mesh upper

Fast wicking fabric with UPF50+ ideal for hot climates

500 series, warm weather temperature regulating pad

Double layer with direct silicone print on inner hem for comfortable leg grip

Selected seams flatlocked for toughness and comfort

Reflective trims

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

They're well made with good materials and stitching.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Good levels of fit and comfort, although not all that 'heat busting' and that pad might be too firm for some.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Worn and washed enough for any potential unravelling to occur, which hasn't.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10

A good snug fit all round with a bit of vagueness in the front midriff.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

While I'm usually a medium, the Endura guide suggests I should go for a small. I went for a medium and it was perfect.

Rate the product for weight:
 
6/10

For 'heat busting' shorts they could be lighter, but as a general riding garment they're fine.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

The pad isn't amazing but maintains a consistent level of comfort, at least.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Threw them in with all the other cycling kit on a low wash, no problems.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're good, though the heat busting claims might be a little overblown, and the rear is a little transparent...

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Good fit and well-judged leg grippers.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The high bib front, and how revealing they are to those behind you.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There's some stiff competition out there. The Pearl Izumi Escape Quest Bib Shorts are £69.99 and really hard to fault for the money. Our tester even found them too breezy for cooler days, so they cool well.

The Orro Pyro Line Bibshorts are also £69.99 and also did well on fit and overall comfort in our test, though they had very long legs and were considered too warm for the hottest days.

Galibier always does well in the value for money stakes, and its Équipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts are no exception at £73. Our tester Stu liked them for their fit and construction, and was most taken by their lovely pad. They also have UPF 50+ material.

Did you enjoy using the product? They were okay

Would you consider buying the product? I'm incredibly fussy with my shorts, so no

Would you recommend the product to a friend? If I didn't have to ride behind them...

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Endura Xtract Lite Bibshorts are reasonable for the money, as the fit is good and the grippers are nice. The firm pad won't suit everyone though, and they're not especially good at 'heat busting'. In certain lights the rear can be alarmingly transparent, too. All these issues count against them despite the lowish price – competition is, after all, fierce.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 50  Height: 180cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: It varies as to the season.  My best bike is: The one I\'m on at the time

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Fun

Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort 2022
Endura Xtract Lite Bibshort
Endura 2022
Endura
VecchioJo

Jo Burt has spent the majority of his life riding bikes, drawing bikes and writing about bikes. When he's not scribbling pictures for the whole gamut of cycling media he writes words about them for road.cc and when he's not doing either of those he's pedaling. Then in whatever spare minutes there are in between he's agonizing over getting his socks, cycling cap and bar-tape to coordinate just so. And is quietly disappointed that yours don't He rides and races road bikes a bit, cyclo-cross bikes a lot and mountainbikes a fair bit too. Would rather be up a mountain.

