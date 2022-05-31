Pearl Izumi Escape Quest Bib Short

If you've been riding for more than a few years, these Pearl Izumi Escape Quest bib shorts should offer no surprises – they're very much the kind of kit we were all using a decade ago. That's not to say they're outmoded or not up to the task – and black never goes out of fashion, does it? Neither does comfort, which I'm pleased to report these delivered – and at an attractive price to boot.

So, what you get is a six-panel construction, all securely double-stitched for durability. While most of the seams and hems are not flatlock stitched, they do sit flat against the skin once you put them on and I had no issues with rubbing or chafing.

The lowers are your standard nylon/Lycra/elastane mix, in a fairly thin fabric. The uppers are all-mesh – mostly in recycled polyester according to the label, which is a little environmental bonus – and the straps are nice and wide and sit flat. There's plenty of length here, too, even for my 6ft 3in.

What you don't get is fashionably raw-edged thigh gripper. It's a simple fold-over-and-stitch hem with enough silicone to keep them securely in place without dragging too much against your leg skin or hairs (should you possess any). This is the only area where Pearl Izumi has chosen to flatlock the double-stitching, to make a plain but comfortable hem.

Nor is there anything fancy happening in the pad department. It's a regular naan-bread insert, in single-density foam, without any inserts or panels. The main concession to comfort is in the thicker foam under the sit bones and seat area. This doesn't extend too far to the sides, so there's no excessive bulk pushing up against the inside of the legs.

It's held in place by a zig-zag stitch that leaves the raw foam edge exposed all around the pad; not particularly thrilling from an aesthetics point of view, but hey, what do you want for £50? For me, the shorts proved comfortable over rides of up to 80 miles in some fairly demanding late-winter and spring conditions.

What they also lack is any resistance to the wind. To be fair, Pearl Izumi does rate them as for warm, sunny weather (over 20 degrees, and I'll let you know when we get there) so it's not surprising those north-easterly spring breezes went right through them. I often wore them under other layers such as baggies or touring trousers and they worked really well.

The broad front and back panels, on the other hand, mean they cover more of these bodily regions than some other bibs. The mesh is lightweight and has plenty of stretch. I didn't find them unduly sweaty in those areas but, as I say, they've not had much warm weather testing. It's worth bearing in mind if you're thinking of foreign summer outings.

They're US designed and come up larger than the equivalent European sizes. I tested a large and could probably have fitted into a medium, so if you usually fall between sizes, plump for the smaller with these. Having said that, they fitted me very well and the not-too-restrictive cut was a bit of a revelation when so much road kit seems to overlook the fact that you need to breathe.

Value

With the price of many pairs of bibs heading rapidly towards £200, these have to be seen as a bargain.

They're not completely alone, and if you want something not too far off this price mark but a bit warmer, you could try these Van Rysel RCR500 Super Roubaix winter shorts for £54.99. Stu tested them last year and thought they were very good.

dhb's Blok bib shorts are another good value option that add a dash of colour – in his testing Iwein thought they were excellent – but at £65 they're still another £15 more than the Pearl Izumis.

Conclusion

Overall, comfortable and good value at full price, and often available at a generous discount, the Escape Quests are well worth considering as your everyday bibs.

Verdict

Simple everyday bib shorts that fit well and are comfortable – hard to fault, for the money

