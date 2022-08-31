The Endura Women's Pro FS260-Pro S/S Jersey is a decent quality top for the money. It has a more relaxed fit than Endura's description might suggest, which should make it appealing for a range of cyclists, though the cut won't suit all.
The main fabric is a little plasticky feeling compared with more premium options, and despite the 10% elastane content (the rest is polyester) there isn't a lot of stretch to it. I was testing a size small – which in other Endura lines fits me well – and found the jersey a little too roomy in the waist area yet snug enough at the hem, so I don't think a smaller size would have helped. I think it's just that the jersey has a more relaxed, less figure-hugging form than some – though Endura describes it as an 'athletic cut for non-flap race fit'.
The cuffs of the sleeves have raw cut ends with silicone gripper inside, which would be good for keeping them in place but the sleeves are on the loose side – and I don't have the slimmest arms – so the silicone is a bit redundant.
In terms of breathability the jersey isn't mind-blowing, but for the price it's not bad. It doesn't get uncomfortably sweaty as the temperatures rise a little, but it's not made of the most sweat-wicking or breathable material, so if you go for a longer ride in high temperatures I'd suggest opting for something else.
What the jersey does have in abundance is pockets. As well as the usual three, there's a fourth zipped one for valuables, and a fifth for empty wrappers and the like. I was a bit unsure how to use them all at first, to be honest. Again, the fabric isn't the stretchiest, so you cannot exactly fit a lot in them, but as there are so many I'm sure you won't be needing more pocket space.
If, like me, you're prone to spilling stuff on yourself – and happy to go riding off-road and in the rain – the white on test might not be the best option, but there are two others to choose from, Hi-Viz Coral and Neon Peach.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer jerseys
I like the wide horizontal turquoise stripe across the chest, which offsets the whiteness of the jersey, and having the rear pockets in this same colour seems a good idea – I can just imagine how quickly they'd get dirty otherwise, especially if you got those sticky gel wrappers near them.
Value
Although this jersey is way cheaper than many out there, it's not as good value as some we've tested recently.
Caroline was very impressed with the Van Rysel RCR, for example, which costs £39.99 and has even more pockets – seven in total.
And Lara liked the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0, which is £60 (though currently half price in some colours).
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit here
Both jerseys were praised for their breathability and fit, two areas I felt could be improved upon in the Endura.
Overall, I think it's quite a good jersey, especially if you prefer a longer and looser fit rather than close and figure-hugging, but there are better options for the money.
Verdict
Decent entry-level top but the fit is looser and longer than some, and won't suit everyone
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Endura Women's Pro FS260-Pro S/S Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "Performance fabrics, an athletic fit and ample storage makes this a great go-to road jersey for epic days on the bike
"Staying true to the FS260-Pro ethos of functional, no-nonsense kit, Endura's classic women's road jersey has been revamped to stay one step ahead of the competition. A classic three open and one zipped pocket design complimented by an additional gel wrapper pocket to keep those sticky empties out of the way."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura has listed the key aspects of this jersey:
- Rapid wicking knit fabric offers fast drying performance
- Close fit Lycra® sleeves with raw edge cuff and silicone for grip
- Athletic cut for non-flap race fit
- Full-length front zip
- 4 open rear pockets plus zipped security pocket
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
4/10
This jersey is a loose fit, yet the waist hem is snug (not too tight but snug) and the sleeves are loose. It's also a longer cut.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
5/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The jersey washes well, though I cannot say for sure how the white would cope longer term with getting properly stained.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed quite well. The pocket space is great, but I don't think the fabrics are a very rapid-wicking knit, nor that it has a race fit cut.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The bright colours add to being safe on the roads.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It does have a slightly plasticky feel to it and it does not stretch much – apart from the sleeves that are a different material to the rest of the jersey.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Similar, ample storage is built into the Van Rysel RCR Women's Short-Sleeved Cycling Jersey, which only costs £39.99. We also recently reviewed the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0, which retails for £60. Both of these jerseys were praised for their breathability and fit, areas where the Endura Women's Pro FS260-Pro S/S Jersey feels a bit lacking.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall it's quite good: it's neatly finished, has plenty of pocket space and even though it's not the most performance-orientated top, it's fine as a starter jersey. However, it doesn't perform as well as other jerseys in the same price bracket.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 53kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, Ultra-distances
Born 1963, moved from SE London to SW Surrey at 8 months to a large house in a village with a large garden, 3/4 acre, and large woods at the bottom...
If you were having someone drive close enough to you that you could actually smack it whilst riding alongside, would you just EnjoyTheRide?...
Was was "dickish" about the comments? I found Fabricant's comments more dickish personally, one of the MP's who voted that we didn't need to add...
Why are Road.cc reviewing the old version of the Kato's on the week that the second generation are released. D'oh. Keep up Mr. Editor.
I can. With people furloughed and gyms closed during lockdowns in 2020, cycling increased as a form of leisure activity and exercise but not as a...
Hey I've got that Merlin gravel frame! Cost me quite a bit less than that stupid looking stem too
the full details of the ECU outcome is here which some might find interesting https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/ecu/jeremy-vine-and-twitter-0...
Tan walls look class.
you might scoff, but that exact excuse has been used in court at least once already, and successfully I believe too, as in the judge/jury went...
The worst thing about Sora was if you got the cable tension wrong, the front derailleur could be impossible to change without slicing your thumb...