The Endura Women's Pro FS260-Pro S/S Jersey is a decent quality top for the money. It has a more relaxed fit than Endura's description might suggest, which should make it appealing for a range of cyclists, though the cut won't suit all.

The main fabric is a little plasticky feeling compared with more premium options, and despite the 10% elastane content (the rest is polyester) there isn't a lot of stretch to it. I was testing a size small – which in other Endura lines fits me well – and found the jersey a little too roomy in the waist area yet snug enough at the hem, so I don't think a smaller size would have helped. I think it's just that the jersey has a more relaxed, less figure-hugging form than some – though Endura describes it as an 'athletic cut for non-flap race fit'.

The cuffs of the sleeves have raw cut ends with silicone gripper inside, which would be good for keeping them in place but the sleeves are on the loose side – and I don't have the slimmest arms – so the silicone is a bit redundant.

In terms of breathability the jersey isn't mind-blowing, but for the price it's not bad. It doesn't get uncomfortably sweaty as the temperatures rise a little, but it's not made of the most sweat-wicking or breathable material, so if you go for a longer ride in high temperatures I'd suggest opting for something else.

What the jersey does have in abundance is pockets. As well as the usual three, there's a fourth zipped one for valuables, and a fifth for empty wrappers and the like. I was a bit unsure how to use them all at first, to be honest. Again, the fabric isn't the stretchiest, so you cannot exactly fit a lot in them, but as there are so many I'm sure you won't be needing more pocket space.

If, like me, you're prone to spilling stuff on yourself – and happy to go riding off-road and in the rain – the white on test might not be the best option, but there are two others to choose from, Hi-Viz Coral and Neon Peach.

I like the wide horizontal turquoise stripe across the chest, which offsets the whiteness of the jersey, and having the rear pockets in this same colour seems a good idea – I can just imagine how quickly they'd get dirty otherwise, especially if you got those sticky gel wrappers near them.

Value

Although this jersey is way cheaper than many out there, it's not as good value as some we've tested recently.

Caroline was very impressed with the Van Rysel RCR, for example, which costs £39.99 and has even more pockets – seven in total.

And Lara liked the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0, which is £60 (though currently half price in some colours).

Both jerseys were praised for their breathability and fit, two areas I felt could be improved upon in the Endura.

Overall, I think it's quite a good jersey, especially if you prefer a longer and looser fit rather than close and figure-hugging, but there are better options for the money.

Verdict

Decent entry-level top but the fit is looser and longer than some, and won't suit everyone

