dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0

This version 2.0 of the Aeron is aimed at 'everyday use, from short training sessions to long days in the saddle', according to Wiggle. Made using 80% recycled polyester, it's also more sustainable than the previous model.
It's designed to be sleek and streamlined, though dhb still suggests you size down for a performance fit. I'd say it comes up slightly small, the size 16 I tested still being quite a neat aero fit on me, and I'm a 14-16 in high street clothes. That said, the smooth and silky fabric is very stretchy so could undoubtedly accommodate a larger frame and a variety of body shapes. It comes in UK sizes 6-18 and five jewel-bright colours.
The sleeves have laser-cut ends rather than gripper and are exceptionally comfortable, staying put and easily forgotten. The sleeves themselves are slightly longer than average – something to bear in mind if you have shorter arms.
Another thing to bear in mind is the length at the front: it's dramatically shorter than the back. I measured the rear length at 70cm and the front at 48cm. It's designed to be an optimal fit in a stretched-out aero position, but won't suit everyone. I have a proportionally shorter body than average for my height, and even on me the front was really short.
The rear offers plenty of coverage, but the front comes up really high, and if you're taller than me (I'm 5ft 5in) or have a much longer body, you might find this quite irritating. It also limits you to wearing the jersey with bib shorts, as even high-waisted non-bib shorts can catch on the bottom of the jersey.
Performance-wise, the fabric and sleek fit were great on a hot, muggy, hilly ride, wicking sweat away quickly and effectively. The extra ventilating mesh panels running down the dorsal area on either side do a good job too, and the jersey dries fast enough to stop you getting chilled on descents.
You get three decent size rear pockets and an additional zipped pocket, though it's quite small – it's not big enough for an iPhone 7 without a case, so better for a wallet or card and keys.
While the fabric does feel soft next to the skin and does a great job of keeping you cool, it does snag very easily, so keep it away from Velcro and rough edges – and take extra care when bunging it in the wash.
When compared with other performance-focused jerseys using recycled yarns, the dhb Aeron is looking good value at its full price of £60 – and it's currently discounted to £42.
The fabric of this jersey performs really well and is exceptionally comfortable, plus it's great value for money, but the cut won't suit everyone, especially if you like to wear waist shorts as well as bibs.
Comfortable and effective on hot weather rides, though the cut won't suit everyone and the smooth recycled fabric snags easily
Make and model: dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0
Tell us what the product is for
dhb says: "Take on your summer rides in style in the redeveloped dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0. Reconstructed in a recycled fabric and streamlined fit, there's even more reason to make it your go-to jersey for epic days in the saddle.
Note: We recommend you size down for a more compressive, performance fit.
dhb have given their most popular jersey a facelift, making it more sustainable and higher performing than ever before. Engineered for everyday use, from short training sessions to long days in the saddle, it now has a sleeker look, with modern seamlines and a minimal collar.
The hero of this recreated riders' favourite is the recycled main fabric. Lightweight and durable, with a subtle stripe, it performs even better than its less sustainable predecessor. Exceptionally breathable and moisture-wicking, dhb have also given it an anti-bacterial treatment to keep it fresh between washes.
Large mesh panels run from the underarms, diagonally across the back to the top of three drop-in pockets, increasing breathability to keep you comfortable for longer. This new construction gives the rear of the jersey an eye-catching look, while also improving the fit in your riding position.
dhb have completed the modernisation of this jersey by removing the arm gripper bands and replacing them with laser-cut sleeve openings, providing a seamless look between the jersey and your skin. A performance-fitting top, it is close-fitting without being restrictive, making it the perfect partner for every ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
100% polyester (80% recycled polyester) fabric
Breathable mesh side panels
Three rear pockets
One zipped pocket
Laser cut gripper-free sleeves
Silicone hem gripper
Shaped for aero riding position
Available in sizes UK6-18
Washable at 30
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made from effective fabric with an eco element.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Performed very well at keeping me dry and comfortable in hot weather.
Rate the product for durability:
4/10
The sleek smooth polyester fabric performs well and is soft to wear, but is very prone to snagging.
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Good shape and fit, with plenty of stretch in the fabric to accommodate different body shapes, but the short front won't suit all torso lengths or riding styles.
Rate the product for sizing:
5/10
Comes up slightly small for stated sizing. dhb recommends sizing down for a performance fit; I'd say stick with your usual unless you want it super neat.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable in terms of fit and fabric, and also the performance in hot conditions.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Very good value at full price, and especially at its current reduced price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Prone to snagging, so keep it away from Velcro or rough edges. Washes well, but worth popping in a laundry bag if you have Velcro in the wash too.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed very well in hot weather.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Smooth and effective fabric, colour choices, lack of gripper on sleeves, hot weather comfort, recycled content, good value.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The fabric is a bit fragile and prone to snagging, and the front hem is far too high for my liking and wouldn't suit someone with a longer torso.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's on a par with the Craft Cadence Women's QOM Recycled Performance Jersey at £59.99, but £29 less than the CHPT3 Most Days Women's Performance Jersey (down to £89 since Emma tested it last year), and a substantial £39 less than the Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey (now £99).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, but the cut irritated me a little.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, because of that high front.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably, particularly if they only wore bib shorts, always rode on the drops, and had a short torso.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The cut won't suit everyone, but if it does, this is very good – an incredibly comfortable and effective jersey for hot weather riding, and good value for money. The eco element is appealing too.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
