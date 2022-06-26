Made from a soft and smooth fabric using recycled polyester, the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0 breathes well and is very comfortable in hot weather. The fabric does snag easily, though, and the short front means it's only really suitable for wearing with bib shorts.

This version 2.0 of the Aeron is aimed at 'everyday use, from short training sessions to long days in the saddle', according to Wiggle. Made using 80% recycled polyester, it's also more sustainable than the previous model.

It's designed to be sleek and streamlined, though dhb still suggests you size down for a performance fit. I'd say it comes up slightly small, the size 16 I tested still being quite a neat aero fit on me, and I'm a 14-16 in high street clothes. That said, the smooth and silky fabric is very stretchy so could undoubtedly accommodate a larger frame and a variety of body shapes. It comes in UK sizes 6-18 and five jewel-bright colours.

The sleeves have laser-cut ends rather than gripper and are exceptionally comfortable, staying put and easily forgotten. The sleeves themselves are slightly longer than average – something to bear in mind if you have shorter arms.

Another thing to bear in mind is the length at the front: it's dramatically shorter than the back. I measured the rear length at 70cm and the front at 48cm. It's designed to be an optimal fit in a stretched-out aero position, but won't suit everyone. I have a proportionally shorter body than average for my height, and even on me the front was really short.

The rear offers plenty of coverage, but the front comes up really high, and if you're taller than me (I'm 5ft 5in) or have a much longer body, you might find this quite irritating. It also limits you to wearing the jersey with bib shorts, as even high-waisted non-bib shorts can catch on the bottom of the jersey.

Performance-wise, the fabric and sleek fit were great on a hot, muggy, hilly ride, wicking sweat away quickly and effectively. The extra ventilating mesh panels running down the dorsal area on either side do a good job too, and the jersey dries fast enough to stop you getting chilled on descents.

You get three decent size rear pockets and an additional zipped pocket, though it's quite small – it's not big enough for an iPhone 7 without a case, so better for a wallet or card and keys.

While the fabric does feel soft next to the skin and does a great job of keeping you cool, it does snag very easily, so keep it away from Velcro and rough edges – and take extra care when bunging it in the wash.

Value

When compared with other performance-focused jerseys using recycled yarns, the dhb Aeron is looking good value at its full price of £60 – and it's currently discounted to £42.

It's on a par with the entry-level Craft Cadence Women's QOM Recycled Performance Jersey at £59.99, but £29 less than the CHPT3 Most Days Women's Performance Jersey (down to £89 since Emma tested it last year), and a substantial £39 less than the Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey (now £99).

Overall

The fabric of this jersey performs really well and is exceptionally comfortable, plus it's great value for money, but the cut won't suit everyone, especially if you like to wear waist shorts as well as bibs.

Verdict

Comfortable and effective on hot weather rides, though the cut won't suit everyone and the smooth recycled fabric snags easily

