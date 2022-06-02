The Endura Virtual Texture Short Sleeve Jersey looks striking in this colour, and it's very well made from Italian fabrics too. It's soft to the touch, which is great for comfort, while good breathability helps on those long, sunny rides.
Endura often creates limited edition jerseys and caps that tie in with their standard line up of FS260-Pro bibshorts and matching mitts, and this Virtual Texture is one such jersey.
The fabric is 90% polyester and 10% elastane, which gives a decent amount of stretch and a close fit, without limited it to those with a racer's physique.
The cut is flattering and, with a decent dropped tail, you are well covered even when hunkered down in the drops. The front is short enough that it doesn't ruck up when in that position though. An elasticated hem keeps everything in place, although a strip of silicone might have helped with shorts on the shiny/smooth side.
Sizing is exactly as it should be for a UK garment, and fits Endura's size guide on their website. Follow that and you won't go far wrong.
Overall, I found the fabric very comfortable. Its finish is very soft and, despite the close cut, this top never feels restrictive when swapping between riding and standing.
It's not as lightweight as some, though, and with no mesh panels it isn't as cool on really hot days as the likes of Lusso's Dunsop Jersey. For the majority of the time though, with the UK's more usual climate the Endura copes well. When out on hard rides or climbing it never got overwhelmed as long as there was decent airflow.
It's not an issue to drop the full zip as it runs smoothly, and I found letting a bit of wind through on a descent or flat section did a good job of drying out the jersey.
On the rear you find four pockets; three in a traditional layout (all a good size for essentials like a rolled-up rain jacket) and a fourth sitting to the right, on your side. It has a mesh construction and is perfectly sized and situated for ride snacks.
The one thing lacking though is a zipped valuables pocket, something I consider an essential these days. Also, I'd like to see a 'garage' at the neck of the zip to stop any irritation risks.
> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys – tops to beat the heat from just £10
Those small details aside, I think Endura has delivered a very well-made garment here. The quality of the stitching is top notch, and I really can't fault the manufacturing in any way. All of the panels and patterns match up perfectly too.
Value
Price wise, I'd say £77.99 is about right for the quality and performance. It's over twenty quid cheaper than the Shutt VR Stockholm jersey I recently tested, and gives a similar performance.
The Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey impressed our tester Ben and scored very well across all categories. At £75 it's a few pounds cheaper than the Endura too.
Overall
The Virtual Texture covers all the bases for a summer jersey, offering good performance and great comfort. It's also impressive quality for the money as well.
Verdict
Well made jersey that is comfortable to wear and copes with the UK's summer weather
Make and model: Endura Virtual Texture SS Jersey LTD
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says, "We've unleashed our design team's creativity to create a fresher-than-fresh print on a high performance, road style jersey. Fresh, bold designs for Spring/Summer with matching designs in jerseys and caps that pair with FS260-Pro Bibshorts and FS260-Pro Aerogel Mitts for head-to-toe outfitting.
"Technically Stylish."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Rapid wicking Italian fabrics
'MadeKind' fabric certified as safe for you and the enviroment
Lycra sleeves with silicone grippers
3 open rear pockets plus mesh gel pocket
Athletic no flap fit
Lightweight internal hem elastic
'Limited edition' print for mix or match outfitting
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems with multiple washes.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Good - this is a close fitting road jersey that is breathable and comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It's very well made.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No valuables pocket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's over £20 cheaper than a similiar jersey from Shutt VR mentioned in the review, and a similar price to the Stolen Goat.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a capable summer jersey that feels great to wear, for not a huge amount of money. The quality is very high and the only thing I can really pick up on is the lack of a valuables pocket and zip garage.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
