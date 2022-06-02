The Endura Virtual Texture Short Sleeve Jersey looks striking in this colour, and it's very well made from Italian fabrics too. It's soft to the touch, which is great for comfort, while good breathability helps on those long, sunny rides.

Endura often creates limited edition jerseys and caps that tie in with their standard line up of FS260-Pro bibshorts and matching mitts, and this Virtual Texture is one such jersey.

The fabric is 90% polyester and 10% elastane, which gives a decent amount of stretch and a close fit, without limited it to those with a racer's physique.

The cut is flattering and, with a decent dropped tail, you are well covered even when hunkered down in the drops. The front is short enough that it doesn't ruck up when in that position though. An elasticated hem keeps everything in place, although a strip of silicone might have helped with shorts on the shiny/smooth side.

Sizing is exactly as it should be for a UK garment, and fits Endura's size guide on their website. Follow that and you won't go far wrong.

Overall, I found the fabric very comfortable. Its finish is very soft and, despite the close cut, this top never feels restrictive when swapping between riding and standing.

It's not as lightweight as some, though, and with no mesh panels it isn't as cool on really hot days as the likes of Lusso's Dunsop Jersey. For the majority of the time though, with the UK's more usual climate the Endura copes well. When out on hard rides or climbing it never got overwhelmed as long as there was decent airflow.

It's not an issue to drop the full zip as it runs smoothly, and I found letting a bit of wind through on a descent or flat section did a good job of drying out the jersey.

On the rear you find four pockets; three in a traditional layout (all a good size for essentials like a rolled-up rain jacket) and a fourth sitting to the right, on your side. It has a mesh construction and is perfectly sized and situated for ride snacks.

The one thing lacking though is a zipped valuables pocket, something I consider an essential these days. Also, I'd like to see a 'garage' at the neck of the zip to stop any irritation risks.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys – tops to beat the heat from just £10

Those small details aside, I think Endura has delivered a very well-made garment here. The quality of the stitching is top notch, and I really can't fault the manufacturing in any way. All of the panels and patterns match up perfectly too.

Value

Price wise, I'd say £77.99 is about right for the quality and performance. It's over twenty quid cheaper than the Shutt VR Stockholm jersey I recently tested, and gives a similar performance.

The Stolen Goat Tappa Bodyline Jersey impressed our tester Ben and scored very well across all categories. At £75 it's a few pounds cheaper than the Endura too.

Overall

The Virtual Texture covers all the bases for a summer jersey, offering good performance and great comfort. It's also impressive quality for the money as well.

Verdict

Well made jersey that is comfortable to wear and copes with the UK's summer weather

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website