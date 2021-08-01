Endura Pro SL Arm Warmers II are warm, windproof and also offer some protection from road spray thanks to a DWR treatment of the fabric. They are high quality, with good placement of reflective accents, but they're not as stretchy as some arm warmers and do come up quite small.
The inside of the Pro SL arm warmers is a Thermoroubaix fleece lining that is not only comfortable next to the skin but also provides some thermal insulation. That means the warmers have been ideal for my late evening rides back from races when there's quite a chill in the air. Endura hasn't published a recommended temperature range, but I've found them comfortable for 8-16°C; anything colder than this and I'm likely to be wearing long sleeves anyway.
A DWR (durable water repellent) finish also means the arm warmers are capable of fending off light showers and road spray. Although a prolonged downpour will overcome this, in my opinion it still gives them an edge over warmers that offer no water repellency.
On the first wet ride the DWR treatment blew me away with how effective it was, with 10 minutes of rain beading on the surface and my arms staying dry.
After about five washes there is a noticeable drop in performance, but as there is still some water beading, my arms are likely still staying drier than without.
DWR coatings are not uncommon among arm warmers – the Sportful Fiandre NoRain arm warmers also use this process, for example – but Endura claims its DWR-M coating is more environmentally friendly thanks to being PFC-free.
Pulling on the arm warmers, I was initially surprised at how tight they were. I usually wear a small jersey and the warmers on test are S/M; if anything, I was expecting them to be on the larger side. Even on my weedy arms I found them considerably tighter than other brands' arm warmers; they certainly feel smaller than my S/M Chapeau ones. The fabric has a little stretch but not a huge amount of give, so getting the correct size is important.
I have quite long arms, and found the Enduras plenty long enough, while the silicone grippers on both the inside and outside at the top prevent them from sliding on either your skin or jersey sleeves.
They have a three-panel construction, with the inner panel made from a more breathable but less windproof material.
One area for improvement would be the labels: the small ones indicating which arm each sleeve goes on are understandable, but if you don't cut out the wash care instructions and another label just telling you a website address, size and country of manufacture then they detract from the comfort. Cutting them out not only runs the risk of damaging the arm warmers but can also leave sharp edges; I'd much rather see this information on the packaging instead or printed to the inside if it is has to be on the product itself.
On a more positive note, the reflective accents are a nice touch and very well placed to get your arms seen when indicating. The overall quality of the arm warmers feels very high, with neat and strong stitching that feels like it's made to last.
At £34.99 the Pro SL II arm warmers are the same as the Sportful NoRain ones mentioned earlier, which have gone up since we tested them. Galibier's Ardennes II warmers, which also have a Thermoroubaix lining and multi-panel design, are £19.58, but don't have any rain repellency.
Overall, I have been impressed by the Endura's quality, am a big fan of the inclusion of reflective accents, and would definitely consider buying them, especially if they're on offer at £26 like they are at the time of writing.
Verdict
High quality, warm, windproof and showerproof – but check the size as they come up small
Make and model: Endura Pro SL Arm Warmers II
Size tested: Small/Medium
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "The new Pro SL Arm Warmers II deliver without compromise. Windproof, water repellent fabrics in carefully constructed pre-shaped panel designs offer the protection that your extremities need for comfort in a wide range of conditions."
I agree they are very versatile and suitable for use between 6-16°C. Great for autumn/spring and evening/early morning rides when conditions are changeable and extra protection is needed.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Endura:
4-way high stretch windproof, breathable fabric with DWR finish.
Luxurious Thermoroubaix® panels with PFC Free DWR M™ treatment provide insulation, comfort and water repellency
90 Day Satisfaction Guarantee
Material: Elastane 15%, Nylon 30%, Polyester 55%
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
I've only used them for six weeks but they feel really high quality and the stitching is solid, so I expect them to last.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The three-panel fit is very good, but you do have to put them on the right sides!
Rate the product for sizing:
4/10
Come up small; I'm usually a small and these S/M felt tight even on my weedy arms.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
They cost about the same as arm warmers with similar features, such as Sportful's Fiandre NoRains – though Galibier's (non-DWR) warmers come in at £19.58.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
As always, the DWR coating won't last forever.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: windproof, good water resistance especially when new, warm, and packable in a pocket when not needed. Also, they don't slide down and are comfortable to wear.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Warmth to weight.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The quantity and size of labels.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Galibier's (non-DWR) warmers come in at £19.58, while Sportful's Fiandre NoRain warmers are £35.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good, with excellent windproofing and warmth, and in my opinion a DWR coating is worth having even if it won't last forever. The reflective accents, stitching and silicone grippers are all excellent, though the number of labels that need cutting out is ridiculous.
Age: 23 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
