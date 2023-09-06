Ekoi Graphene Kamo Summer Jersey

The Ekoi Graphene Jersey is designed to cool riders in super hot conditions, and was apparently used by the Israel Premier Tech Team in the Tour de France. I can only imagine this was a good choice, as the jersey certainly helped to keep me at a comfortable temperature on toasty rides. It's expensive – though you often don't have to pay full whack for Ekoi kit – but if the design appeals, it's a very well-specced summer jersey.

In its technical information, Ekoi is keen to stress the importance of the "intelligent" materials used in the jersey. The graphene-laced polyester and elastane used for the body are most visible from the inside of the garment. These horizontal graphene threads are included for their conductivity, which supposedly allows heat to move from the hottest to the coldest points on your body. Importantly, the material still feels soft and comfortable against the skin and you won't notice any difference.

This all sounds pretty Black Mirror considering that it's a reasonably normal-looking cycling jersey, but in terms of on-bike feel I really did notice the coolness of the jersey. I was riding in and around the 27-32°C range and it kept me regulated, in spite of it being predominantly black. I did still get damp from perspiration but it wasn't the proper soaking I normally expect, and there were no unsightly sweat marks on my jersey when I stopped.

The jersey also has micro-perforated panels running from under the armpits to the bottom seam, aiding breathability.

The material feels plush and the jersey sized up as expected: snug but not excessively so. It's not particularly light but does feel like it is built to last.

Ekoi claims this material helps to make it tear-resistant. Luckily I wasn't thrust into testing this element of the jersey's durability, but giving it a good yank doesn't reveal any weaknesses.

The fit is decently aero and it's longish in the body, with a pretty modest silicone gripper fitted on the hem that does a good job of holding everything in place.

I would prefer the sleeves to be slightly longer than they are, but that's just personal preference. They're almost seamless and do provide a lovely fit, with the tight material hugging the skin without any gripper.

At the rear the three standard pockets are not made from the graphene material, so feel sturdier, and they stretch to handle a decent amount of luggage easily.

The hidden zip on the right rear pocket reveals a stash spot for cards or money, but you'd need a minuscule phone to store it in there. It has one of those small metallic pendant zippers that's surrounded by material, meaning a lot of scope for snagging when reaching back mid-ride.

The main zipper can be locked in position, so once you've clicked it down there won't be any movement.

Other details like the glass cleaning cloth inside the jersey are thoughtful, and could be useful, although, am I really going to pull out a sweaty bit of microfibre mid-ride?

The only thing I'm not particularly keen on is the colour, but that's a personal thing. It's available in five, including this blue, but none is particularly bright – even the 'neon yellow' as far as I can tell. They strike me as predominantly black, and as Ekoi is keen to make this a cooling jersey, I'm not sure it's the best starting point for temperature regulation.

Value

You can currently pick this jersey up for around £40, but to avoid going down the rabbit hole of trying to compare discounted prices, we always go by full rrp, and at just under £145 this is expensive compared with other lightweight summer jerseys.

Bryn was a big fan of the Sportful Bomber Jersey, scoring it well on ventilation and fit, and though it's also at the expensive end of the market, it's around £20 cheaper than the Ekoi Graphene.

Cheaper still is the dhb Aeron Lab Ultralight SS Jersey that Iwein tested recently, which costs £90 and is so thin it barely exists. Its gossamer light appearance doesn't leave anything to the imagination, though, and while it is very breathable it does have a few oddities in sizing.

If your budget is a bit tighter, though, the Vanelli Proline Jersey I tested earlier this year handled the heat well, and while it didn't have the spectacular breathability of the Ekoi, it's just £60.

Conclusion

Whatever your thoughts on the colourschemes available, this is technically a very proficient jersey. I get extremely hot on the bike so for a garment to resist the dreaded salt rings on a boiling day, it must be doing something right. You have to pay a hefty amount for it, but this is a great jersey for those days when the mercury is soaring.

Verdict

Valuable piece of summer kit that is exceptionally breathable, if pricey at full whack

