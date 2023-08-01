The high-quality, lightweight Sportful Bomber Jersey is perfect for racing and riding in the sun. It has a close-fitting body and sleeves with no annoying flapping in the wind, and is extremely comfortable and well ventilated. If you want one, though, there is a bit of a price to go with it.

If you're interested in the Bomber, also check out our guide to the best summer cycling jerseys for more (and cheaper) options.

The Sportful Bomber comes in a variety of colours and is made of a smooth, stretchy polyester fabric and – though it's not very clear in our photos – a mesh panel rear. This makes for a very usable and comfortable fit, with ample ventilation.

The sleeves are made of a compact stretch fabric with a very sleek and comfortable fit. They're hard to notice while riding, not budging at all despite there being no gripper, and fitting like a second skin.

The jersey sits well when riding and doesn't move too much or ride up when changing position on the bike; even with full pockets it holds its shape well. When you're not riding, the jersey sits higher on the front because of its racing fit, but once in position on the bike it fits perfectly.

The jersey also has a lower cut on the neck than most, which makes for a very comfortable and snug fit, allowing plenty of breathing room with the zip all the way up.

It's a full-length YKK Camlock zip and is very easy to open one-handed; it doesn't get stuck or bend when zipping up or down. There is also no zip movement once it's all the way up, and though there's no zip garage, it sits tucked away nicely at the top without any irritation.

The Bomber has ample storage with three spacious pockets at the rear that can comfortably hold all your ride essentials, including a rain cape. On top of these are two mesh pockets which make for race number pouches. This is a very useful way to hold numbers and prevents the need for the classic safety pin holes in the jersey! Even when the pockets are fully loaded, the jersey holds its shape and doesn't sag down at the rear.

Fit-wise, the jersey is slightly smaller than other mediums I've tried, sizing up closer to what a size small would be in other jerseys. It is a race style design, though, so worth checking the size guide before buying.

I found it tight but comfortable, with no awkward bits of fabric or material. The sleeves are on the longer side, and come down just above the elbow, presumably for better aerodynamics.

The jersey is a perfect warm weather garment with its mesh panel and thinner material, and with that mesh being located on the rear it's still very usable when the sun goes away and temperatures drop slightly.

Weighing just 117g in a size medium, the Sportful Bomber is very light, which also contributes to the comfort and overall high quality feel. It wicks away sweat well and is very quick to dry, making it comfortable to ride in even in the hottest weather and means you're never too damp for too long.

The only criticism I have with the Bomber is that although it's machine washable, it does have a tendency to hold onto dirt and stains. It doesn't hold odour, though, which is a positive.

Value

When it comes to price, the Sportful Bomber sits somewhere in the middle to upper price bracket.

Though not cheap, it's the same price as the excellent Universal Colours Spectrum Light short sleeve jersey, a very similar offering. Both are aimed with summer riding in mind, and both use mesh panels to remove unwanted heat.

The Spectrum has hems on the sleeves and waist which add a little more bulk and mean it might be slightly less comfortable than the Sportful's hem-less sleeves, though Jamie had no complaints, and they certainly don't add weight – it was just 78g on the road.cc scales. The Spectrum does have a slightly longer body, too, meaning your belly will remain tucked away when standing up off the bike.

It's also made of recycled material. Sportful makes no mention of any recycled material in the Bomber, so the UC Spectrum has a clear edge if you're environmentally minded.

Conclusion

All in all, the Sportful Bomber has the high quality and feel of a high-end race jersey – and a similar high-end price to go with it. For the quality and performance it provides, though, I believe it's a fair price, and it's one I would recommend for long summer rides.

Verdict

High-end, high-quality summer jersey that justifies its high price

