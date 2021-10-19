dhb Women’s Short Sleeve Jersey

dhb's Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is a great choice if you like a casual fit and don't tend to load up pockets, and the £30 price is excellent, belying the quality finish, decent performance and comfort on offer here.

The understated design and relaxed fit make this jersey a really versatile bit of kit; it'll appeal to commuters, gravel riders, tourers or trail riders, not just roadies. There are also three colour options – teal, navy and dark red – whih should cover most tastes, and it's available in sizes 8 to 16.

The casual fit will be a big hit with many. If you stay true to size, you'll find it's loose and accommodating, with no clinging or compression. There's also plenty of length in the body and the sleeve length is well-judged.

The sleeve hems are simply folded-over fabric, with no pinching or squeezing going on. They can be prone to sliding up, particularly when combined with arm warmers, though not excessively so and it didn't both me.

The waistband doesn't offer a huge amount of elasticity, and the silicone gripper is pretty ineffective, especially if the pockets are loaded. But not everyone heads out with bulging pockets, so this won't be an issue for all.

I found the fabric sufficiently breathable for rides of a slightly higher intensity. It's not designed to be a high-performance, race-orientated piece of kit so it's not surprising that it doesn't match up to something that is, like 7mesh's £200 Skyline Jersey. If you do sweat excessively, it tends to retain moisture longer than some lightweight jerseys.

The polyester has a plush, delicate feel to it, and feels great against bare skin. It isn't as warm as the soft-to-touch fabric might suggest; it's almost merino-like to feel and look at but doesn't offer merino-protection in chillier weather.

The finishing is impressive for a jersey at this price: overlocked, neatly stitched seams, a tidily taped collar, and not a loose thread in sight.

My one and only gripe is with the pockets. I try to load pockets evenly with loose-fit jerseys to prevent them from swinging around, but this is impossible with the dhb jersey. Rather than the conventional three-pocket arrangement, there are two asymmetrical pockets here. Also, the elastic topper is stitched to the main body on the larger pocket to create a pump holder, which I found to be poorly placed, right on the spine, and would inevitably slide to one side.

I know not everyone feels the need to roll out of the door with a load of cargo, but if you like to load your pockets, this design might irritate you.

Value

The quality finish and versatility of the jersey is seriously impressive for £30, ideal for those entering the sport, or indeed any seasoned rider who has no interest in overly technical, aero fabrics or a race-orientated fit. Gore's Curve and CHPT3's Most Days jerseys are both designed to be more casual, and are £89.99 and £95 respectively. And Rapha's 'casual fit' offering will set you back £110.

Altura's Airstream is the next closest in price in the 2021 jerseys that we've tested; it's still a tenner more and its pockets weren't ideally designed either. Lusso's Plum Merino SS Jersey that Sarah tested a couple of years ago is £69.99.

It's perhaps worth noting that dhb makes no claims about this jersey being at all eco-friendly. Many manufacturers are moving forward here – including some of those mentioned above.

Overall, though, dhb has produced an excellent, versatile jersey for not a lot of money. It's difficult to get too critical about the pockets, since this won't be a sticking point for everyone, and there's little else to find fault with.

Verdict

Comfort and versatility at a great price, with pockets to suit those who 'ride light'

