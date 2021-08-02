Gore Curve Jersey Women’s

The Gore Curve women's jersey is very comfortable, with two helpfully wide rear pockets for carrying a rain or wind jacket, making it great for all-day summer rides in changeable conditions.
The fabric of the Gore Curve, a mixture of 92% polyester and 8% elastane, is slightly stretchy, plenty soft enough and very pleasant to ride in for long, steady-paced outings.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Gore describes it as 'form fit', which it says is its closest cut, 'designed to be worn tight to the body, to enhance moisture management, thermal efficiency or aerodynamics'. While it does follow your figure well, it's not a skintight fit; in fact I'd say the cut is very relaxed compared to the fit of race-orientated brands such as Assos and Santini.
The sleeves of the Curve are made of the same blend and extend halfway between my shoulder and elbow. They're long enough for easy pairing with arm warmers, but not so long that they become uncomfortable on a warm summer's day.
There are no silicone grippers tucked on the inside of these sleeve hems, but they are well shaped and stay in place sufficiently well. While the hem stitching isn't as comfy as raw cut finishes, it's barely noticeable on rides.
The dropped tail covers your back when leaning forwards in a tucked down position, and there are tiny silicone dots on the 3mm-wide elastic rear hem for keeping the jersey in place. They're not the grippiest, but fine for steady paced rides.
The pocket design of the Curve works best for longer endurance rides when you need to pack layers for changing conditions, rather than short and lively interval rides, in my experience.
There are just two pockets, instead of the traditional three pocket layout. Sometimes in the smaller sized women's jerseys, having three pockets is inconvenient as each is too narrow to fit your riding essentials, whereas in these there's plenty of space for stashing a fairly bulky layer such as a rain jacket or windproof.
However, I found that – together with the relaxed fit of the jersey and dainty rear hem gripper – during hard out-the-saddle efforts my phone (tucked inside Velopac's slim phone case) didn't feel as secure as I would have liked in these wide pockets.
If it's not raining and your phone doesn't need to be protected inside a waterproof case, there is a reasonably sized zipped pocket for stowing valuables. It just about fits large smartphones, such as my Xiaomi Pocophone F1, and this is a securer home during intervals (unless it's raining).
Performance-wise, while a full length 'semi-lock' zipper helps with airflow, there are no perforations or mesh sections to be found on this jersey. It's comfortable on rides up to low-end threshold, but after then I'd have liked a little more breathability.
The subtle geometric graphics make this jersey a little different from others, without making it impossible to pair with the rest of your cycling wardrobe.
Choose between brighter Scuba Blue and Hibiscus Pink shades, or stealthier White and Graystone options. But just a heads up, the Graystone I have on test has a slight navy blue edge that's not that obvious from the product images.
With an RRP of £89.99, the Curve is reasonably priced compared with similar designs from Rapha and Pactimo, although there are cheaper options out there.
It doesn't quite share the same attention to detail as the similarly relaxed fitting Rapha Classic Jersey II, which Tass found soft and comfortable. It's also an eco-friendlier option as it incorporates 64% recycled polyester, and features-wise it comes with a cord lock at the rear hem for a secure fit, a soft fleecy strip on the collar for added comfort, along with well-designed pockets featuring a cable port and stretchy loop for a mini pump. But it'll set you back another £20 or so.
Pactimo's Summit Aero SS Jersey also costs a little more than the Curve, at the £100 mark, and it's also made from recycled polyester. We haven't tested the women's, but the men's proved to be a very comfortable jersey.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys
La Passione's Duo Jersey has a closer fit that's as comfy as the Curve. It's also more breathable and costs £10 less, but is missing a zipped valuables pocket.
Overall, the Gore Curve is a very well made and comfy relaxed jersey. The wider pockets are handy for endurance rides, but be aware that when combined with the fit and dainty rear hem gripper, they mean the jersey doesn't cross over well to lively interval rides if you're using the pockets to store valuables.
Verdict
Very comfortable and relaxed top with wide pockets that are handy for long summer rides
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Gore Curve Jersey Women's
Tell us what the product is for
Gore Wear says: 'A new addition to the women's line, inspired by the best selling product in the men's range, with its own distinct look. Design twists such as the round collar and abscence of backing material behind the zip for a flattering neckline, offer both performance and stylish looks."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore Wear lists:
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
Designed for warm weather
Engineered for Cycling
Weight: 118 grams
Product Details
Cycling specific cut with lengthened sleeves and dropped tail
Grippy insert at the back hem
2-gusseted back pockets
Integrated back pocket with concealed zipper for valuables
Full length front zip
Semi-lock slider
Reflective logo
Form fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made jersey made from quality fabrics and with robust stitching.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Great for steady summer endurance rides; really useful having wider pockets for storing a bulkier jacket.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Slightly surprised this is Gore's "closest fit" as it feels quite relaxed. But the Curve is still form-fitting and doesn't feel tight anywhere.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
It's reasonable, just a little heavier than La Passione's Duo (109g) for example.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
The fabric is soft and the fit is comfortable for long rides. The sleeve hem is a little bulky and not as comfy as raw cut edge finishes.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy – stuck it in with everything else at 30 without any issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great for steady endurance rides in warm weather and for carrying a bulkier item such as a rain or wind jacket in your rear pocket.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The wide pockets for stashing bulkier layers.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Insecure pockets when doing livelier efforts.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Rapha's Classic Jersey II is 20 quid more but is packed full of helpful features. You can get high quality comfy and breathable jerseys for less though, such as La Passione's Duo.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, the Gore Curve jersey feels great to wear on long endurance rides and it's handy having a jersey with wider rear pockets for rides when you want to carry bulkier items. The graphic styling is also a nice touch.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
So she is not merely admitting breaking the law by choosing to ride on the pavement, she implicitly says that she does to to stay safe? Presumably...
"The political cockups keep coming....." Like councillor Steve Radford holding up not one, but two dildos; so that's three in total.
It's peanuts.
Possibly the most British thing to do - let's NOT hire one of the most innovative cyclists and thinkers about cycling aerodynamics and tactician,...
.....There's always the Winnie the Pooh cafe! Haven't been to InGear since they started selling coffee. Penshurst Place is a bit 'meh' and it's...
Thank you.
I know there are some legal people who comment here. I'd love to know how the tariffs compare, causing equivalent levels of injury and hardship, in...
Lotus didn't "dabble" in F1, they won 7 constructors championships and 6 drivers championships.
See if you can find the Shimano manual for the R7000 online in PDF form. Most modern Shimano front derailleurs have a trim setting to allow you to...
Drilling the bb shell seems a bit much, tilting the frame back so that any water drians out of the chain stay holes in the bb shell and out of the...