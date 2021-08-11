The Altura Women's Airstream Short Sleeve Jersey is an affordable, lightweight option for milder days, with a relaxed fit, but the positioning of the three pockets across the back makes it awkward to access their contents, particularly when you're on the move.

I wasn't hugely impressed with its technical performance, or the pocket placement, but these factors won't be high on everyone's checklist, so the Airstream may well appeal if you're enjoying shorter, more leisurely rides that don't require frequent pocket access or demand technical performance from the fabrics.

It might equally appeal for touring, particularly if you use a bar bag or top tube bag over rear pockets, since it offers a relaxed fit that can easily accommodate layers.

> Find your nearest dealer here

I tested a 12 and I'd say stay true to size for the intended fit – relaxed, with zero clinging or compression.

This is true of the entire jersey: the sleeves don't grip the arms, the collar doesn't restrict, and even the lower band is loose.

The latter won't to be everyone's liking. It can flap around (despite the silicone strip) if the pockets are well loaded and gets lifted away from the back.

The collar has a little more height than I would look for on a summer jersey; fully zipped, it gave too much coverage for my liking. On the other hand, it means the jersey will stretch to three seasons with supporting layers, and there's a garage to protect the neck when it's fully zipped.

I found the body length just enough, though I wouldn't have complained about it being a bit longer. It certainly doesn't match the length of the Gore jersey that Anna recently tested.

Performance

Although there are no mesh panels, the fabrics are thin enough to create a cooling effect if you use the jersey without a baselayer. It's functional enough for leisurely rides and touring, being comfortable and breathable, though I did need to unzip in warmer weather to help with temperature regulation.

The 100% polyester fabric doesn't boast any eco credentials, and it's not the most robust; a banana stalk has already scuffed a small area on the one I've been testing.

My main gripe with the jersey is the pocket placement. There is no zipped pocket, which perhaps isn't surprising for the price, but while the three usual pockets are deep enough, they are placed far too high up the back. I only stood a chance of accessing them on the move if I sat upright (riding no-handed) – not ideal for newer riders buying an entry-level jersey.

Their placement also means that if they are fully loaded, they lift the tail of the jersey well off the back. Since it's not elasticated, this makes it prone to flapping around.

To address this, I think there needs to be more length in the tail, some stronger elastic, and a better position for the pockets.

Altura offers the jersey in two colours, Coral and Olive, which go well with plain black shorts. The design is unique and stands out without being garish.

Value

The Airstream is currently selling for £23.99 on Altura's site and others, so if it ticks your boxes, it's an absolute bargain.

Comparing its RRP of £39.99 to others, it still remains decent value, provided you can tolerate the pocket issue.

Lara tested a similarly specced jersey from Primal last summer and there are loads of designs on the Primal website with a 'sport fit' for between £55 and £70.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s jerseys here

It's not as great value as Decathlon's Van Rysel RR 900, though, which Tass tested a couple of years ago. The latest versions (in short supply) are also £39.99, but you get more for your money in terms of pockets and mesh panels.

The Funkier Prima Pro I tested in 2019 is also still available, and is also now £39.99, down from £44.99. I thought it was excellent at the original price.

Conclusion

Poor pocket placement aside, the Altura Airstream is a reliable warm weather option. Its relaxed fit enables easy layering for cooler days too. It's comfortable and sufficiently functional if you're not focused on performance, and comes with a very palatable price tag.

Verdict

Affordable and functional but let down by poor pocket positioning

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website