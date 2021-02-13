The dhb Classic Long Sleeve jersey – Pace is a traditional styled, mid-weight top that fills that gap between the warmth of summer and the cold of winter. It's well made, performs across a decent temperature range and comes with plenty of pleasing details. Choose the bolder Black/Khaki option (which actually includes bright yellow) if you want to stand out on grey days, though.

The last time I reviewed one of dhb's Classic jerseys I criticised it for the lack of a dropped tail, so I'm glad to see the Pace model sits much lower at the rear. It's long enough to provide a little warmth and protection to your lower back.

In fact, the overall cut of the Pace is very good. The front is kept short to reduce any bunching of the fabric, and there is plenty of length in the sleeves to make sure they don't ride up when you're stretched out.

You get a decent-height neck too, and it's good to see little details like a zip garage on a jersey as relatively cheap as this.

At the rear are four pockets: three deep ones in the traditional layout, plus a zipped valuables pocket. It's not lined to stop water ingress, but I'm not going to be heavily critical of that, not at this price.

The Classic Pace is part of dhb's performance lineup, meaning that the cut is pretty close without being designed specifically for whippet-thin racers.

I like the fit. As I moved around on the bike, I never found any places where the jersey became tight or restrictive, such as under the arms.

The micro-Roubaix fabric dhb has chosen works well. I'd say it has a range of between 15°C and 3°C depending on which baselayer you go with, which is most of the UK winter taken care of, plus early spring and late autumn – it's pretty versatile.

Breathability levels are good too, and thanks to the lack of bulk the Pace can easily be worn as part of a bigger layering system.

There are six sizes available from XS to XXL and two colour options. This Black/Grey – which I find quite pleasing on the eye – does blend in with the background quite easily on dull winter days, though. I noticed this when catching up with a rider who was wearing the exact same jersey.

dhb has added an orange stripe to the rear pockets, but it's not that noticeable until you get closer. If you do want some brightness, the Black/Khaki option has yellow stripes across the chest and back.

Value

Priced nominally at £60, as a Wiggle-owned brand dhb will almost never sell it for that – it's £42 at the time of writing, for instance. The Classic Pace is a lot of jersey for the money.

It compares well against the likes of Lusso's Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey, which is very similar in execution at £74.99. The Lusso's 'made in the UK' status might be an important selling point for you, though.

I was impressed with Altura's Icon Long Sleeve Jersey too. The fit is a bit more relaxed than the Pace's, but the performance is good and it's just a penny cheaper than the dhb at full price.

Overall, the simplicity of the Classic – Pace is why I like it so much. It delivers pretty much everything you need from a quality long sleeve jersey, and at a very impressive price.

Verdict

Traditionally styled road jersey that offers good performance and attention to detail

