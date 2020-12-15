Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - long sleeve

Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey

8
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Dec 15, 2020 09:45
2
£74.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Simple in design, yet very impressive when it comes to performance and quality
Deep pockets
Performance fit
Good breathability
No zip garage at the neck
Weight: 
276g
Contact: 
www.lusso.bike

The Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey is surprisingly warm considering its low bulk, making it ideal for wearing on its own or as part of a layering system. It has everything you want from a winter jersey, at a decent price.

Lusso's Momentum range comprises jerseys (long and short sleeve), gloves, neck gaiters and socks in a choice of colours that makes it ideal for those of us who like a bit of a theme running through our kit.

This is the Teal version of the long sleeve jersey and I like the colour. It brings a little bit of brightness for added visibility without going down the whole fluoro look. Other colours available are blue, plum and black.

2021 Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey - back.jpg

What we have here is a textbook classic long sleeve jersey.

The fit is performance orientated so it's cut close, leaving no flapping material. The front is short enough that it doesn't bunch when you are in the saddle, while the rear is suitably dropped to provide coverage to your lower back even when you are hunkered over in the drops. It's kept in place by a silicone gripper.

2021 Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey - gripper.jpg

The sleeves have close-fitting cuffs to stop the breeze getting up there, while also being slender enough to fit inside a glove. They feel a little long off the bike, but as soon as you are in position that corrects itself.

2021 Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey - cuff.jpg

Around the back you'll find a total of four pockets, three in a traditional layout with the outer two sloping down slightly to aid access while riding, and a zipped valuables pocket.

2021 Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey - pockets.jpg

The three main pockets are large enough for the latest smartphones and all of your ride essentials, and the material is taut, so you don't get much in the way of sag when they're fully loaded.

Up top the Momentum has quite a tall neck to stop draughts from entering, and it fits pretty close too. Because of that, I would like to see a zip garage to remove the chance of any irritation, but that's a minor quibble and not a deal breaker for me.

2021 Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey - chest.jpg

The fabric, as I've said, isn't that thick, but it does have a soft fleece lining which does a good job of keeping you toasty warm. Breathability is good too. All you need to do is play about with what baselayer you wear underneath to suit the outside temperature.

With a mesh short sleeve baselayer, I was comfortable from around the low teens down to maybe 6°C before I needed to switch to something a bit thicker. With a winter baselayer underneath, I could use the Momentum down to near freezing. Anything below that and it becomes a great mid-layer.

2021 Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey - shoulders.jpg

When it comes to sizing, I always find Lusso's kit realistic for the UK market – being designed and manufactured in the UK obviously helps. It's more generous than the likes of, say, Castelli or Assos, and there is no need to size up here.

The manufacturing quality is high, with all of the seams looking neat and very tidy, and the YKK zip runs smoothly.

2021 Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey - hem.jpg

Priced at £74.99, the Momentum jersey isn't bad value for money. It's roughly the same price as the impressive dhb Aeron Equinox Thermal jersey.

There is some stiff competition out there, mind. Altura's Icon jersey is a little more relaxed in its cut, but it's well made and offers good performance for its £59.99 price tag.

Giant also comes in a bit cheaper with its Illume Mid Thermal jersey at £64.99.

Overall, the Lusso Momentum may not be the cheapest out there, but when you take the quality, performance and fit into consideration, it is an all-round success.

Verdict

Simple in design, yet very impressive when it comes to performance and quality

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Lusso says, "Made for those days when a summer jersey isn't enough, and a winter jacket is too much, our new range of long sleeve jerseys offer the perfect balance of comfort and breathability.

The inside is lined with a soft fleece that features a moisture wicking yarn that helps transfer perspiration from those hard miles more rapidly.

Cut with an on bike position in mind, the front is shorter for a more anatomical feel and the fit is close.

A raw edge elasticated band on the front paired with a silicon strip around the rear secures the jersey in place whilst riding."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Lusso lists:

Thermal fleece lined fabric

Full Front YKK zip

On bike form fit

4 Rear pockets (1 zipped)

50+ UV Ray protection

Anatomically shaped

Reflective element on the rear

Machine Washable

Made in Manchester, UK

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Relates well to standard UK sizing so you won't need to go up one like with some European manufacturers.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

It's had many washes after some very muddy rides and everything still looks as good as new.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's a classic winter jersey with a fair amount of versatility.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Very warm for such a thin jersey.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

A minor quibble is a lack of a zip garage at the neck.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It sits alongside jerseys in dhb's aeron range, although there is some tough competition from the likes of Altura and Giant.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Momentum, to me, is exactly what a winter jersey should be. A simple design very well executed. It's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

