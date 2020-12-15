The Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey is surprisingly warm considering its low bulk, making it ideal for wearing on its own or as part of a layering system. It has everything you want from a winter jersey, at a decent price.
Lusso's Momentum range comprises jerseys (long and short sleeve), gloves, neck gaiters and socks in a choice of colours that makes it ideal for those of us who like a bit of a theme running through our kit.
This is the Teal version of the long sleeve jersey and I like the colour. It brings a little bit of brightness for added visibility without going down the whole fluoro look. Other colours available are blue, plum and black.
What we have here is a textbook classic long sleeve jersey.
The fit is performance orientated so it's cut close, leaving no flapping material. The front is short enough that it doesn't bunch when you are in the saddle, while the rear is suitably dropped to provide coverage to your lower back even when you are hunkered over in the drops. It's kept in place by a silicone gripper.
The sleeves have close-fitting cuffs to stop the breeze getting up there, while also being slender enough to fit inside a glove. They feel a little long off the bike, but as soon as you are in position that corrects itself.
Around the back you'll find a total of four pockets, three in a traditional layout with the outer two sloping down slightly to aid access while riding, and a zipped valuables pocket.
The three main pockets are large enough for the latest smartphones and all of your ride essentials, and the material is taut, so you don't get much in the way of sag when they're fully loaded.
Up top the Momentum has quite a tall neck to stop draughts from entering, and it fits pretty close too. Because of that, I would like to see a zip garage to remove the chance of any irritation, but that's a minor quibble and not a deal breaker for me.
The fabric, as I've said, isn't that thick, but it does have a soft fleece lining which does a good job of keeping you toasty warm. Breathability is good too. All you need to do is play about with what baselayer you wear underneath to suit the outside temperature.
With a mesh short sleeve baselayer, I was comfortable from around the low teens down to maybe 6°C before I needed to switch to something a bit thicker. With a winter baselayer underneath, I could use the Momentum down to near freezing. Anything below that and it becomes a great mid-layer.
When it comes to sizing, I always find Lusso's kit realistic for the UK market – being designed and manufactured in the UK obviously helps. It's more generous than the likes of, say, Castelli or Assos, and there is no need to size up here.
The manufacturing quality is high, with all of the seams looking neat and very tidy, and the YKK zip runs smoothly.
Priced at £74.99, the Momentum jersey isn't bad value for money. It's roughly the same price as the impressive dhb Aeron Equinox Thermal jersey.
There is some stiff competition out there, mind. Altura's Icon jersey is a little more relaxed in its cut, but it's well made and offers good performance for its £59.99 price tag.
Giant also comes in a bit cheaper with its Illume Mid Thermal jersey at £64.99.
Overall, the Lusso Momentum may not be the cheapest out there, but when you take the quality, performance and fit into consideration, it is an all-round success.
Verdict
Simple in design, yet very impressive when it comes to performance and quality
Make and model: Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says, "Made for those days when a summer jersey isn't enough, and a winter jacket is too much, our new range of long sleeve jerseys offer the perfect balance of comfort and breathability.
The inside is lined with a soft fleece that features a moisture wicking yarn that helps transfer perspiration from those hard miles more rapidly.
Cut with an on bike position in mind, the front is shorter for a more anatomical feel and the fit is close.
A raw edge elasticated band on the front paired with a silicon strip around the rear secures the jersey in place whilst riding."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Thermal fleece lined fabric
Full Front YKK zip
On bike form fit
4 Rear pockets (1 zipped)
50+ UV Ray protection
Anatomically shaped
Reflective element on the rear
Machine Washable
Made in Manchester, UK
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Relates well to standard UK sizing so you won't need to go up one like with some European manufacturers.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's had many washes after some very muddy rides and everything still looks as good as new.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a classic winter jersey with a fair amount of versatility.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very warm for such a thin jersey.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A minor quibble is a lack of a zip garage at the neck.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It sits alongside jerseys in dhb's aeron range, although there is some tough competition from the likes of Altura and Giant.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Momentum, to me, is exactly what a winter jersey should be. A simple design very well executed. It's very good.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
