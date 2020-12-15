The Lusso Momentum Long Sleeve Jersey is surprisingly warm considering its low bulk, making it ideal for wearing on its own or as part of a layering system. It has everything you want from a winter jersey, at a decent price.

Lusso's Momentum range comprises jerseys (long and short sleeve), gloves, neck gaiters and socks in a choice of colours that makes it ideal for those of us who like a bit of a theme running through our kit.

This is the Teal version of the long sleeve jersey and I like the colour. It brings a little bit of brightness for added visibility without going down the whole fluoro look. Other colours available are blue, plum and black.

What we have here is a textbook classic long sleeve jersey.

The fit is performance orientated so it's cut close, leaving no flapping material. The front is short enough that it doesn't bunch when you are in the saddle, while the rear is suitably dropped to provide coverage to your lower back even when you are hunkered over in the drops. It's kept in place by a silicone gripper.

The sleeves have close-fitting cuffs to stop the breeze getting up there, while also being slender enough to fit inside a glove. They feel a little long off the bike, but as soon as you are in position that corrects itself.

Around the back you'll find a total of four pockets, three in a traditional layout with the outer two sloping down slightly to aid access while riding, and a zipped valuables pocket.

The three main pockets are large enough for the latest smartphones and all of your ride essentials, and the material is taut, so you don't get much in the way of sag when they're fully loaded.

Up top the Momentum has quite a tall neck to stop draughts from entering, and it fits pretty close too. Because of that, I would like to see a zip garage to remove the chance of any irritation, but that's a minor quibble and not a deal breaker for me.

The fabric, as I've said, isn't that thick, but it does have a soft fleece lining which does a good job of keeping you toasty warm. Breathability is good too. All you need to do is play about with what baselayer you wear underneath to suit the outside temperature.

With a mesh short sleeve baselayer, I was comfortable from around the low teens down to maybe 6°C before I needed to switch to something a bit thicker. With a winter baselayer underneath, I could use the Momentum down to near freezing. Anything below that and it becomes a great mid-layer.

When it comes to sizing, I always find Lusso's kit realistic for the UK market – being designed and manufactured in the UK obviously helps. It's more generous than the likes of, say, Castelli or Assos, and there is no need to size up here.

The manufacturing quality is high, with all of the seams looking neat and very tidy, and the YKK zip runs smoothly.

Priced at £74.99, the Momentum jersey isn't bad value for money. It's roughly the same price as the impressive dhb Aeron Equinox Thermal jersey.

There is some stiff competition out there, mind. Altura's Icon jersey is a little more relaxed in its cut, but it's well made and offers good performance for its £59.99 price tag.

Giant also comes in a bit cheaper with its Illume Mid Thermal jersey at £64.99.

Overall, the Lusso Momentum may not be the cheapest out there, but when you take the quality, performance and fit into consideration, it is an all-round success.

Verdict

Simple in design, yet very impressive when it comes to performance and quality

