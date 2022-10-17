Triban Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts RC100

They might be designed for beginners, but Triban's Men's Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 aren't restricted to those new to throwing a leg over the saddle. With a comfortable pad and a reasonably tailored fit, these are ideal for anyone looking for cycling shorts on a budget.
A quick scan through any of our review sections highlights that cycling can work out to be an expensive hobby if you want it to be. For those new to the sport that can be offputting, but it doesn't have to be, thanks to brands such as Triban from sport superstore Decathlon.
Triban is Decathlon's entry-level range (Van Rysel is its higher-level stuff) and these RC100 shorts show that entry level doesn't have to feel cheap.
The quality is impressive throughout, with clean and neat stitching, and the materials feel smooth to the touch, with no scratchiness when sitting close to the body.
The cut isn't as tailored as some top-quality race shorts, but they are well designed and fit nicely when on the bike, with no excess material or bunching anywhere.
The bib straps are wide which reduces any pressure as they pass over the shoulders, while the rear mesh section helps breathability. It is quite a big covering of material, though, so it's not as cool as bibs that use a thinner section running up the centre of the back.
The legs stay in place while pedalling and Decathlon has done a good job of keeping all the seams out of the way to stop any irritation.
As for sizing, there are six options available, from small to 3XL, or 30in waist to 44in. I found them true to size.
Pad
The pad is the most important element of any shorts, and the one Decathlon has gone for here is a good 'un. It's rated for rides of around two hours and up to 50km, and I'd go along with that.
The central padded section is around 13mm thick, enough to isolate you from the biggest bumps and rough surfaces without removing the feedback from the bike.
It's relatively firm, which means it doesn't squish down too much when you sit on it so it feels supportive, and you don't get any pressure points which can lead to numbness. A central channel also helps.
Many new riders think that more padding is better, whether that be your chamois or the saddle, but it really isn't, and this pad strikes a very good balance.
Aside from the saddle-shaped mid-section there is some thinner padding around the sides and a longer section at the front. This extra up front gives you added comfort when using the drops.
Value
Priced at £29.99, the Tribans are ideal if you want try out padded bib shorts without having to make a huge investment, or if you want to buy multiple pairs of shorts for a daily commute.
Competition-wise it's no surprise to see dhb in the running – it often delivers good quality clothing at a sensible price, and its simply named Bib Shorts are no exception, though they've gone up a fiver to £40 since Shaun tested them in March.
A few years back I was massively impressed with the Sport bib shorts from Caratti. At the time they were £40, but they are currently available on Caratti's website for just £28.
Conclusion
These cheap and cheerful Tribans show that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a comfortable and well-made pair of bib shorts – they're a great option whether you're new to the sport or not.
Verdict
Great quality, fit and comfort from a pair of bib shorts with an entry-level price
Make and model: Triban Men's Cycling Bib Shorts RC100
Tell us what the product is for
Decathlon says, "We designed these RC100 bibless cycling shorts for beginners cycling in hot weather on rides of up to 2 hours or 50km
Our first fully co-designed cycling shorts! Special attention was paid to the straps and hems, resulting in: excellent fit without excessive pressure!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Decathlon:
Preformed "Medium Density" foam pad Thickness: 13 mm Density: 100 kg/m3
Breathable material for greater comfort.
Stretch fabric ensures shorts stay comfortably in place at the waist and thighs.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
In line with Decathlon's claims.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues at all after continual washing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Ideal for short rides, if you're on a tight budget.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
All-round quality is great for the money.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
A lot of bib short ranges start at a much higher price, but there are quality competitors out there like those from dhb and Caratti, mentioned in the review, though even those come in at a tenner more at rrp.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There is nothing groundbreaking in terms of materials or extras, but what you are getting is a well made pair of bib shorts with a comfortable pad for beginners and seasoned riders alike. They're very good for the money.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
