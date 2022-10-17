Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Shorts & 3/4s
Triban Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts RC1002022 Triban Mens Cycling Bib Shorts RC100.jpg

Triban Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts RC100

8
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 19:45
0
£29.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Great quality, fit and comfort from a pair of bib shorts with an entry-level price
Chamois thickness is well balanced for padding and comfort
Well made
Plenty of sizes
Weight: 
195g
Contact: 
www.decathlon.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

They might be designed for beginners, but Triban's Men's Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 aren't restricted to those new to throwing a leg over the saddle. With a comfortable pad and a reasonably tailored fit, these are ideal for anyone looking for cycling shorts on a budget.

A quick scan through any of our review sections highlights that cycling can work out to be an expensive hobby if you want it to be. For those new to the sport that can be offputting, but it doesn't have to be, thanks to brands such as Triban from sport superstore Decathlon.

Triban is Decathlon's entry-level range (Van Rysel is its higher-level stuff) and these RC100 shorts show that entry level doesn't have to feel cheap.

The quality is impressive throughout, with clean and neat stitching, and the materials feel smooth to the touch, with no scratchiness when sitting close to the body.

2022 Triban Mens Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 - bibs detail.jpg

The cut isn't as tailored as some top-quality race shorts, but they are well designed and fit nicely when on the bike, with no excess material or bunching anywhere.

2022 Triban Mens Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 - legs back.jpg

The bib straps are wide which reduces any pressure as they pass over the shoulders, while the rear mesh section helps breathability. It is quite a big covering of material, though, so it's not as cool as bibs that use a thinner section running up the centre of the back.

2022 Triban Mens Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 - straps back.jpg

The legs stay in place while pedalling and Decathlon has done a good job of keeping all the seams out of the way to stop any irritation.

2022 Triban Mens Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 - cuff.jpg

As for sizing, there are six options available, from small to 3XL, or 30in waist to 44in. I found them true to size.

2022 Triban Mens Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 - legs front.jpg

Pad

The pad is the most important element of any shorts, and the one Decathlon has gone for here is a good 'un. It's rated for rides of around two hours and up to 50km, and I'd go along with that.

The central padded section is around 13mm thick, enough to isolate you from the biggest bumps and rough surfaces without removing the feedback from the bike.

2022 Triban Mens Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 - chamois.jpg

It's relatively firm, which means it doesn't squish down too much when you sit on it so it feels supportive, and you don't get any pressure points which can lead to numbness. A central channel also helps.

Many new riders think that more padding is better, whether that be your chamois or the saddle, but it really isn't, and this pad strikes a very good balance.

> Cycling clothing guide: 5 ways proper kit can boost your riding

Aside from the saddle-shaped mid-section there is some thinner padding around the sides and a longer section at the front. This extra up front gives you added comfort when using the drops.

Value

Priced at £29.99, the Tribans are ideal if you want try out padded bib shorts without having to make a huge investment, or if you want to buy multiple pairs of shorts for a daily commute.

Competition-wise it's no surprise to see dhb in the running – it often delivers good quality clothing at a sensible price, and its simply named Bib Shorts are no exception, though they've gone up a fiver to £40 since Shaun tested them in March.

> 12 of the best cheap cycling shorts – get a comfy bum for small change

A few years back I was massively impressed with the Sport bib shorts from Caratti. At the time they were £40, but they are currently available on Caratti's website for just £28.

Conclusion

These cheap and cheerful Tribans show that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a comfortable and well-made pair of bib shorts – they're a great option whether you're new to the sport or not.

Verdict

Great quality, fit and comfort from a pair of bib shorts with an entry-level price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Triban Men's Cycling Bib Shorts RC100

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Decathlon says, "We designed these RC100 bibless cycling shorts for beginners cycling in hot weather on rides of up to 2 hours or 50km

Our first fully co-designed cycling shorts! Special attention was paid to the straps and hems, resulting in: excellent fit without excessive pressure!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Decathlon:

Preformed "Medium Density" foam pad Thickness: 13 mm Density: 100 kg/m3

Breathable material for greater comfort.

Stretch fabric ensures shorts stay comfortably in place at the waist and thighs.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

In line with Decathlon's claims.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues at all after continual washing.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Ideal for short rides, if you're on a tight budget.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

All-round quality is great for the money.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

A lot of bib short ranges start at a much higher price, but there are quality competitors out there like those from dhb and Caratti, mentioned in the review, though even those come in at a tenner more at rrp.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

There is nothing groundbreaking in terms of materials or extras, but what you are getting is a well made pair of bib shorts with a comfortable pad for beginners and seasoned riders alike. They're very good for the money.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Triban Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts RC100 2022
Triban Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts RC100
Triban 2022
triban
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 