The Vel Bib Short is about as classic as a pair of shorts can be: a simple black, multi-panel design with subtle logos. There is nothing flash about them, but they do fit well, and you are getting a decent pad thrown in too.
Elastic Interface is one of the most well-known chamois makers on the planet, so it's no surprise that Vel has chosen one of its pads for these shorts. It's a simple design with a saddle-shaped section of padding just over 10mm thick and a small central channel aimed at reducing pressure and numbness.
I found the pad comfortable as it is quite slender, which is my preference, but if you like a pad with a bit more 'squidge' then you might need something thicker. For me, though, as I say, it worked. With little in the way of foam there is nothing to bunch up, so I found it comfortable for rides of two to three hours, and its lack of bulk meant I didn't feel hot and clammy.
As for the main shorts section, the Lycra is smooth and shiny, which doesn't interact too well with some saddles as I found I could slide around a fair bit on smoother ones.
Vel says the fabric is UV filtering, and overall it's breathable, too. I found the Vels pleasant enough to wear on warm days up to around 22°C (the warmest temperature I've been able to ride in) and I'm confident that they'll cope with hotter conditions.
The compressive nature of the Lycra feels supportive when you are riding, and the flatlocked seams reduce the chances of any irritation.
The fit is close, a combination of the compression and the multi-panel design, which also helps with the comfort. You aren't in for any surprises when it comes to the sizing, either.
The leg grippers are wide and use small silicone dots for purchase on your skin. I found that they worked well, keeping the legs in place without being overly compressive.
The strap section is a lightweight mesh which aids breathability, and the straps themselves are wide enough to not place any undue pressure on the top of the shoulders.
Other small details include reflective logos, which are actually black in daylight. The overall quality is decent enough, the stitching neat and tidy.
The Vels have a full price of £85, which is a bit more than some good rivals. For example, the Altura Icons that I was testing at the same time as the Vels offer very similar performance along with a slender elastic Interface pad, and are £70.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling bib shorts
Galibier's Equipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts are very good too, as long as you haven't got massive thighs, and they are just £73.
Conclusion
Overall, the Vel bib shorts offer decent performance and comfort, but at full price there is some very tough competition out there.
Verdict
Decent quality and performance, though nothing groundbreaking for the money
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Vel Bib Short
Tell us what the product is for
The Vel shorts are sold through Sigma Sports, and on the website it says, "The Vel Bib Short brings all-day comfort, combining supportive, compressive warp-knit in the legs with an Elastic Interface seat pad, absorbing shock and protecting over even the roughest roads. Elastic leg grippers prevent ride-up without over-squeezing, and up top, lightweight mesh bib straps hold everything in place. UV filtering ensures your skin stays safe in the sun, and when riding after dark or in low light conditions, the reflective details enhance visibility to others."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sigma Sports lists these features:
Italian fabrics
Recycled, pre-consumer waste fabrics
Compressive warp-knit
Elastic Interface, CyTech approved seat pad with recycled face fabric
Mesh upper
Elastic leg grippers
Flatlock seams
Sun protection
Black reflective details
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems with being washed.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
A decent pair of shorts for short and long rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Quality chamois pad.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Shiny material slips around on some saddles.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For the quality and performance, there are cheaper options on the market.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Not at full price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There are no real flaws with the Vel bib shorts, but for the £85 price tag they don't bring anything to the table that shorts 15 or 20 quid cheaper do.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
More choice only as long as mechanical 105 is kept alive. How long before those who prefer not to have batteries and tech and apps (and hence...
And why does it take 2 months to sentence him? I'll bet there is an abundance of people on this forum could sort the sentencing in 2 minutes.
Yes, if you're a meteorologist looking to record the weather, you want a correct temperature reading in the shade. But if you are a mad cyclist out...
My eyes hurt from fast forwarding the first 60 minutes of the show at 30x but it was worth it for Jeremy's eye roll when he asked "why not give him...
wINg MirRoR
The issue is that they would claim that such a decision doesn't set a precedent so the council should allow it as a one off....
Of course you still get Schwable Pro Ones in a tube option too. Heavier at 275g, but cheaper at under 50 squids.
The tragic thing is that the disconnected head is still invariably found to be dead.
Maybe I wasn't clear enough - I have always understood the intention is for 1.5 m from cyclist, and it is what I want as a cyclist, but the wording...
Brought in Yates and Evenepoel which wasn't great. Now looking a bit short on transfers as it wouldn't be a shock if Evenepoel DNS tomorrow (and...