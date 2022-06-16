The Vel Bib Short is about as classic as a pair of shorts can be: a simple black, multi-panel design with subtle logos. There is nothing flash about them, but they do fit well, and you are getting a decent pad thrown in too.

Elastic Interface is one of the most well-known chamois makers on the planet, so it's no surprise that Vel has chosen one of its pads for these shorts. It's a simple design with a saddle-shaped section of padding just over 10mm thick and a small central channel aimed at reducing pressure and numbness.

I found the pad comfortable as it is quite slender, which is my preference, but if you like a pad with a bit more 'squidge' then you might need something thicker. For me, though, as I say, it worked. With little in the way of foam there is nothing to bunch up, so I found it comfortable for rides of two to three hours, and its lack of bulk meant I didn't feel hot and clammy.

As for the main shorts section, the Lycra is smooth and shiny, which doesn't interact too well with some saddles as I found I could slide around a fair bit on smoother ones.

Vel says the fabric is UV filtering, and overall it's breathable, too. I found the Vels pleasant enough to wear on warm days up to around 22°C (the warmest temperature I've been able to ride in) and I'm confident that they'll cope with hotter conditions.

The compressive nature of the Lycra feels supportive when you are riding, and the flatlocked seams reduce the chances of any irritation.

The fit is close, a combination of the compression and the multi-panel design, which also helps with the comfort. You aren't in for any surprises when it comes to the sizing, either.

The leg grippers are wide and use small silicone dots for purchase on your skin. I found that they worked well, keeping the legs in place without being overly compressive.

The strap section is a lightweight mesh which aids breathability, and the straps themselves are wide enough to not place any undue pressure on the top of the shoulders.

Other small details include reflective logos, which are actually black in daylight. The overall quality is decent enough, the stitching neat and tidy.

The Vels have a full price of £85, which is a bit more than some good rivals. For example, the Altura Icons that I was testing at the same time as the Vels offer very similar performance along with a slender elastic Interface pad, and are £70.

Galibier's Equipe 2 Aero Bib Shorts are very good too, as long as you haven't got massive thighs, and they are just £73.

Conclusion

Overall, the Vel bib shorts offer decent performance and comfort, but at full price there is some very tough competition out there.

Verdict

Decent quality and performance, though nothing groundbreaking for the money

