The DeFeet Evo Disruptor socks are comfortable, breathable and very tall. While it's impossible for us to verify the claims aero savings, they're certainly compressive and well made. They probably look better than your shaved legs too, but wow, you're paying for the privilege.
The DeFeet Evo Disruptor socks make a lot of aero claims, including that a 'rider at the 0°& 5° yaw indicated an average reduction of eight watts when compared to standard bare shaved legs and outperformed other aero socks available in the road cycling market'.
Unfortunately the road.cc wind tunnel is having new carpet fitted and my personal facility only measures from 6° yaw, so I can neither confirm nor deny this.
What is obvious about the aero design is how high they rise – eight inches above the shoe line, which is only slightly shorter than football socks. They offer compression all the way up too, which is good for performance over time.
DeFeet has also added compression and support around the foot, to help with comfort on long rides, and used minimal stitching on the toe box to reduce irritation.
Value
At £29.99, these are very expensive, even if the 8W saving is achievable in the real world. Their compressive nature and long-ride comfort are good, so they may be worth the investment on that basis, but even so they're hard to recommend when so many other options are far cheaper.
The Giro HRC+ merino socks are probably the closest for fair weather at £21.99, and they're lovely. Meanwhile, the M20 Merino Crew Compression Socks are also very comfortable, seamlessly constructed and £16.99. They're both several inches shorter than the Disruptor, though.
The DeFeet Evo Disruptor socks are well made, comfortable and usefully compressive all the way up to their unusually high cuffs. They may even make you go faster... perhaps your own wind tunnel will let you know?
Verdict
Comfortable, very tall and usefully compressive, but extremely expensive
Make and model: DeFeet Evo Disruptor socks
Tell us what the product is for
DeFeet says: "DeFeetʼs newest aero sock technology, the Evo Disruptor, is thin, compressive and lightweight. The construction is defined by the finely knit fabric containing low profile, vertical striations to optimize aerodynamics."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Features the newest aero sock technology and is ideal for time trials and road races
Breathable and moisture-wicking, designed to dry fast inside securely fitted cycling shoes
Thin, lightweight, and compressive for support and secure fit on the foot
No feel toe seam
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. No bleach, softeners or harsh detergents.
50% Nylon, 39% Polyester, 11% Lycra
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made with minimal seams.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
I have no way of testing the aero credentials, but the compression is impressive.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Reinforcement on the heel and sole means they're likely to last a long time.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
The material is soft and the lack of seams reduces the chances of chafing.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wash at 30 degrees without issue.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They perform well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The compression.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They are expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're expensive! The Giro HRC+ are probably the closest for fair weather socks at £22, and they're merino yet a full £8 cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are comfortable, well made and promise to make you faster, but the latter claim is unverifiable and the price is even higher than the cuffs. They're great to wear, but almost twice the price of some very good socks, leaving them just good overall.
But are they UCI-approved?
