The DeFeet Evo Disruptor socks are comfortable, breathable and very tall. While it's impossible for us to verify the claims aero savings, they're certainly compressive and well made. They probably look better than your shaved legs too, but wow, you're paying for the privilege.

The DeFeet Evo Disruptor socks make a lot of aero claims, including that a 'rider at the 0°& 5° yaw indicated an average reduction of eight watts when compared to standard bare shaved legs and outperformed other aero socks available in the road cycling market'.

Unfortunately the road.cc wind tunnel is having new carpet fitted and my personal facility only measures from 6° yaw, so I can neither confirm nor deny this.

What is obvious about the aero design is how high they rise – eight inches above the shoe line, which is only slightly shorter than football socks. They offer compression all the way up too, which is good for performance over time.

DeFeet has also added compression and support around the foot, to help with comfort on long rides, and used minimal stitching on the toe box to reduce irritation.

Value

At £29.99, these are very expensive, even if the 8W saving is achievable in the real world. Their compressive nature and long-ride comfort are good, so they may be worth the investment on that basis, but even so they're hard to recommend when so many other options are far cheaper.

The Giro HRC+ merino socks are probably the closest for fair weather at £21.99, and they're lovely. Meanwhile, the M20 Merino Crew Compression Socks are also very comfortable, seamlessly constructed and £16.99. They're both several inches shorter than the Disruptor, though.

The DeFeet Evo Disruptor socks are well made, comfortable and usefully compressive all the way up to their unusually high cuffs. They may even make you go faster... perhaps your own wind tunnel will let you know?

Verdict

Comfortable, very tall and usefully compressive, but extremely expensive

