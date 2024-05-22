Support road.cc

Cycology Aero Cycling Socks2023 Cycology Rock N Roll Cycling Socks.jpg

Cycology Aero Cycling Socks

by Josh Price
Wed, May 22, 2024 15:45
£20.00

VERDICT:

High-quality, funky socks that are very comfortable and might add a touch of speed...
Very comfortable
Good gripper keeps them in place
Bright and funky designs
Reflective strip at the back
Funky designs aren’t for everyone
Weight: 
37g
Contact: 
www.cycologygear.co.uk
Cycology's Aero Socks are a great way of adding personality and flair to your riding. Though this Rock N Roll design isn't currently available, there are plenty of others to choose from if you're on a bid to add some funkiness to how you look on the bike. More importantly, they're very comfy and stay in place well, though they don't have any 'trip' lines like some aero socks.

All the designs are a one size fits 'most', with a 17cm length from the ankle. They finish just below my calf, which is how I like them. There's a small section of gripper up top that runs around the whole leg and keeps the socks firmly in place, and a reflective strip down the back.

2023 Cycology Rock N Roll Cycling Socks - gripper.jpg

They're made from a blend of polypropylene (80%) and spandex (20%) up top, with polyester added into the mix (17%) and the spandex reduced (3%) at the foot. I've found them really comfortable out on the bike. They're nice and soft around the foot, and then have a smooth Lycra-ey feel up the leg.

They feel very similar to other aero socks I've worn, but without the trip lines they tend to have... so I'm not sure what aero benefits these provide. They do feel like high-quality Lycra socks, though, and they've been super comfy, even for five-hour-plus rides.

2023 Cycology Rock N Roll Cycling Socks - cuff.jpg

While £20 for a pair of socks isn't exactly cheap, aero socks can cost significantly more – the McLaren x Le Col Project Aero Socks that Stu reviewed in 2021 were £35 and its Pro Aero socks are £33, while DeFeet's Evo Disruptors are £31 – although, as I said, I'm not sure what aero credentials the Cycology socks have without the trip lines.

You can still pay more for non-aero socks, too: the Universal Colours Spectrum Tie Dye Merino Socks are £25 – but you can also get good socks for a lot less: Endura's Bandwith Socks come in at £14.99, for example, and Steve thought they were very good.

The look is the obvious selling point of these socks – if you like bright, bold and colourful patterns on your feet when riding then you can't go wrong with them – but they're also very comfortable, and might even give you a tiny speed boost.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best cycling socks

Verdict

High-quality, funky socks that are very comfortable and might add a touch of speed...

road.cc test report

Make and model: Cycology Aero Cycling Socks

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for

Cycology says: "Our Aero Cycling Socks are engineered for maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

"With a two-part structure that includes a form fitting aero upper sock for a light compressive, flexible fit and a lower layer for breathability and support. The seam is hidden behind the leg to improve aerodynamics and is reinforced with reflective tape to improve visibility in low light. Lastly, the 17cm cuff gives the socks a modern contemporary look."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Cycology lists these features:

Composition Upper 80% Polypropylene 20% Spandex

Composition Lower 80% Polypropylene, 17% Polyester, 3% Spandex

Flatlock rear seam with reflective tape for visibility in low light

Upper cuff lined with silicone gripper to ensure socks stays in position

Standard 17cm cuff that fits closely to the skin

Aerodynamic form fitting upper to specifically to reduce air flow

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

These socks are very nicely made.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Comfy and stay in place on long rides.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

So far they've held up well to regular use and abuse.

Rate the product for fit:
 
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

I've worn these for a bunch of long rides and found them very comfy.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

At £20 they're quite cheap for aero socks... but you can get cheaper non-aero socks. The quality is high, though.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're comfy and bright, achieving exactly what they set out to.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I like the gripper at the top, which kept them firmly in place, and how they break the mould with the design.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

There's nothing I've found to really dislike.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £20 a pair they're not cheap, but you can pay a lot more for aero socks.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yep

Would you consider buying the product? Potentially

Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they like funky colours then yes.

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're great! Bright, bold and very funky, when lots of kit is very samey. They're very comfy, too, fit well and are nicely made.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 174  Weight: 72

I usually ride: Storck Aerfast   My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Latest Comments

 