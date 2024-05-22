All the designs are a one size fits 'most', with a 17cm length from the ankle. They finish just below my calf, which is how I like them. There's a small section of gripper up top that runs around the whole leg and keeps the socks firmly in place, and a reflective strip down the back.
They're made from a blend of polypropylene (80%) and spandex (20%) up top, with polyester added into the mix (17%) and the spandex reduced (3%) at the foot. I've found them really comfortable out on the bike. They're nice and soft around the foot, and then have a smooth Lycra-ey feel up the leg.
They feel very similar to other aero socks I've worn, but without the trip lines they tend to have... so I'm not sure what aero benefits these provide. They do feel like high-quality Lycra socks, though, and they've been super comfy, even for five-hour-plus rides.
While £20 for a pair of socks isn't exactly cheap, aero socks can cost significantly more – the McLaren x Le Col Project Aero Socks that Stu reviewed in 2021 were £35 and its Pro Aero socks are £33, while DeFeet's Evo Disruptors are £31 – although, as I said, I'm not sure what aero credentials the Cycology socks have without the trip lines.
The look is the obvious selling point of these socks – if you like bright, bold and colourful patterns on your feet when riding then you can't go wrong with them – but they're also very comfortable, and might even give you a tiny speed boost.
High-quality, funky socks that are very comfortable and might add a touch of speed...
Make and model: Cycology Aero Cycling Socks
Tell us what the product is for
Cycology says: "Our Aero Cycling Socks are engineered for maximum aerodynamic efficiency.
"With a two-part structure that includes a form fitting aero upper sock for a light compressive, flexible fit and a lower layer for breathability and support. The seam is hidden behind the leg to improve aerodynamics and is reinforced with reflective tape to improve visibility in low light. Lastly, the 17cm cuff gives the socks a modern contemporary look."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Cycology lists these features:
Composition Upper 80% Polypropylene 20% Spandex
Composition Lower 80% Polypropylene, 17% Polyester, 3% Spandex
Flatlock rear seam with reflective tape for visibility in low light
Upper cuff lined with silicone gripper to ensure socks stays in position
Standard 17cm cuff that fits closely to the skin
Aerodynamic form fitting upper to specifically to reduce air flow
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
These socks are very nicely made.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Comfy and stay in place on long rides.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
So far they've held up well to regular use and abuse.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
I've worn these for a bunch of long rides and found them very comfy.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
At £20 they're quite cheap for aero socks... but you can get cheaper non-aero socks. The quality is high, though.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They're comfy and bright, achieving exactly what they set out to.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I like the gripper at the top, which kept them firmly in place, and how they break the mould with the design.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There's nothing I've found to really dislike.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £20 a pair they're not cheap, but you can pay a lot more for aero socks.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yep
Would you consider buying the product? Potentially
Would you recommend the product to a friend? If they like funky colours then yes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're great! Bright, bold and very funky, when lots of kit is very samey. They're very comfy, too, fit well and are nicely made.
Age: 23 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Given your experience with the police and the PCC I'm amazed you've even looked!
In the context of "likely changes" the trends shown in the 2015 "50 years of the national travel survey" sheet might be interesting.
IPSO received 90 complaints about the Telegraph article and are investigating. I'm guessing that the retraction is to head this off....
Dangerous Cycling Law Ditched Due To U.K. Election Called For July https://www.forbes.com/sites/carltonreid/2024/05/22/dangerous-cycling-la...
Really? You are very lucky then or you are a relative of a police officer.
Did I say drivers hate cyclists because they're right wing? Remember, what I said is right up there ^^^ and everyone can see it....
So the electric bike was detected amongst the "acoustic bikes" because of its acoustic emissions?
Motorcycling has changed a lot from being a cheap form of transport open to anyone into a high technology product mainly sold to middle aged men,...
For me, on Reynolds wheels these seated easily with one boost from an Airshot. However, it was too loose to inflate only with a track pump. On...
Did you not understand the previous explanations over 'only 3.5 mph'?