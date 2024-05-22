Cycology Aero Cycling Socks

Cycology's Aero Socks are a great way of adding personality and flair to your riding. Though this Rock N Roll design isn't currently available, there are plenty of others to choose from if you're on a bid to add some funkiness to how you look on the bike. More importantly, they're very comfy and stay in place well, though they don't have any 'trip' lines like some aero socks.

All the designs are a one size fits 'most', with a 17cm length from the ankle. They finish just below my calf, which is how I like them. There's a small section of gripper up top that runs around the whole leg and keeps the socks firmly in place, and a reflective strip down the back.

They're made from a blend of polypropylene (80%) and spandex (20%) up top, with polyester added into the mix (17%) and the spandex reduced (3%) at the foot. I've found them really comfortable out on the bike. They're nice and soft around the foot, and then have a smooth Lycra-ey feel up the leg.

They feel very similar to other aero socks I've worn, but without the trip lines they tend to have... so I'm not sure what aero benefits these provide. They do feel like high-quality Lycra socks, though, and they've been super comfy, even for five-hour-plus rides.

While £20 for a pair of socks isn't exactly cheap, aero socks can cost significantly more – the McLaren x Le Col Project Aero Socks that Stu reviewed in 2021 were £35 and its Pro Aero socks are £33, while DeFeet's Evo Disruptors are £31 – although, as I said, I'm not sure what aero credentials the Cycology socks have without the trip lines.

You can still pay more for non-aero socks, too: the Universal Colours Spectrum Tie Dye Merino Socks are £25 – but you can also get good socks for a lot less: Endura's Bandwith Socks come in at £14.99, for example, and Steve thought they were very good.

The look is the obvious selling point of these socks – if you like bright, bold and colourful patterns on your feet when riding then you can't go wrong with them – but they're also very comfortable, and might even give you a tiny speed boost.

Verdict

High-quality, funky socks that are very comfortable and might add a touch of speed...