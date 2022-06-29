The Endura Bandwith Socks are cool, comfortable and well made. If you like the look – in this ice cream-y version or in one of the five other colour combos – there's no reason not to buy them.
Endura says these are made from 'soft touch, high wicking yarn', and that about covers it. While they're synthetic (elastane, polyester and nylon) and not quite the last word in feathery softness, they're certainly soft enough to stay comfortable for hours of riding.
The stretch is light yet entirely secure, and they feel pleasingly thin and cool in mild to hot conditions. The thick, soft pad under the ball of your foot is a nice touch for a bit of vibe-damping comfort enhancement, too.
This L/XL pair rises 20cm from the sole of your heel to the cuff, and feels a perfect fit for my UK 9.5 feet – they're supposed to fit UK 9-12.5, and that feels accurate. There's one other size (S/M) that goes from UK 5 to 8.5.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling socks
This pair has repeatedly come out of sports washes looking like new, and the stitching is all still perfect. Impressively, those 30°C washes have removed the dirty splashes of my local roads, too – it's red clay around here, and frequently stains light coloured fabrics. The Bandwidths are easy to look after, and should stay looking good for a long time.
Value
At £13.99 these are fairly priced –it's a common price tag, and few summer socks are less than £10. The Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax socks are a few quid cheaper at £9.99, and have a similar look, but they did stain in the same conditions as these.
The Assos Monogram Socks Evo8 are another strong summer choice according to George's review, and they're £13, though currently reduced (in limited sizes and colours).
Conclusion
If you like cycling in summer, and you like wearing socks, put these on your feet. They'll keep you happy.
Verdict
Cool, comfortable and easy to keep clean – great summer socks
Make and model: Endura Bandwidth Sock
Tell us what the product is for
Your feet.
"Increase the bandwidth of your cycling wardrobe with these contemporary, high performance cycling socks," says Endura.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
-Soft touch, high wicking yarn
-Stretch arch support
-Flat seam toe
-Padded front sole for extra comfort
-Easycare machine wash
-Single pack
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy – these resisted staining from the evil, and very red local clay.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
There's one for each foot! What will they think of next?
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £13.99 these are fairly priced – it's a common price tag, and few summer socks are less than £10. The Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax socks have a similar look and are a few quid cheaper at £9.99, though they did stain in the same conditions as these. The Assos Monogram Socks Evo8 are another strong summer choice, and they're £13.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
