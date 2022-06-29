Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Socks
Endura Bandwidth Sock

Endura Bandwidth Sock

8
by Steve Williams
Wed, Jun 29, 2022 15:45
0
£13.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Cool, comfortable and easy to keep clean – great summer socks
Comfortable
Well made
Wash up bright and clean
Weight: 
42g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Endura Bandwith Socks are cool, comfortable and well made. If you like the look – in this ice cream-y version or in one of the five other colour combos – there's no reason not to buy them.

Endura says these are made from 'soft touch, high wicking yarn', and that about covers it. While they're synthetic (elastane, polyester and nylon) and not quite the last word in feathery softness, they're certainly soft enough to stay comfortable for hours of riding.

The stretch is light yet entirely secure, and they feel pleasingly thin and cool in mild to hot conditions. The thick, soft pad under the ball of your foot is a nice touch for a bit of vibe-damping comfort enhancement, too.

2022 Endura Bandwidth Sock - 3.jpg

This L/XL pair rises 20cm from the sole of your heel to the cuff, and feels a perfect fit for my UK 9.5 feet – they're supposed to fit UK 9-12.5, and that feels accurate. There's one other size (S/M) that goes from UK 5 to 8.5.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling socks

This pair has repeatedly come out of sports washes looking like new, and the stitching is all still perfect. Impressively, those 30°C washes have removed the dirty splashes of my local roads, too – it's red clay around here, and frequently stains light coloured fabrics. The Bandwidths are easy to look after, and should stay looking good for a long time.

Value

At £13.99 these are fairly priced –it's a common price tag, and few summer socks are less than £10. The Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax socks are a few quid cheaper at £9.99, and have a similar look, but they did stain in the same conditions as these.

The Assos Monogram Socks Evo8 are another strong summer choice according to George's review, and they're £13, though currently reduced (in limited sizes and colours).

Conclusion

If you like cycling in summer, and you like wearing socks, put these on your feet. They'll keep you happy.

Verdict

Cool, comfortable and easy to keep clean – great summer socks

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura Bandwidth Sock

Size tested: L/XL

Tell us what the product is for

Your feet.

"Increase the bandwidth of your cycling wardrobe with these contemporary, high performance cycling socks," says Endura.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Endura lists:

-Soft touch, high wicking yarn

-Stretch arch support

-Flat seam toe

-Padded front sole for extra comfort

-Easycare machine wash

-Single pack

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very easy – these resisted staining from the evil, and very red local clay.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

There's one for each foot! What will they think of next?

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £13.99 these are fairly priced – it's a common price tag, and few summer socks are less than £10. The Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax socks have a similar look and are a few quid cheaper at £9.99, though they did stain in the same conditions as these. The Assos Monogram Socks Evo8 are another strong summer choice, and they're £13.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Endura Bandwidth Sock 2022
Endura Bandwidth Sock
Endura 2022
Endura

Latest Comments