Endura Bandwidth Sock

The Endura Bandwith Socks are cool, comfortable and well made. If you like the look – in this ice cream-y version or in one of the five other colour combos – there's no reason not to buy them.

Endura says these are made from 'soft touch, high wicking yarn', and that about covers it. While they're synthetic (elastane, polyester and nylon) and not quite the last word in feathery softness, they're certainly soft enough to stay comfortable for hours of riding.

The stretch is light yet entirely secure, and they feel pleasingly thin and cool in mild to hot conditions. The thick, soft pad under the ball of your foot is a nice touch for a bit of vibe-damping comfort enhancement, too.

This L/XL pair rises 20cm from the sole of your heel to the cuff, and feels a perfect fit for my UK 9.5 feet – they're supposed to fit UK 9-12.5, and that feels accurate. There's one other size (S/M) that goes from UK 5 to 8.5.

This pair has repeatedly come out of sports washes looking like new, and the stitching is all still perfect. Impressively, those 30°C washes have removed the dirty splashes of my local roads, too – it's red clay around here, and frequently stains light coloured fabrics. The Bandwidths are easy to look after, and should stay looking good for a long time.

Value

At £13.99 these are fairly priced –it's a common price tag, and few summer socks are less than £10. The Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax socks are a few quid cheaper at £9.99, and have a similar look, but they did stain in the same conditions as these.

The Assos Monogram Socks Evo8 are another strong summer choice according to George's review, and they're £13, though currently reduced (in limited sizes and colours).

Conclusion

If you like cycling in summer, and you like wearing socks, put these on your feet. They'll keep you happy.

Verdict

Cool, comfortable and easy to keep clean – great summer socks

