Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts – Men

I can't verify their aero benefits, but the Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts do offer an impressive performance, a great fit and a chamois that's comfortable for long distance rides. They're also great value compared with similar designs.
The shorts are made with Nopinz' proprietary Speedscalez fabric, which it claims offers 'outstanding aero performance', with the surface designed to reduce the amount of drag produced by air passing around the leg; that's not something I can measure, but they are very well made and neatly laser cut to provide an almost seamless fit. The only observable seams are on the inner leg and at the rear, both well away from key areas of airflow.
The number one factor that determines how good a pair of bibs are is the pad. I found the Teosport Armadillo endurance chamois on these bib shorts very comfortable and would be happy to wear these shorts on long distance rides.
I noticed that it's also well designed to provide padding even when riding 'on the nose' of the saddle; this would be particularly important for riders adopting aero positions.
Testing these shorts indoors on the turbo, they deal with the sweaty conditions very well. The shorts section rises to about belly-button height, allowing for plenty of ventilation, and the lightweight mesh straps are comfortable and wick sweat away well.
I'm a big fan of the simple design and look of the bib shorts, with their small heat-applied graphics on the left leg and a small logo on the rear, meaning they can easily be worn alongside any other brand of kit. I tested the navy bibs, but they also come in black; both look good in my opinion.
I tested the medium shorts, which fitted my 182cm and 71kg physique well, though I'd have liked them just a little tighter, ideally. There's no element of compression in the shorts but they weren't baggy in any areas.
The leg length is deliberately long, with aero benefits in mind, though it might not be to everyone's taste; on me the shorts ended just above the knee.
The laser-cut hem has an incredibly sticky silicone band which does a good job of keeping the shorts in place, as well as interacting well with knee or leg warmers. It's too early to say how well this will last; I have had others start to show signs of wear after a few washes, but I've not noticed any deterioration here.
Value
Another impressive aspect of these shorts, given the performance, is the price. Retailing at £94.99, these are great value compared with others out there.
Looking at the big name competition, they compare really well to the Rapha Pro Team Training Shorts I also tested, which cost £45 more. I also own a pair of the NVPA bib shorts that Stu tested recently, which are £145; I'd say the Nopinz are significantly better in terms of long distance comfort and very likely more aerodynamic, with the NVPAs having more prominent seams and a focus on compression in the fabric rather than aero savings.
The Nopinz are also a lot cheaper than another 'pro' offering from Le Col and are better quality, judging by Matt's review.
Overall, I was very impressed with the Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts' aero fit and comfortable pad. They're long, which might not appeal to all, but if that's not a concern then they're really one to consider, especially for the price.
Verdict
Excellent aero bib shorts, offering great comfort at a really good price
Make and model: Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts - Men
Tell us what the product is for
The Nopinz Pro-1 Bib Shorts are high performing aerodynamic shorts, but with the comfort to deal with long distance rides.
Nopinz says: 'Whether you're riding a crit or tackling a long sportive, our distinctive and unique Speedscalez™ fabric will get you there faster thanks to its outstanding aero performance. And if it's the distance that matters, the premium pad, and breathable lightweight mesh leave our competitors scratching their heads wondering how we put all this together for the price.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Nopinz lists:
KEY FEATURES:
Proprietary Speedscalez™ aero fabric.
Laser-cut hem with low profile silicone gripper.
Solid Black fabric for increased durability.
Heat applied graphics for a premium look.
Lightweight mesh bib.
Teosport armadillo endurance chamois.
Made in the UK.
Medium shorts - weight 194 grams
Available in Navy and Black
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The almost seamless construction make these feel 'aero', even if I can't prove it.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Not able to verify aero performance, but they're comfortable and very good at dealing with sweat.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The fabrics feel durable and the shorts are well made; my only concern would be the silicone gripper on the legs. I've had these deteriorate after a number of washes in the past, though I've not noticed any deterioration in the month of wearing and washing.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
I'm 182cm and 71kg, and the medium shorts I tested fitted to my legs well, though I'd have liked them just a little tighter and 1-2cm shorter.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Reasonably good, though lighter shorts are available – possibly at an aero cost.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
I found the padding to be really comfortable, and the straps felt good.
Rate the product for value:
9/10
Given the performance, I think the value is excellent compared with rivals.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy; the shorts aren't too delicate and I haven't noticed any drop in performance after the first few washes at 40 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed really well. The key goals are aero performance and comfort, and – as far as I can tell – they tick both of these boxes. The shorts are clearly designed with an aerodynamic position in mind, with the long leg length and extra padding for when riding on the nose of the saddle.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The very comfortable pad and the price.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The legs are a bit long for my liking.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price compares really well – the Rapha Pro Team Training Shorts are £45 more, NVPA's bib shorts are £145, and a pair from Le Col are £160.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I was really impressed with the combination of high quality aerodynamic fabrics and the really good chamois, and to top it all off you can get them for less than £100 – they're excellent.
Age: 30 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike
