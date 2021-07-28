The Chapeau Mesh Base Layer Sleeveless is lightweight, feels soft against the skin and works really well when the temperature is warm thanks to really good wicking capabilities. It comes in a range of colours too, to match your kit.

I have quite a few Chapeau baselayers in my collection, one of them a short-sleeved design that I've had since 2018. Its durability is excellent; it still looks like new, has retained its shape and the white is still white – many can turn yellow under the arms and around the neck over the years.

As this is made from the same mesh material, with solid, stretchy panels down the side, I don't see this blue one being any different.

The fit is really good – close, thanks to those stretchy side panels, but without feeling restrictive. You obviously need the fabric to touch your body for the wicking purposes.

The lightweight mesh material is very thin with quite a wide knit pattern which allows the breeze to blow through and keep you cool.

On all but the hottest days it does a good job of keeping you dry, and should it get overwhelmed it'll soon dry again quickly once your pace has dropped a touch.

On top of the shoulders is more of the solid knit fabric found on the side panels, which gives a bit of protection from the straps of your bib shorts – both for your skin, and the longevity of the baselayer itself.

The Chapeau Sleeveless is available in five colours, all with corresponding decals and logos on the chest.

The majority of mesh baselayers are either black or white so it's good to see a bit of variety here. They are colours that match Chapeau's other kit so you can look coordinated when you're gruelling your way up a steep climb with your jersey unzipped.

Its £29.99 rrp is the same as the Lusso Pain Cave Eco Summer baselayer, although that is made from recycled material which might add appeal.

One that does look a bargain is the sleeveless version of the Galibier Echelon short sleeve baselayer we tested earlier in the year; that costs just £19.

Conclusion

Overall, the Chapeau is a smart looking baselayer that works very well, and if it can maintain the durability of Chapeau layers of old then it'll be a worthwhile investment.

Verdict

Smart looking baselayer made from quality materials with impressive wicking properties

