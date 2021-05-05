Lusso Pain Cave Eco Summer Base Layer

The Lusso Pain Cave Eco Summer Baselayer is its fastest wicking, most lightweight and ethically sourced baselayer. Crucially, performance lives up to the hype, and though primarily designed with balmy summers in mind, it's a good bet for indoor training too.

The baselayer is made from a 93% recycled polyester/7% elastane mix, the polyester component acquired from recycled PET bottles. This kind of reclamation, though welcome, isn't a new concept, but traditionally the fibres have felt slightly synthetic against the skin. Lusso has apparently been working with its suppliers to address this, and the result is pleasingly soft and smooth.

Continuing this theme, Lusso says the garment meets OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification. This isn't an environmental accreditation in the classically accepted sense, but refers to the lack of harmful substances, thus safe for the wearer.

There are five different designs to choose from, all employing sublimation printing. Skulls and pain not really your bag? 'Bike Addict', 'I'm not a Climber', and 'Rest Day' are alternatives. Black goes nicely with everything and on the rare occasions I've dropped a jersey zipper, I thought the skull and crossbones logo looked quite funky.

Sizing/fit

Lusso's sizing chart is accurate and the medium fitted my 1m 81cm, 70kg frame perfectly. I'm broader across the shoulders than my build would imply, but as it's a sleeveless design it wasn't an issue. It sits second-skin close, with ample give and length, so no issues when alternating between tops, hoods and hunkered low on the stem.

Performance

Bottom line, it's delivered exactly what I expect from a decent quality baselayer. The synthetic weave is soft and smooth against the skin, not comparable with pure merino but not particularly synthetic either.

The lightweight material undoubtedly helps, but wicking prowess is swift and, to date, any misting (experienced indoors, on the turbo trainer, given the chill weather) around the chest and lower back was very fleeting. I could essentially sit back and hammer out a 90-95rpm and remain comfortable throughout – even with the heating wound up to 25 degrees.

Out on the road, the song remains the same, although it's worth noting I donned a long sleeve, middleweight winter jersey, or one of my favourite jersey cum jackets. In these contexts, and when the temperature began to plummet, I became more aware of chill than when wearing a lightweight merino base. Yes, I know it's a summer garment but something to bear in mind on longer, late summer rides when it can turn a bit nippy.

Odour management in synthetics has improved quite considerably in recent years and this one's no exception. I've worn it for five successive rides over different distances/contexts, and even with two 45-minute turbo sessions in the mix, it remained socially acceptable.

Durability/care

Machine washed at 30/40 degrees, with minimal detergent, and to date it still looks packet fresh, with no issues of bobbling, fraying or snagging. Being a printed design, the graphics have also held up. I've also treated it to a couple of hand washes, using soap flakes and warm water – campsite stylee – and again, it came up fresh and fragrant.

In terms of drying times, bargain on 20 minutes outdoors with a moderate breeze, 30 on the clothes horse at room temperature.

Value

A penny less than £30 isn't a lot of money when it comes to baselayers, but there's still quite a lot of capable competition if you scout around.

Van Rysel's Cycling Summer Training Base Layer, a mesh design with similar performance objectives as the Lusso, comes in at a mere £14.99. However, as far as I can tell, it's not made from recycled materials and the design is perhaps a little 'plain Jane' by comparison.

An extra fiver buys its Sleeveless Base Layer Ultralight Race. Another mesh design, it's only available in a 'one size fits all', which may be a serious deal breaker.

Dhb's Lightweight Mesh Sleeveless Base Layer is closer in price to the Lusso at £25; it's made from 93% polyester, 7% elastane, and features flatlock seams and an 'anti-odour' treatment.

Conclusion

Overall, the Pain Cave is a sensibly priced and surprisingly comfortable synthetic summer baselayer, with the fact that it's made from recycled materials and without impairing comfort, or performance, another plus.

Verdict

Very good summer-weight baselayer made in the UK from recycled materials

