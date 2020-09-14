Chapeau Club Pro Jersey

The Club Pro is, according to Chapeau, its fastest ever cycling jersey, and while that is very difficult to quantify, I will say this: it is very comfortable, has a great fit and is very well made.

The Club Pro is very similar to Chapeau's standard Club jersey, which Jamie tested earlier in the summer, but comes with 'aero' sleeves. They are a welcome addition, with the stretchy fabric clinging to your upper arms meaning that it doesn't move and there is no need for any silicone grippers or elastic.

The main fabric of the jersey follows a mesh style route which aids breathability and I've found the Club Pro to be very cool and refreshing to wear over the summer months, even on those days that the temperature was north of 30°C.

Riding hard on a climb, you'll still get hot and sweaty, but the fabric does a good job of letting airflow through once your speed picks up or your effort drops off, so you dry out quite quickly.

The cut is performance orientated but it's not as extreme as some aero jerseys. The fit compliments 'normal' body shapes rather than you needing to be a stick thin pro climber to look good in it.

It is worth bearing in mind that Chapeau has a disclaimer on its site which says that the 2020 stock of this jersey is a larger fit than intended, so you are probably best to drop down a size. This one I'm testing did measure up a little bigger than I would have expected, but it wasn't massively noticeable.

The tail has a decent length to it to keep your lower back covered when in the drops, while the front is short enough to not bunch up and ruin the aero effects.

The full zip offers plenty of ventilation options and runs smoothly. Personally, I'd like to see a zip garage at the neck to stop irritation but that is the only detail lacking really.

Round the back there is the traditional line-up of three pockets, all spacious enough to carry your ride essentials with the openings being large enough to get your hands in on the fly.

Alongside those three is a fourth zipped valuables pocket, which is pretty much a must-have these days.

The quality of the jersey is very good throughout, with tight seams that are neatly stitched.

Sizing options are generous, ranging from S through to XXXL, and there are also eight different colours to choose from.

Chapeau is asking £89.99 for the Club Pro, in the same sort of ballpark as the La Passione Duo jersey; that's a tenner cheaper at £80 and is a very good jersey, although it does lack a valuables pocket on the rear.

The Club Pro is a fair bit less than the Giro Chrono Pro short sleeve jersey, a similar top that has a close fit without being a dedicated full-on aero jersey. Simon was reasonably impressed with it overall, but one of the main sticking points was the price: £119.99.

Overall, I like wearing the Club Pro jersey. The cut strikes a good balance between comfort and performance, and the breathability is particularly good on hot days. Topping everything off is the overall quality.

Well-designed jersey in terms of cut, and the fabric brings great breathability

