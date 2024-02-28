Support road.cc

CeramicSpeed UFO Drivetrain Cleaner 500ml

by Hollis Jones
Wed, Feb 28, 2024 15:45
£22.99

VERDICT:

Powerful and eco-friendly – though it has a slightly greasy feel to it and it's very expensive
Powerful
Strong eco credentials
Good spray bottle
Very expensive
Slightly greasy feel
Weight: 
497g
Contact: 
www.windwave.co.uk
CeramicSpeed UFO Drivetrain Cleaner is an effective, eco-friendly solution for removing grease and grime from your drivetrain. But the finish is a little on the greasy side for my liking – and it's an expensive option.

Though this can't compete with Silca's Ultimate Brake and Drivetrain Cleaner in terms of pricing, it is still one of the most expensive drivetrain cleaners out there.

So what do you get for your money? The bottle contains 500ml of a cleaning solution that CeramicSpeed says is a 'non-toxic, PFAS-free and biodegradable formula'. As well as being extremely harmful to the environment and our health, some per- or polyfluorinated alkyl substances can take thousands of years to degrade. That's the environment tick-box checked, then.

The bottle that contains the solution – I'm not sure whether it's recycled or not – feels like it's of a high quality and the pump spray is good. Depress the trigger and you're rewarded with a consistent, fine mist that allows for full coverage, though you have to be careful in windy weather.

CeramicSpeed says to shake the bottle well before use, spray it on your drivetrain, and then let it sit for three to five minutes before you rinse it off. I did just this on two different bikes: the first a friend's which had an old and heavily contaminated drivetrain that hasn't been cleaned since new, and the second the drivetrain on my gravel bike which does gets cleaned and lubricated every so often, but is frequently dirty as it gets used throughout the winter.

> Video: How to clean your bike – from a quick lick to a full makeover

On the first drivetrain the cleaner struggled a little on the first rinse, so I tried again. Thereafter the chain seemed pretty clean visually, but upon pulling the chain through my fingers I noticed a very small amount of oily grime remained. A third application, along with a chain cleaning brush took care of this. In my opinion, it's best used along with a brush for maximum effectiveness.

On my gravel bike I followed my usual ritual of spraying the solution on and agitating the drivetrain with a chain cleaning brush. This combined with the cleaning potential of the UFO Drivetrain Cleaner was able to quickly cut through the minimal amount of dirt and what little lube remained on the chain, resulting in a fresh-looking drivetrain after one application.

There are a couple of things I didn't like about the UFO Drivetrain Cleaner: one, it smells a bit 'toxic' even though it most definitely is not; and two, there's a slightly greasy feel to the solution. The drivetrain doesn't feel greasy after it's been hosed it off, but I'd be concerned that the residue might still be there. By way of comparison, Silca's Ultimate Brake and Drivetrain Cleaner is completely water soluble, leaving no residue after use, which is meant to aid the application of lubrication on the chain.

Value

CeramicSpeed's drivetrain cleaner has a decent amount going for it – most notably its strong eco-credentials and decent cleaning performance it delivers. But at a quite hefty £22.99 for a 500ml bottle it is a genuinely expensive way of cleaning your bike's drivetrain.

However, even that is more than £13 cheaper than Silca's Ultimate Brake and Drivetrain Cleaner, which I felt was both incredibly effective and incredibly expensive. And while I do prefer Silca's offering – just – that doesn't make it 13 quid better.

Oxford's Mint Chain Cleaner costs a lot less, just £8.99, but Ash thought it did a decent job and it doesn't leave any residue, but it doesn't have the UFO's more eco-friendly credentials.

Juice Lubes Dirty Juice Boss In A Can is also a decent degreaser for similar money to Oxford's chain cleaner, but it has much better eco credentials. When Dave tested it he said it was expensive at £15 for 500ml, but at £9.99 or less for 500ml it's pretty good value.

Conclusion

It's an eco-friendly and reasonably powerful drivetrain cleaner and with a decent spray bottle – but while cheaper than Silca's equivalent it is still very expensive. Personally, I prefer Silca's offering, but given the price disparity, I'd say the UFO is the better bang-for-your-buck option.

Verdict

Powerful and eco-friendly – though it has a slightly greasy feel to it and it's very expensive

road.cc test report

Make and model: CeramicSpeed UFO Drivetrain Cleaner 500ml

Size tested: 500ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

CeramicSpeed says: 'This eco-friendly Drivetrain Cleaner thoroughly removes grease and grime from all drivetrain components. The unique properties dissolve wax from internal rollers, and all surfaces of chain links.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

500ml

Non-toxic, PFAS-free and biodegradable formula – environmentally friendly and safe

Removes grease and grime

Unique formula is optimal to clean and prepare a chain for a wax coating

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Good quality bottle with a decent trigger spray.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Powerful cleaner, though the solution feels a little greasy.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

While it is effective, it is pretty expensive.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

A pretty potent cleaner, but most effective when combined with a chain cleaning brush.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The good pump spray.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Feels greasy and in spite of its eco-friendly credentials it doesn't smell great.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's less expensive than Silca's Ultimate Brake and Drivetrain Cleaner, which isn't saying a lot, but it's far more expensive than cleaners from other brands, such as Oxford's Mint Chain Cleaner and Juice Lubes Dirty Juice Boss In A Can, which are both under a tenner each for 500ml. The Juice Lubes option is the more eco-friendly option of the two.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No – mostly because I already buy an eco-degreaser in bulk

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No – because of the expense

Use this box to explain your overall score

CeramicSpeed's UFO Drivetrain Cleaner is undoubtedly a quality product that is effective at cleaning and it also has respectfully strong environmental credentials, which is always good to see. But I'm not sure that is enough of a justification for the £23 asking price, given there are enough decent alternatives out there for much less.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'4  Weight: 175lbs

I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,

