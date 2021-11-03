Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Socks
Castelli Superleggera Women’s 12 Sock

Castelli Superleggera Women’s 12 Sock

6
by Emma Silversides
Wed, Nov 03, 2021 15:45
0
£16.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Comfortable, breathable and versatile, as long as they last
Good fit
Breathable
Decent protection in a range of temperatures
Interior prone to wear
Weight: 
27g
Contact: 
www.castelli-cycling.com
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Castelli's Superleggera W 12 Socks are great in mild weather – they're breathable, soft, comfortable, and look great too. They're not exactly cheap, though, and the inner stitching seems prone to wear.

The socks are available in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, which I've been testing. Accordingly to Castelli's size chart, this corresponds to a 39-41 shoe size. I'm actually a 42, but they are a good fit. They're snug without being compressive, hold their position well and give a sense of support around the foot arch, thanks to the mid-foot support band.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy these online here

White might look great, but it's not always practical for UK conditions so it's good that it isn't the only option – there are four other colours to choose from.

I've been testing these in mild-to-cool conditions, and with their 12cm cuff they offer good coverage. I've tried them on the turbo too, to simulate something sweatier. While I prefer a shorter cuff for summer rides, they offer good levels of breathability on the turbo; my feet really didn't feel sweaty or clammy.

On the road they've been absolutely spot on for mid-teen temperatures with no oversocks. I was pleasantly surprised that they kept my feet warm enough.

> How to keep your feet warm while cycling in winter

As the temperatures have come closer to single figures, I've added an oversock or overshoe and continued to be impressed – no cold feet and no overheating. I'd say that they are more versatile than their weight suggests.

The interior of the sock is supersoft and comfy. The fabric at the ball of the foot and under the toes is thicker than in other sections, offering noticeable cushioning while riding.

2021 Castelli Superleggera W 12 Sock 2.jpg

The ankle and top of the foot are a light, mesh construction, and the 15 per cent elastane content ensures that the socks really do accommodate your feet with ease.

Unfortunately, the stitching offering the interior comfort isn't looking that durable, being prone to threads being pulled out, though the exterior is only showing light bobbling to date.

Castelli Superleggera W12 Sock 2021 Loose Thread.jpg
Castelli Superleggera W12 Sock 2021 Light Bobbling.jpg

Even without questions over durability, £16 is pretty expensive for a pair of socks. Assos' GT Socks are £4 less, and Lusso's Pain Cave Summer Socks are also only £12.

> Buyer’s Guide: 23 of the best summer cycling socks

In my opinion, the comfort and performance of the Superleggeras are somewhat overshadowed by potential issues with durability, and £16 is a high price tag given this. That said, if you can get them discounted, they'll be a good three-season addition to your wardrobe, for a while at least.

Verdict

Comfortable, breathable and versatile, as long as they last

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Castelli Superleggera W 12 Sock

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

They're lightweight socks for warmer days.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Castelli lists:

-200-needle construction for extra stretch.

-Lightest mesh ankle and top of foot for hot-weather comfort.

-Midfoot support band.

-Meryl® Skinlife yarns with antimicrobial silver ions to reduce odour.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
5/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

If your feet are bigger than a 42, I'd say the L/XL option will be stretched to its limit.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

You can pay less for similar quality socks.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Simple: 30 degrees. The white ones have needed some extra stain remover to keep them bright white.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great – comfy and breathable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Soft interior and ability to cope with cooler conditions.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Stitching on the inside seems vulnerable.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Expensive for a summer sock, more than the likes of Assos, Lusso and Sox, though they are cheaper than 7mesh's Word socks.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Not at full price.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very comfortable and breathable for a range of temperatures that exceeds what you might expect from a summer sock, but the inside seems prone to wear; take the price into account too and I'd say that overall they're quite good.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 173cm  Weight: 64kg

I usually ride: Road  My best bike is: Carbon road.

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!

Castelli Superleggera Women’s 12 Sock 2021
Castelli Superleggera Women’s 12 Sock
Castelli 2021
Castelli
Emma Silversides

Emma’s first encounters with a road bike were in between swimming and running. Soon after competing for GB in the World Age Group Triathlon Championships in Edmonton in 2001 she saw the light and decided to focus on cycling. 

After a couple of half decent UK road seasons racing for Leisure Lakes, she went out to Belgium to sample the racing there and spent two years with Lotto-Belisol Ladies team, racing alongside the likes of Sara Carrigan, Grace Verbeke, Rochelle Gilmore and Lizzie Deignan. Emma moved from Lotto-Belisol to Dutch team Redsun, then a new Belgian team of primarily developing riders, where there was less pressure, an opportunity to share her experience and help build a whole new team; a nice way to spend her final years of professional racing. 

Since retiring Emma has returned to teaching. When not coercing kids to do maths, she is invariably out on two wheels. In addition to the daily commute, Emma still enjoys getting out on her road bike and having her legs ripped off on the local club rides and chain gangs. She has also developed an addiction to touring, with destinations including Iceland, Georgia and Albania, to mention just a few. There have also been rare sightings of Emma off-road on a mountain bike…

Latest Comments