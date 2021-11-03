Castelli Superleggera Women’s 12 Sock

Castelli's Superleggera W 12 Socks are great in mild weather – they're breathable, soft, comfortable, and look great too. They're not exactly cheap, though, and the inner stitching seems prone to wear.
The socks are available in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, which I've been testing. Accordingly to Castelli's size chart, this corresponds to a 39-41 shoe size. I'm actually a 42, but they are a good fit. They're snug without being compressive, hold their position well and give a sense of support around the foot arch, thanks to the mid-foot support band.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy these online here
White might look great, but it's not always practical for UK conditions so it's good that it isn't the only option – there are four other colours to choose from.
I've been testing these in mild-to-cool conditions, and with their 12cm cuff they offer good coverage. I've tried them on the turbo too, to simulate something sweatier. While I prefer a shorter cuff for summer rides, they offer good levels of breathability on the turbo; my feet really didn't feel sweaty or clammy.
On the road they've been absolutely spot on for mid-teen temperatures with no oversocks. I was pleasantly surprised that they kept my feet warm enough.
> How to keep your feet warm while cycling in winter
As the temperatures have come closer to single figures, I've added an oversock or overshoe and continued to be impressed – no cold feet and no overheating. I'd say that they are more versatile than their weight suggests.
The interior of the sock is supersoft and comfy. The fabric at the ball of the foot and under the toes is thicker than in other sections, offering noticeable cushioning while riding.
The ankle and top of the foot are a light, mesh construction, and the 15 per cent elastane content ensures that the socks really do accommodate your feet with ease.
Unfortunately, the stitching offering the interior comfort isn't looking that durable, being prone to threads being pulled out, though the exterior is only showing light bobbling to date.
Even without questions over durability, £16 is pretty expensive for a pair of socks. Assos' GT Socks are £4 less, and Lusso's Pain Cave Summer Socks are also only £12.
> Buyer’s Guide: 23 of the best summer cycling socks
In my opinion, the comfort and performance of the Superleggeras are somewhat overshadowed by potential issues with durability, and £16 is a high price tag given this. That said, if you can get them discounted, they'll be a good three-season addition to your wardrobe, for a while at least.
Verdict
Comfortable, breathable and versatile, as long as they last
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Castelli Superleggera W 12 Sock
Tell us what the product is for
They're lightweight socks for warmer days.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Castelli lists:
-200-needle construction for extra stretch.
-Lightest mesh ankle and top of foot for hot-weather comfort.
-Midfoot support band.
-Meryl® Skinlife yarns with antimicrobial silver ions to reduce odour.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
5/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
If your feet are bigger than a 42, I'd say the L/XL option will be stretched to its limit.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
You can pay less for similar quality socks.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Simple: 30 degrees. The white ones have needed some extra stain remover to keep them bright white.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great – comfy and breathable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Soft interior and ability to cope with cooler conditions.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Stitching on the inside seems vulnerable.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Expensive for a summer sock, more than the likes of Assos, Lusso and Sox, though they are cheaper than 7mesh's Word socks.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Not at full price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very comfortable and breathable for a range of temperatures that exceeds what you might expect from a summer sock, but the inside seems prone to wear; take the price into account too and I'd say that overall they're quite good.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
Most of the time cyclists use a small part of the road at the side - not all of the road, apart from professional competitions and some sportives...
So what would you have this group of cyclists do? Single out? Then what would have happened when the driver decided to overtake into a blind bend?
I do ride Audax for that very reason and have to often wonder why they're so cheap when I'm eating the lunch I've been provided as part of the...
You're there hours sooner than most. Still waiting for the landslide of likes for this quality gag. I can almost hear the cogs turning...
I would not. I've ridden fast 16" and 20" tyres, and it's a safe bet they'd be faster than those solid foam ones, so no advantage other than a more...
Agreed. My first thought on reading the details was to wonder re. the helmet.
Been running Rival since 2014 on at least one bike, 4 since 2018. Front mechs are fine. Need to trim on cross chaining isn't an issue, partly of...
at £18 for 22g... what is the usual street value?
They are indeed a fantastic blend of educational, with a hint of humour thrown in, and absolutely not afraid to tell people how it is.......
few brands sell lights with removeable/replaceable batteries any more...