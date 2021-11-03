Castelli Superleggera Women’s 12 Sock

Castelli's Superleggera W 12 Socks are great in mild weather – they're breathable, soft, comfortable, and look great too. They're not exactly cheap, though, and the inner stitching seems prone to wear.

The socks are available in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, which I've been testing. Accordingly to Castelli's size chart, this corresponds to a 39-41 shoe size. I'm actually a 42, but they are a good fit. They're snug without being compressive, hold their position well and give a sense of support around the foot arch, thanks to the mid-foot support band.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy these online here

White might look great, but it's not always practical for UK conditions so it's good that it isn't the only option – there are four other colours to choose from.

I've been testing these in mild-to-cool conditions, and with their 12cm cuff they offer good coverage. I've tried them on the turbo too, to simulate something sweatier. While I prefer a shorter cuff for summer rides, they offer good levels of breathability on the turbo; my feet really didn't feel sweaty or clammy.

On the road they've been absolutely spot on for mid-teen temperatures with no oversocks. I was pleasantly surprised that they kept my feet warm enough.

> How to keep your feet warm while cycling in winter

As the temperatures have come closer to single figures, I've added an oversock or overshoe and continued to be impressed – no cold feet and no overheating. I'd say that they are more versatile than their weight suggests.

The interior of the sock is supersoft and comfy. The fabric at the ball of the foot and under the toes is thicker than in other sections, offering noticeable cushioning while riding.

The ankle and top of the foot are a light, mesh construction, and the 15 per cent elastane content ensures that the socks really do accommodate your feet with ease.

Unfortunately, the stitching offering the interior comfort isn't looking that durable, being prone to threads being pulled out, though the exterior is only showing light bobbling to date.

Even without questions over durability, £16 is pretty expensive for a pair of socks. Assos' GT Socks are £4 less, and Lusso's Pain Cave Summer Socks are also only £12.

> Buyer’s Guide: 23 of the best summer cycling socks

In my opinion, the comfort and performance of the Superleggeras are somewhat overshadowed by potential issues with durability, and £16 is a high price tag given this. That said, if you can get them discounted, they'll be a good three-season addition to your wardrobe, for a while at least.

Verdict

Comfortable, breathable and versatile, as long as they last

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website