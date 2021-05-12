7mesh Word Socks

7mesh's Word Socks are a great three-season addition to any wardrobe. They're exceptionally comfortable and breathable and available in a decent range of colours – it's likely you'll find a pair to match your kit.

The Word socks come in four different sizes and eight different colours, including classic black and white, and other understated options. If you like 'loud' socks, these probably aren't for you.

The fabric is lightweight and breathable. I've used the socks in a good range of temperatures and never sensed them falling short in any situation. They offer decent warmth when temperatures are in the mid-teens – personally, I'd add a shoe cover at the lower end of this. Equally, there's no overheating going on when the mercury nears 20 and you are pressing on.

The photos show the fabric's weave – it's not dense in any way. With the mesh upper feature, I'd be surprised if they didn't perform well in warmer weather.

The socks don't seem to hold odours, and since I've never once experienced sweaty feet in them, I've squeezed several wears out of them before chucking them in the laundry. The socks have the same 'Meryl Skinlife' woven into the fabric as Maap's Division Socks. It's intended to be 'fast-wicking' with 'silver micro-particles to prevent odours'.

A month isn't really long enough to test durability, even wearing these virtually every day, but I haven't noticed any signs of thinning, bobbling or pilling to date. 7mesh does claim that the toe and heel are reinforced for longevity.

The socks fit well – no overstretching, no gathering anywhere, sufficiently tight at the top cuff to hold the sock firmly in place, and a height that isn't OTT. I'd say stay true to size – overall, it's intended to be a snug-fitting sock. The top cuff will be a personal fit, dependent on your calf size. I don't have massive calves, and it was just right for me, but it could be on the tight side for some.

Value

Although £18 seems to be the going price for many socks these days, I find it a little steep for something that isn't boasting merino, recycled fabrics or some other unique feature. Maap's Division Socks are a similar unobtrusive design and spec for the same price. Rockay's Ignite Socks are £17.50, but boast a donation to an ocean cleaning charity, recycled fabrics and a lifetime guarantee against tears.

If you're looking for a comparable sock on a more modest budget, nologo's would be a good choice for £10.87.

Overall, the 7mesh Word Sock is a comfy, breathable option for anyone who favours an unobtrusive sock. They certainly aren't the cheapest out there, but should serve UK-based riders well for over half of the year, even more if you jump on an indoor trainer as the temperatures plummet.

Verdict

Comfy socks with decent breathability for a range of temperatures

