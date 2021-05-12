7mesh Word Socks

7mesh's Word Socks are a great three-season addition to any wardrobe. They're exceptionally comfortable and breathable and available in a decent range of colours – it's likely you'll find a pair to match your kit.
The Word socks come in four different sizes and eight different colours, including classic black and white, and other understated options. If you like 'loud' socks, these probably aren't for you.
The fabric is lightweight and breathable. I've used the socks in a good range of temperatures and never sensed them falling short in any situation. They offer decent warmth when temperatures are in the mid-teens – personally, I'd add a shoe cover at the lower end of this. Equally, there's no overheating going on when the mercury nears 20 and you are pressing on.
The photos show the fabric's weave – it's not dense in any way. With the mesh upper feature, I'd be surprised if they didn't perform well in warmer weather.
The socks don't seem to hold odours, and since I've never once experienced sweaty feet in them, I've squeezed several wears out of them before chucking them in the laundry. The socks have the same 'Meryl Skinlife' woven into the fabric as Maap's Division Socks. It's intended to be 'fast-wicking' with 'silver micro-particles to prevent odours'.
A month isn't really long enough to test durability, even wearing these virtually every day, but I haven't noticed any signs of thinning, bobbling or pilling to date. 7mesh does claim that the toe and heel are reinforced for longevity.
The socks fit well – no overstretching, no gathering anywhere, sufficiently tight at the top cuff to hold the sock firmly in place, and a height that isn't OTT. I'd say stay true to size – overall, it's intended to be a snug-fitting sock. The top cuff will be a personal fit, dependent on your calf size. I don't have massive calves, and it was just right for me, but it could be on the tight side for some.
Value
Although £18 seems to be the going price for many socks these days, I find it a little steep for something that isn't boasting merino, recycled fabrics or some other unique feature. Maap's Division Socks are a similar unobtrusive design and spec for the same price. Rockay's Ignite Socks are £17.50, but boast a donation to an ocean cleaning charity, recycled fabrics and a lifetime guarantee against tears.
If you're looking for a comparable sock on a more modest budget, nologo's would be a good choice for £10.87.
Overall, the 7mesh Word Sock is a comfy, breathable option for anyone who favours an unobtrusive sock. They certainly aren't the cheapest out there, but should serve UK-based riders well for over half of the year, even more if you jump on an indoor trainer as the temperatures plummet.
Verdict
Comfy socks with decent breathability for a range of temperatures
Make and model: 7mesh Word Sock
Tell us what the product is for
7mesh says, 'Built to pull on and stay put, the Word Socks use a strategically mapped open knit structure to promote breathability at the cuff. Made from fast-wicking Meryl Skinlife yarn reinforced with nylon at the toe and heel for longevity, these socks are perfect for three-season road rides, mountain assaults and all-out racing duties alike. Well-placed arch support at the mid-foot lays down exceptional comfort throughout each pedal stroke.
'Finished with a mesh upper to further aid cooling, the Word Socks feature a rear-facing 7mesh jacquard weave wordmark and a jacquard size designation on the inside front cuff.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
7mesh lists:
Materials
-Meryl Skinlife fabric
-80% polyamide, 20% elastane
Height
-6" (15.24cm) cuff
Features
-Made in Italy
-Silver microparticles in the fabric prevent odours
-The perfect all-ride cuff height
-Reinforced toe and heel for longevity
-Mid-foot arch support delivers exceptional comfort
Sizing
-Small: EU 35-38
-Medium: EU 39-41
-Large: EU 43-45
-XL: EU 45+
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Good in a range of temperatures.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Early days, but look fine for now.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Top cuff might be over-tight for those with larger calves.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Good, stay true to size for a snug fit.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
A bit on the pricey side compared with some.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed at 30 degrees, no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Did what they should in a range of temperatures – no overheating or odours.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Understated design and breathability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cheaper than some – the DeFeet Evo Mont Ventoux 6in socks are £23, but slightly more expensive than Rockay Ignites (£17.50) and significantly more than the nologo cycling socks (£10.87).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, a tad expensive for my liking.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Comfy, understated design with decent performance that stretches across three seasons. If you're happy with the price, these are a good choice.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
