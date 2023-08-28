The Castelli Essenza Jersey is a good-looking summer jersey that works well on warm summer days. The polyester and wool mix material wicks effectively and breathability is good, and it really only loses out when the temperatures are north of 30°C – which is in line with Castelli's claims and doesn't happen that often in the UK.

I was able to test the Essenza across a wide range of weather conditions this summer – when conditions veered from insane heat to extreme downpours in the space of a few days.

I discovered that the Castelli was well suited to conditions in the middle of that, and that it was most comfortable in temperatures from 20-28°C or so – or exactly what you might expect on a typical summer's days in Britain. The jersey offered good wicking, breathability and ventilation, all of which helped on warmer rides.

This is down to the material used, which is a mixture of polyester and wool throughout. This mix means it doesn't operate at quite the same level as straight polyester when the mercury begins to rise, but for most of the weather you're likely to encounter in a regular British summer it is pretty much exactly what you want.

The material itself is more relaxed than others I have used and offers a comfortable fit around your body's regular contours. I wouldn't call the jersey's fit aero, but rather 'tailored', which fits in with Castelli's own description and is the kind of fit where people know you're serious – but that you're not on your way to your local time trial. I found this just what I was looking for during my regular summer rides, helping to cut through the air but not feeling you're totally constricted by a skin-tight aero fit.

The breathability is further helped by the full-length zip, which is very easy to operate thanks to the frankly massive metal zip pull. This is useful in many ways, as it's both incredibly easy to use and unlikely to break any time soon, but it is a little annoying, especially when you're riding on rougher surfaces. It's not that it's so heavy it hurts when it taps you on the chest, but it can get a little irritating.

The jersey's design is very simple, which I appreciate. Castelli went through a stage a few years ago where it was all massive logos and garish colours, but this comes in four fairly neutral colours – Bordeaux, light black (isn't that, er, grey?!), the desert green we tested and blue fog – with the only branding a small badge sewn on the chest and another on the back middle pocket. There is also a small reflective Italian flag on the lower back, which doesn't add much in terms of reflectivity but does look good.

The three rear pockets were big enough for everything I tend to carry in summer, and because this is Britain that includes a rain cape. The pockets were fine and kept everything in place well, but as with many modern summer jerseys, there's no zipped security pocket, which may or not be important to you.

The jersey stays in position thanks to a subtle gripper that worked very well, with no riding up even when the pockets were empty.

Value

The jersey's £140 RRP makes it one of the dearer ones we've looked at recently but the Essenza isn't the most expensive in our review roster.

Ben liked the £147 Velocio Men's Signature Jersey, which has a slightly more aero cut and some impressive sustainability credentials.

The MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 is even more expensive at £165 and Steve was wowed by its cut and fit – if not its salty price. It also has good eco credentials but isn't quite as light as the Castelli for summer riding.

The Castelli Endurance Pro Jersey 2 is less expensive than either of these and I found it great for hot-weather rides.

Conclusion

Castelli has done a very good job with its Essenza jersey, especially for rides around 25°C. Yes, the over-large zip pull is a little annoying, but that wouldn't have a bearing on whether I choose to wear it or not. Breathability is good, the wicking is very effective and I appreciated the understated aesthetics too.

Verdict

Good looks and effective wicking and breathability – a top choice for rides when it’s under 30°C

