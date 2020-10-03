Bontrager Vella Women’s Cycling Knickers

Midweight three-quarter-length cycling tights are handy for the shoulder seasons. The Bontrager Vella Cycling Knickers are reasonably cost-effective and comfortable, but the broad waistband that helps make them so comfortable can result in the tights working their way down in use.

Designed for indoor and outdoor use, these three-quarter tights are made from a midweight non-thermal fabric that Bontrager rates for use between 10 and 24 degrees. They have a flat, broad waistband, a mesh thigh pocket for gels and whatnot, a mesh panel behind the knees for ventilation, and a female-specific pad.

A great looking simple pair of tights in basic black, these caused some consternation when choosing a size based on the company's sizing charts. The broad waistband and very pliable fabric meant that in reality I could have gone down a size from that assumed by measurements alone (it's not me in the photos). However, one of the issues I encountered with the waistband design was that the lack of any sort of gripper tape and the waistband's softness (think yoga pants type) meant they had a habit of migrating when out on the bike. The supportive shaped pad coupled with the soft fabric and that waist design just did not keep them in place securely when riding.

Perhaps this would have been less pronounced with a smaller size, but I suspect the problem would still have been present. Bontrager describes the fabric as compressive, but I found little compression effect from it. The fabric did, however, wick moisture well and dried quickly.

The pad was also very comfortable and supportive for rides of a couple of hours, but the need to keep adjusting the tights did detract from their longer ride comfort and performance.

The length was good for my height (just lower than the knees) but might not be suitable for taller riders, and the lack of a gripper at the hem will please some but not others.

At this price, these tights sit at the lower to middle end of that for 3/4 knickers, but the Van Rysel 900 Women's Cropped Bibless Tights which Janine tested last year make for better value for money at £34.99.

Better performance is available from significantly higher end options such as the Rapha Women's 3/4 Tights and the Assos HK.laalalaiKnickers_s7 Lady. Compared with the similarly priced Altura Progel Women's 3/4 Knickers, which have gone up a tenner since Elaine tested them a few years ago, they offer similar levels of performance but with very different features and pros and cons.

Overall, the Bontrager tights are comfortable to wear, with a supportive pad, a soft and pliable fit and that broad waistband, but better performance and value are available elsewhere.

Verdict

Good supportive pad, but lack of compression and combination of soft fabric and waistband can result in movement

