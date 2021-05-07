7mesh Fading Light Socks are thin and light, ideal for summer, reassuringly well constructed, and available in six other colours.

These mid-length socks have a cuff of 7.5in, which is perhaps a little tall for summer road rides, but great if you want to add a bit more protection.

They're very thin and breathable, with the toe and heel areas reinforced for extra support and durability. Their overall quality and construction is excellent – they're very well finished and feel like a well-thought-out product.

On warm days with a cool wind, coupled with an airy set of shoes, the socks proved very breathable, with the wind definitely having a cooling effect. Even after more than six hours of sweaty riding the socks remained comfortable and supportive.

There are three sizes available, covering UK sizes 2 to 10. The size large on test suited my size 10 feet well, though they were a little tight around the arch of my foot. It wasn't enough to cause an issue, and I'm at the top end of 7mesh's sizing recommendation, so perhaps it should be expected.

At £18 they aren't the most expensive socks we've tested, but they do face some tough competition from the likes of Rapha with its £15 Pro Team Socks, Sox with its Scribble socks for £11.99 and nologo's Orange cycling socks for just less than £11.

Overall, though, these are good cycling socks for warm summer rides – as long as you're size 10 or smaller...

Verdict

Good fit and comfy, limited in sizes but not in colour choice

