7mesh Fading Light socks

These mid-length socks have a cuff of 7.5in, which is perhaps a little tall for summer road rides, but great if you want to add a bit more protection.
They're very thin and breathable, with the toe and heel areas reinforced for extra support and durability. Their overall quality and construction is excellent – they're very well finished and feel like a well-thought-out product.
On warm days with a cool wind, coupled with an airy set of shoes, the socks proved very breathable, with the wind definitely having a cooling effect. Even after more than six hours of sweaty riding the socks remained comfortable and supportive.
There are three sizes available, covering UK sizes 2 to 10. The size large on test suited my size 10 feet well, though they were a little tight around the arch of my foot. It wasn't enough to cause an issue, and I'm at the top end of 7mesh's sizing recommendation, so perhaps it should be expected.
Overall, though, these are good cycling socks for warm summer rides – as long as you're size 10 or smaller...
Make and model: 7mesh Fading light sock
Tell us what the product is for
7mesh says, 'The perfect all-surface summer cycling sock for long days in the saddle, designed to keep you comfortable wherever your wheels turn.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
7mesh lists:
MATERIALS
Fading Light Sock: 100% polyester
HEIGHT
7.5" (19.05cm) cuff
FEATURES
Reinforced heel and toe
Made in Italy
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well finished, feels like a quality product.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Super-breathable, great fit and comfortable for long rides.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but the reinforced heel and toe should increase longevity.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Good fit, although a little tight around the arch of the foot.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
The size guide was spot on, but note that the sizes only go up to 10.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable, even on long rides.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
They're not alone at this price, but there are plenty of cheaper alternatives out there, from the likes of Rapha, Sox and nologo, to name but a few.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems, followed washing instructions. No colour run either.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Super-breathable, great fit and comfortable for long rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Breathability was great.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The wild colour way wasn't for me – but there are other options.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Not cheap... Rapha Team Pro Socks are £15, Sox Scribble socks are £11.99, and nologo Orange socks are just under £11.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Fit well and comfy, but anyone over size 10 should look elsewhere.
Age: 27 Height: 180cm Weight: 86kg
I usually ride: Mostly mountain bike along with gravel for some good miles My best bike is: Swarf Cycles 155 (mtb) Kenesis G2 (gravel)
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb, Enduro race, bigger mtb "adventure rides", gravel/road rides
