The Altura Icon Men's Short Sleeve Jersey comes with some clever fabric which really helps on the breathability front and in the anti-whiff stakes. The semi-relaxed cut means you don't need to be a racing whippet to wear it, either.

We've reviewed various versions of Altura's Icon jersey over the years including the long sleeve option, and they have always scored well.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

This latest has what Altura describes as a full silhouette redesign, and uses a high-wicking fabric for the main body and a carbon material for the underarm panels; the latter is made by Italian manufacturer Miti, which claims it draws toxins away from the skin to keep you feeling and smelling fresh in key areas. In use, both fabrics feel soft against the skin and work well.

The mild winter so far has seen me stick with short sleeve jerseys for most of my riding and in temperatures of up to 18°C I've remained cool as the breeze blows through, helping wick away any sweat.

With a lightweight jacket over the top on rainy days, the Icon hasn't felt overwhelmed, even on some tough climbs where I've been working hard.

As for the carbon material, I wore the jersey for an entire week's worth of riding without washing it and it did indeed smell fresher than most, especially around the armpits.

I normally find Altura's sizing to be a bit more generous than other brands and that is no different here. I'd say the medium here is probably closer to a large from someone like Lusso or dhb, so if you want a snug fit bear that in mind.

I actually liked the bit of extra room, especially when I was out on easier routes or on the gravel trails, and the Icon is cut well so it still fits correctly without ever feeling baggy.

The dropped tail is a generous length for riding in the drops and the arms are on the longer side too, if you like that. Personally, I prefer something a bit shorter that finishes about midway on the upper arm.

Other neat touches are the inclusion of a zip garage at the neck and four pockets on the rear, three traditionally mounted plus a fourth zipped one for valuables.

Altura's website is showing an rrp of £40, currently reduced to £35.99. Even at full price it's an attractive option: the overall quality is good, with the fabrics showing to be durable and robust. There are some loose thread ends in various places which let it down a touch, but to be fair they aren't visible when you are wearing it.

> Cycling clothing guide: 5 ways proper kit can boost your riding

There aren't many jerseys we've tested that come in cheaper. There is the dhb Short Sleeve for £30, but that doesn't sound quite as sporty in nature as the Icon, plus the Icon has better pockets.

The Van Rysel range from Decathlon is well known for its quality and good value, but even something like the Men's Road Cycling Jersey Racer is a fiver more, at £44.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best cheap cycling jerseys

Overall, the Altura Icon is comfortable to wear and works across a broad range of temperatures, and for the money is a very tempting proposition.

Verdict

Decent quality jersey that is comfortable, high wicking and not a huge amount of cash

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website