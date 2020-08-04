Primal Pixel8 Women’s Cycling Jersey

Primal has long been at the forefront of producing design-led jerseys for the fashion-conscious cyclist. The Pixel8 is no exception – it's a visually arresting design paired up with a fairly low-key, relaxed fit that will appeal to all types of cyclist, from novices to hardened riders looking for a more casual option.
Aside from the relaxed-but-not-baggy fit, which is well shaped to suit the female form, this jersey differs from many by having no gripper tape or elastication at the hem or arms. Interestingly, this caused little in the way of problems, with no gap developing between shorts and jersey – the jersey stayed put nicely throughout rides. Taller women may want to look at wearing bib shorts just to be on the safe side, though.
The sleeves are a fairly loose fit, great for comfort and easy to fit arm warmers underneath – matching warmers are available.
The three pouch pockets at the back take care of storage adequately, and there's also a reflective accented small zipped pocket for valuables.
The 100% polyester fabric wicked moisture well and dried quickly, even on a hot day. It's a slightly heavier weight than some high performance jerseys, but it still gives a comfortable and dry ride in both warm and cooler conditions. Out on the bike it kept my temperature stable in a variety of conditions including a muggy, stormy, warm day. Coupled with arm warmers and a gilet, it'd be good for chillier autumn and spring rides too. A full-length high quality YKK zip gives plenty of ventilation options.
Aside from the accessible nature of the more relaxed fit, the Pixel8 jersey has another couple of aces up its non-elasticated sleeves to make it appealing to all levels of rider: the price. Even at £55 it's a great price for a good-looking jersey offering solid performance and a good fit; when you take into account that it is currently on offer at £30, it becomes an exceptionally good deal.
Consider the range of sizes available too (XS to 2XL) and it really is just the ticket for any level of rider looking for a wallet-friendly option. It's the same price as the Altura Icon Women's Jersey (£54.99) but that doesn't score as highly in Emma's review for fit, quality or performance; the Cycology Spin Sista Women's Jersey Janine that tested is another very good option, but it's now £65.
Overall, even at full price it's hard to find fault with this great-looking, comfortable and effective jersey, and at its current price of £30 it's a steal.
Make and model: Primal Pixel8 Women's Cycling Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Designed for all levels of cyclist, for a combination of style, comfort and performance.
Primal says, 'Shooting stars make for an amazing spectacle to witness. Gilded gold and glass telescopes have helped us to get a little closer to the vast wonders of the universe.
'Combining purples, blues, and golds, this Sport Fit jersey is made with SpeedPro Technical Fabric and has 3 rear cargo pockets.
'A relaxed fit, designed to provide plenty of room in the ride position. Raglan sleeves are less restrictive in lower positions on the bike and reflective accents keep you safer in low light. With the lightweight, double knit-performance polyester fabric, riders stay comfortable and dry no matter their chosen route.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Primal lists:
Relaxed "sport fit"
Full length YKK zip
3 rear pockets
1 rear zipped pocket with reflective trim
Raglan sleeves
No elastication or hem gripper at bottom
Label free
100% polyester SpeedPro fabric
Available in sizes XS - 2XL
Machine washable warm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well-made from good quality fabric and components. Nicely finished, but lacking the flat seams of more expensive higher-performance jerseys.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Worked very well in a variety of conditions.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Slightly heavier duty 100% polyester fabric washes and is lasting well so far, though it's early days.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Great flattering fit without the elastication or grippers that some find off-putting.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Sizing was spot on for what was expected. Relaxed fit is accommodating of a variety of shapes too.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Neither heavy nor superlight.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Extremely comfortable for long rides.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Good value at £55 – offering better quality, fit and performance than the Altura Icon at the same price, and £10 cheaper than Cycology's Spin Sista.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed well. Easy to take care of.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Design, relaxed fit, lack of gripper at arms and hem, value for money, comfort...
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's well worth the rrp of £55 for a good-looking jersey offering solid performance and a good fit. Altura's Icon Women's Jersey is near enough the same price but from Emma's review it doesn't sound like it performs or fits quite as well as the Primal, or is as well made; Cycology's Spin Sista Women's Jersey is another very good option but it's now £65.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, very much so.
Use this box to explain your overall score
A great looking jersey that is comfortable and flattering to wear and delivers on performance too, at a great price.
Age: 43 Height: 1.65m Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
