Sometimes all you want is a nice looking jersey at a reasonable price that does the job it's supposed to. The Primal Pixel8 Women's Cycling Jersey goes beyond that, being a good looking jersey that performs really well, at a great price – and it's currently reduced to £30.

Primal has long been at the forefront of producing design-led jerseys for the fashion-conscious cyclist. The Pixel8 is no exception – it's a visually arresting design paired up with a fairly low-key, relaxed fit that will appeal to all types of cyclist, from novices to hardened riders looking for a more casual option.

Aside from the relaxed-but-not-baggy fit, which is well shaped to suit the female form, this jersey differs from many by having no gripper tape or elastication at the hem or arms. Interestingly, this caused little in the way of problems, with no gap developing between shorts and jersey – the jersey stayed put nicely throughout rides. Taller women may want to look at wearing bib shorts just to be on the safe side, though.

The sleeves are a fairly loose fit, great for comfort and easy to fit arm warmers underneath – matching warmers are available.

The three pouch pockets at the back take care of storage adequately, and there's also a reflective accented small zipped pocket for valuables.

The 100% polyester fabric wicked moisture well and dried quickly, even on a hot day. It's a slightly heavier weight than some high performance jerseys, but it still gives a comfortable and dry ride in both warm and cooler conditions. Out on the bike it kept my temperature stable in a variety of conditions including a muggy, stormy, warm day. Coupled with arm warmers and a gilet, it'd be good for chillier autumn and spring rides too. A full-length high quality YKK zip gives plenty of ventilation options.

Aside from the accessible nature of the more relaxed fit, the Pixel8 jersey has another couple of aces up its non-elasticated sleeves to make it appealing to all levels of rider: the price. Even at £55 it's a great price for a good-looking jersey offering solid performance and a good fit; when you take into account that it is currently on offer at £30, it becomes an exceptionally good deal.

Consider the range of sizes available too (XS to 2XL) and it really is just the ticket for any level of rider looking for a wallet-friendly option. It's the same price as the Altura Icon Women's Jersey (£54.99) but that doesn't score as highly in Emma's review for fit, quality or performance; the Cycology Spin Sista Women's Jersey Janine that tested is another very good option, but it's now £65.

Overall, even at full price it's hard to find fault with this great-looking, comfortable and effective jersey, and at its current price of £30 it's a steal.

Verdict

Good looking and technically effective jersey at a great price

