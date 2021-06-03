The Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is a very comfortable top with a well-judged fit. It's relaxed but not baggy or flappy, and the soft merino is neatly matched to breathable mesh panels and pockets. It's great for long rides, if not multi-day ones – it needs washing after every ride.

This a lovely top to wear, and it works very well. The tail is nicely dropped and has an effective silicone gripper, while the sleeves are pleasingly long for coverage. They do ride up a little once you're on the bike, but it's not uncomfortable and they drop straight back down when you get off. They don't have grippers and don't need them.

The side panels and sleeves are a synthetic mesh (the front and rear panels are merino), which breathes well but has a downside – it's the kind that smells almost as soon as it dries out. The Endurance needs regular washing.

On the other hand, these panels probably contribute to the relatively low price, as they actually make up a fair proportion of the jersey. The strong rear pockets are also mesh, which works well to stop heat building up on your lower back.

You get the usual three pockets, plus a zipped one to one side. It's secure and takes my 16.5cm phone pretty easily, though it's a little bit of a stretch for the zip.

The merino parts are lovely. The fabric is extremely soft, while a zip baffle and a garage at the top mean there's nothing itchy to contact your skin. The cut of the neck is as well judged as the rest, with the same close-but-not-tight fit that's almost tailored.

Nothing anywhere is loose enough to flap, and the strong-feeling seams are either overlocked or flatlocked for comfort. I certainly never felt any of them, even wearing this under a much tighter jersey.

I like the small orange highlights and subtly smart overall looks – it won't look odd at cafe stops, even though let's face it everything else you're wearing does – and there are reflective accents on the arms and lower back for safety.

Value

At £69.99, the Endurance is a good price – similar jerseys often cost more. The Vulpine Alpine Merino SS Jersey is similarly relaxed (and excellent), for instance, but it's £100. The also-great 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey is even more at £130, though its pockets can even take jackets and maps comfortably. If you're touring it's worth a look.

The only comparable top we've reviewed recently that's cheaper is also from Altura. The Airstream SS jersey has a similarly relaxed-but-not-baggy fit and a more 'I do cycling' look for £49.99, though it's not merino. Reviewer Shaun found the sleeves could be a bit flappy, but it's otherwise great.

Overall

The Altura Endurance is both well made and well designed for day-long rides – it's comfortable, the fit is relaxed yet speed-friendly and it wicks well. If your idea of endurance extends to multi-day rides, though, either stuff a washing machine in your saddle pack or look towards an all-merino alternative.

Verdict

Very good relaxed-yet-not-baggy jersey for long rides, but needs washing after every one

