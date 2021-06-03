Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve

Altura Endurance Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey

8
by Steve Williams
Thu, Jun 03, 2021 15:45
2
£69.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Very good relaxed-yet-not-baggy jersey for long rides, but needs washing after every one
Lovely soft merino fabric
Impressive construction
Comfortable even under tight jerseys
Synthetic sides/sleeves pick up smells fast
Weight: 
185g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
The Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is a very comfortable top with a well-judged fit. It's relaxed but not baggy or flappy, and the soft merino is neatly matched to breathable mesh panels and pockets. It's great for long rides, if not multi-day ones – it needs washing after every ride.

This a lovely top to wear, and it works very well. The tail is nicely dropped and has an effective silicone gripper, while the sleeves are pleasingly long for coverage. They do ride up a little once you're on the bike, but it's not uncomfortable and they drop straight back down when you get off. They don't have grippers and don't need them.

The side panels and sleeves are a synthetic mesh (the front and rear panels are merino), which breathes well but has a downside – it's the kind that smells almost as soon as it dries out. The Endurance needs regular washing.

2021 Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - shoulder.jpg

On the other hand, these panels probably contribute to the relatively low price, as they actually make up a fair proportion of the jersey. The strong rear pockets are also mesh, which works well to stop heat building up on your lower back.

2021 Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - pockets.jpg

You get the usual three pockets, plus a zipped one to one side. It's secure and takes my 16.5cm phone pretty easily, though it's a little bit of a stretch for the zip.

The merino parts are lovely. The fabric is extremely soft, while a zip baffle and a garage at the top mean there's nothing itchy to contact your skin. The cut of the neck is as well judged as the rest, with the same close-but-not-tight fit that's almost tailored.

2021 Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - collar.jpg

Nothing anywhere is loose enough to flap, and the strong-feeling seams are either overlocked or flatlocked for comfort. I certainly never felt any of them, even wearing this under a much tighter jersey.

2021 Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - back.jpg

I like the small orange highlights and subtly smart overall looks – it won't look odd at cafe stops, even though let's face it everything else you're wearing does – and there are reflective accents on the arms and lower back for safety.

2021 Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey - reflective.jpg

Value

At £69.99, the Endurance is a good price – similar jerseys often cost more. The Vulpine Alpine Merino SS Jersey is similarly relaxed (and excellent), for instance, but it's £100. The also-great 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey is even more at £130, though its pockets can even take jackets and maps comfortably. If you're touring it's worth a look.

The only comparable top we've reviewed recently that's cheaper is also from Altura. The Airstream SS jersey has a similarly relaxed-but-not-baggy fit and a more 'I do cycling' look for £49.99, though it's not merino. Reviewer Shaun found the sleeves could be a bit flappy, but it's otherwise great.

Overall

The Altura Endurance is both well made and well designed for day-long rides – it's comfortable, the fit is relaxed yet speed-friendly and it wicks well. If your idea of endurance extends to multi-day rides, though, either stuff a washing machine in your saddle pack or look towards an all-merino alternative.

Verdict

Very good relaxed-yet-not-baggy jersey for long rides, but needs washing after every one

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Altura says: "Developed in collaboration with the world class endurance cyclist, Mark Beaumont, the all new Endurance Jersey combines the natural properties of merino wool for the main body fabric and underarm knitted mesh panels which provide a superior level of breathability and wicking. There is ample storage to keep plenty of fuel on board for longer rides with three rear pockets, zippered pocket and side gel pocket."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Altura lists:

High wicking main body fabric

Highly reflective tonal reflective print details

3 rear pockets and 1 security pocket with concealed zip

Bonded hem and cuffs for a clean finish

Silicon rear hem gripper

High wicking knitted mesh underarm panels

Concealed full length front zip

Semi-fitted

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

The cut is slightly relaxed but well shaped and a long way from baggy.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Spot on.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems with washing, though it needs it as it picks up smells quite quickly.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Relaxed yet slim cut, longish sleeves, soft fabric.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Needs washing every time.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £69.99, the Endurance is a good price – similar jerseys often cost more. The Vulpine Alpine Merino SS Jersey is similarly relaxed (and excellent), for instance, but it's £100. The also-great 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey is even more at £130, though its pockets can even take jackets and maps comfortably. If you're touring it's worth a look.

The only comparable top we've reviewed recently costing any less is also from Altura. The Airstream SS jersey has a similarly relaxed-but-not-baggy fit and a more 'cycling' style for £49.99, though it's not merino. Reviewer Shaun found the sleeves could be a bit flappy, but it's otherwise great.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This has a lot of the benefits of merino, but at a lower price than many. The construction, design and build are all excellent for its intended use – if the sleeves and armpits were also merino (or just a synthetic that didn't get so smelly) it would be a nine. But it's still very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

