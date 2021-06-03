The Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is a very comfortable top with a well-judged fit. It's relaxed but not baggy or flappy, and the soft merino is neatly matched to breathable mesh panels and pockets. It's great for long rides, if not multi-day ones – it needs washing after every ride.
This a lovely top to wear, and it works very well. The tail is nicely dropped and has an effective silicone gripper, while the sleeves are pleasingly long for coverage. They do ride up a little once you're on the bike, but it's not uncomfortable and they drop straight back down when you get off. They don't have grippers and don't need them.
The side panels and sleeves are a synthetic mesh (the front and rear panels are merino), which breathes well but has a downside – it's the kind that smells almost as soon as it dries out. The Endurance needs regular washing.
On the other hand, these panels probably contribute to the relatively low price, as they actually make up a fair proportion of the jersey. The strong rear pockets are also mesh, which works well to stop heat building up on your lower back.
You get the usual three pockets, plus a zipped one to one side. It's secure and takes my 16.5cm phone pretty easily, though it's a little bit of a stretch for the zip.
The merino parts are lovely. The fabric is extremely soft, while a zip baffle and a garage at the top mean there's nothing itchy to contact your skin. The cut of the neck is as well judged as the rest, with the same close-but-not-tight fit that's almost tailored.
Nothing anywhere is loose enough to flap, and the strong-feeling seams are either overlocked or flatlocked for comfort. I certainly never felt any of them, even wearing this under a much tighter jersey.
I like the small orange highlights and subtly smart overall looks – it won't look odd at cafe stops, even though let's face it everything else you're wearing does – and there are reflective accents on the arms and lower back for safety.
Value
At £69.99, the Endurance is a good price – similar jerseys often cost more. The Vulpine Alpine Merino SS Jersey is similarly relaxed (and excellent), for instance, but it's £100. The also-great 7Mesh Ashlu Merino Jersey is even more at £130, though its pockets can even take jackets and maps comfortably. If you're touring it's worth a look.
The only comparable top we've reviewed recently that's cheaper is also from Altura. The Airstream SS jersey has a similarly relaxed-but-not-baggy fit and a more 'I do cycling' look for £49.99, though it's not merino. Reviewer Shaun found the sleeves could be a bit flappy, but it's otherwise great.
Overall
The Altura Endurance is both well made and well designed for day-long rides – it's comfortable, the fit is relaxed yet speed-friendly and it wicks well. If your idea of endurance extends to multi-day rides, though, either stuff a washing machine in your saddle pack or look towards an all-merino alternative.
Verdict
Very good relaxed-yet-not-baggy jersey for long rides, but needs washing after every one
Make and model: Altura Endurance Men's Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Altura says: "Developed in collaboration with the world class endurance cyclist, Mark Beaumont, the all new Endurance Jersey combines the natural properties of merino wool for the main body fabric and underarm knitted mesh panels which provide a superior level of breathability and wicking. There is ample storage to keep plenty of fuel on board for longer rides with three rear pockets, zippered pocket and side gel pocket."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Altura lists:
High wicking main body fabric
Highly reflective tonal reflective print details
3 rear pockets and 1 security pocket with concealed zip
Bonded hem and cuffs for a clean finish
Silicon rear hem gripper
High wicking knitted mesh underarm panels
Concealed full length front zip
Semi-fitted
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The cut is slightly relaxed but well shaped and a long way from baggy.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems with washing, though it needs it as it picks up smells quite quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Relaxed yet slim cut, longish sleeves, soft fabric.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Needs washing every time.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This has a lot of the benefits of merino, but at a lower price than many. The construction, design and build are all excellent for its intended use – if the sleeves and armpits were also merino (or just a synthetic that didn't get so smelly) it would be a nine. But it's still very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
