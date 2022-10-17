The Abus Hud-Y Helmet is well-styled for urban use and comes with commuter-friendly features including a bright USB-rechargeable rear LED. It's a little on the expensive side, though, and the narrow fit won't suit everyone.

One of several urban styled helmets in Abus's range, the Hud-Y is similar to the Urban-I 3.0 MIPS I tested last year, but with a few notable differences. It doesn't, for example, come with Mips, despite costing £20 more (the Urban is now £109.99), but whereas the Urban-I 3.0 MIPS has a quite fiddly battery-powered rear LED, the Hud-Y has a USB-rechargeable whopper that attaches to the helmet with a sturdy magnet.

Packing a claimed 9 lumens on max, it is pretty bright and makes for a genuinely useful extra safety element on urban roads. It simply pops into the rear of the helmet, secured with an effective magnet.

It charges from dead via USB cable in around two hours, and on full whack lasts about two and a half hours, though it also has a dimmer setting, a surge mode and a flashing mode which last much longer still.

Like many urban lids, the Abus Hud-Y has a deep fit. It felt quite narrow on my head, but not uncomfortably so, and though it's not a light helmet it didn't feel over-heavy.

The highly padded interior cradle is both height and circumference adjustable, with a sliding adjuster for height (designed to help accommodate pony tails too) and a dial mechanism to adjust the overall fit.

The strap is fully adjustable and features a soft chin-pad as well as a beefy but easy-to-use Fidlock magnetic buckle.

Two large central vents channel air through the helmet, starting low at the front and with a large rear port on each side of the LED unit, and kept my head from overheating.

There's also a detachable visor, which helps keep out rain and sun. Abus claims it's adjustable, but I couldn't work out how, given that there is only one set of holes for attaching it.

A double whammy of the bright rear LED and plenty of reflective accents all over the helmet make for a reassuringly visible design. The high-vis Signal Yellow colour of the helmet on test just adds to that, but the Hud-Y is available in a choice of seven colours, most of which are more subdued.

Value and conclusion

At £129.99, this sits at the upper end of the spectrum of urban helmets, particularly non-Mips-equipped ones. However, the genuine usability and functionality of the removable LED unit adds value in my opinion.

The Met Mobilite Mips that Matt reviewed last year has gone down to £90, for example, and the Hud-Y is £20 more than the Abus Urban-I 3.0 MIPS I mentioned earlier. Both of those have battery-powered LEDs, though, whereas the Hud-Y's is USB rechargeable and impressively effective, and I reckon the ease of charging and brighter output are worth the extra.

Also, given a weight difference of around 55g between the Mips and non-Mips Urban-I 3.0, you'd probably be looking at quite a weighty option for a Mips Hud-Y.

Overall, considering the combination of the secure fit, sturdy construction, and extra visibility of the LED rear light and reflectives, I found the Hud-Y very reassuring to wear and a genuinely competent urban-focused cycling helmet.

Verdict

Comfortable and easy to adjust, with a genuinely bright and useful USB-rechargeable LED

