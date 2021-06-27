The Abus Urban-I 3.0 MIPS helmet offers a lot of useful features, top-notch safety tech and a choice of colours and sizes. The narrow fit won't suit every head though, and you are paying the MIPS premium.

Touted by Abus as 'one of the best-known urban helmets in Germany and Europe,' the Urban-I is now in its third generation. MIPS comes as standard – if you haven't come across it before, it's the yellow cradle inside the shell, and it's held in place by four yellow tabs.

These tabs are stretchy and are attached to the helmet itself, allowing the yellow cradle to essentially float inside. It helps absorb rotational impacts that can be a particular problem in crashes.

Aside from MIPS, the helmet has quite a few features that are nicely focused towards the urban rider.

There's an integral LED rear light on the back with steady and flashing modes, reflective accents and an easy-to-use magnetic closure.

There's also plenty of ventilation, a small peak, and the helmet is ponytail friendly.

Sizing

I tested the size M – designed to fit heads between 52-58cm. The adjustment is excellent, with an easy-to-operate dial at the back, but I did find the shape didn't really suit my fairly standard-shaped noggin. The length and volume are fine, but it feels relatively narrow.

The peak doesn't obstruct my vision, but is just big enough to soften the 'functional' aesthetic and offering a modicum of weather and glare protection.

As well as being very user-friendly, the magnetic closure has a nicely cushioned pad behind the fastening.

The fit (narrowness aside) is confidence-inspiring in its stability, too, while the plentiful venting gives good air flow for most commuter-type riding.

> All you need to know about MIPS

I really like the the integral LED light at the back, and it's super-easy to use, if not the brightest light ever. However, while it's fairly straightforward to prise out of the helmet once it's battery replacement time (it takes a little coin cell), it's very fiddly to actually get to the battery itself.

Value

At £104.99, the Abus is on a par with most commuter helmets with MIPS. The MET Vinci Helmet is £100 but doesn't have the integral LED, for instance, while the Bern Hudson DOES have the LED but is £109.99.

Overall

The Abus Urban-I 3.0 MIPS is a well-made and confidence-inspiring lid with some nice features, and – assuming the narrow the fit suits your head – it's a great option for commuting.

Verdict

Well-designed helmet with good features for urban riding, including MIPS. Check the narrow fit suits your head, though

