The Torque Chain Checker is a simple tool for measuring wear on a variety of chains. It's easy to use, does the task asked of it, and it's inexpensive. What's not to like?

Chain checker, chain wear indicator, chain gauge – whatever you want to call it, there's a plethora of these useful tools out there, and they all do essentially the same thing: enable you to check the wear on your chain. Some are more sophisticated than others, and some offer a slightly wider range of measurements indicators, for measuring different types of chains.

The reason for checking the wear on your chain regularly is pretty simple: replace the chain when the time comes and you'll prevent unnecessary wear on your cassette and chainrings, and maintain your bike's shifting performance.

Torque's offering is a pretty straightforward tool in respect of what's available. It has both the crucial 0.5% and 0.75% wear indicators, which covers most types of chain, except single or two-speed chains, which need a 1% wear indicator. If you ride a multi-speed chain, you're good to go.

The Torque Chain Checker is made of stainless steel and features a dual-prong, double-sided end for securely resting the tool in your chain while checking it, while the other end comes with a hook either side – one side which clearly marks the 0.5 indicator, and one for the 0.75 indicator. It's fairly light, so holding it's easy, and it's short enough to fit in the back pocket of your jersey.

Checking your chain for wear is merely a case of using the indicator for your particular gearing (0.75% for up to 10-speed, 0.5% for 11 and 12-speed), placing the dual-prong end onto your chain, in the plates between each link, and then placing the respective prong onto your chain. If it goes through the link, then it's time to change your chain.

The Torque Chain Checker doesn't isolate pin wear (the important factor) from roller wear. This is something it has in common with the vast majority of other chain checkers out there, and all those that we know of at this price point. The danger is that it can tell you it's time for a replacement when there's life left in your chain.

If you want to avoid that, you need to get a three-point chain wear tool that takes roller play into account, like the Pedro's Chain Checker Plus or a Park Tool Chain Checker CC-4, although these tend to be considerably more expensive.

At just £5.99, there's not really a lot to complain about here – it's one of the cheaper chain wear indicators I've come across while perusing online. It does the job you need of it, so there you go.

That said, I noticed that PlanetX is selling a very similar – near identical, if you ask me – chain tool made by Jobsworth, for just £3.99 (and currently £1.99).

Alternatively, Mat reviewed the Birzman Chain Wear Indicator, which is a great bit of kit, and offers the 1.0% measurement indicator, plus a chain hook for £8.99.

That Pedro's one I mentioned above is £19.99, and the Park Tool one is £16.99.

Conclusion

It's a useful tool, and does exactly what you want of it – ideal for 12-speed groupsets and below. There's nothing not to like, though there are a couple of other interesting options out there, as above, which could be worth checking out first.

Verdict

A simple, effective and inexpensive tool for keeping an eye on chain wear

