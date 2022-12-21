Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Tools - Portable
Tools - workshop
Torque Chain Checker2022 Torque Chain Checker 1.jpg

Torque Chain Checker

7
by Hollis Jones
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 15:45
0
£5.99

VERDICT:

7
10
A simple, effective and inexpensive tool for keeping an eye on chain wear
Easy to use
Works with the majority of multi-speed chains
No good for single-speed chains
Weight: 
38g
Contact: 
www.oxfordproducts.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Torque Chain Checker is a simple tool for measuring wear on a variety of chains. It's easy to use, does the task asked of it, and it's inexpensive. What's not to like?

Chain checker, chain wear indicator, chain gauge – whatever you want to call it, there's a plethora of these useful tools out there, and they all do essentially the same thing: enable you to check the wear on your chain. Some are more sophisticated than others, and some offer a slightly wider range of measurements indicators, for measuring different types of chains.

> Buy now: Torque Chain Checker for £5.99 from Richardsons Cycles

The reason for checking the wear on your chain regularly is pretty simple: replace the chain when the time comes and you'll prevent unnecessary wear on your cassette and chainrings, and maintain your bike's shifting performance.

Torque's offering is a pretty straightforward tool in respect of what's available. It has both the crucial 0.5% and 0.75% wear indicators, which covers most types of chain, except single or two-speed chains, which need a 1% wear indicator. If you ride a multi-speed chain, you're good to go.

2022 Torque Chain Checker 3.jpg

The Torque Chain Checker is made of stainless steel and features a dual-prong, double-sided end for securely resting the tool in your chain while checking it, while the other end comes with a hook either side – one side which clearly marks the 0.5 indicator, and one for the 0.75 indicator. It's fairly light, so holding it's easy, and it's short enough to fit in the back pocket of your jersey.

Checking your chain for wear is merely a case of using the indicator for your particular gearing (0.75% for up to 10-speed, 0.5% for 11 and 12-speed), placing the dual-prong end onto your chain, in the plates between each link, and then placing the respective prong onto your chain. If it goes through the link, then it's time to change your chain.

> Do you need a new chain? Read our feature on the easy way to tell…

The Torque Chain Checker doesn't isolate pin wear (the important factor) from roller wear. This is something it has in common with the vast majority of other chain checkers out there, and all those that we know of at this price point. The danger is that it can tell you it's time for a replacement when there's life left in your chain.

If you want to avoid that, you need to get a three-point chain wear tool that takes roller play into account, like the Pedro's Chain Checker Plus or a Park Tool Chain Checker CC-4, although these tend to be considerably more expensive.

> Six essential tools for cyclists who do their own bike maintenance

At just £5.99, there's not really a lot to complain about here – it's one of the cheaper chain wear indicators I've come across while perusing online. It does the job you need of it, so there you go.

That said, I noticed that PlanetX is selling a very similar – near identical, if you ask me – chain tool made by Jobsworth, for just £3.99 (and currently £1.99).

Alternatively, Mat reviewed the Birzman Chain Wear Indicator, which is a great bit of kit, and offers the 1.0% measurement indicator, plus a chain hook for £8.99.

That Pedro's one I mentioned above is £19.99, and the Park Tool one is £16.99.

Conclusion

It's a useful tool, and does exactly what you want of it – ideal for 12-speed groupsets and below. There's nothing not to like, though there are a couple of other interesting options out there, as above, which could be worth checking out first.

Verdict

A simple, effective and inexpensive tool for keeping an eye on chain wear

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Torque Chain Checker

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

For checking chain wear and preventing wear on other components in the drivetrain. It's perfect if you take meticulous care of your drivetrain, and want to keep shifting at an optimum, and not pay to replace components prematurely.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Torque:

Stainless steel

0.5 indicator

0.75 indicator

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Not exactly a thing of beauty, but functional, and should last a lifetime.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

It does what you need it to.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

It's stainless steel, so should last indefinitely.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10

Reasonably light – you could easily take this with you on a long bike trip if you needed to.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10

Easy to hold, easy to operate.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

It's on a par with others; it's pretty inexpensive (though still more than some), and comes with everything you need to get the job done.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Easy chain wear checking on all types of chains, except those on single-speed bikes.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy to use.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

PlanetX makes a very similar looking chain wear indicator tool for half the price. The Birzman Chain Wear Indicator is slightly more expensive than the Torque Chain Checker, but you do get a couple extra features.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's a good, quality tool that makes it easy to check the wear on your chain. An essential tool, for very little cash.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'4  Weight: 175lbs

I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,

Torque Chain Checker 2022
Torque Chain Checker
Torque 2022
torque

Latest Comments

 