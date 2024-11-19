The Birzman Sprocket Remover is an effective alternative to a chain whip that effectively keeps your cassette in place so you can remove the locknut without getting oil all over your hands.
A sprocket remover is a tool that does the same job as a chain whip. A chain whip is effectively a long piece of metal with two lengths of chain – a longer one attached to the tool at one end, the other attached to the tool at both ends. You wrap the longer part around the cassette and press the smaller length into the teeth while maintaining tension.
A sprocket remover has more resemblance to a pair of scissors in the way it works. It has a short section of chain on each of its jaws, which you can open and shut around the cassette.
Both designs work well in my experience. The chain whip allows you to use larger sprockets while the sprocket remover lets you keep your hands away from the cassette, and you can use it single-handedly.
Birzman's sprocket remover has a well-thought-out spring-loaded design, so you can put it on and take it off with one hand, and its rubberised handle is comfortable in your hand when you're putting torque through the tool.
It feels solidly made, the teeth offer an impressive level of grip and I successfully used it to remove multiple cassettes without any issues.
My only slight criticism is that the point at which the two sides of the jaws meet is a little tight, which caused it to rub that spot – not that it had any impact on using the tool, and I'd not expect it to cause any long-term problems.
Value
The £39.99 RRP is steep, though I think it's a worthwhile investment that's likely to outlast you and me.
John rated the BBB T-RexGrip sprocket pliers very highly a while back and at £27 they cost a fair bit less.
The Parktool Chain Whip is also slightly cheaper than the Birzman at £34.99, but you do need two hands to wrap it around the cassette.
The Feedback Sports Cassette Pliers are one step up from the sprocket remover at £54.99, but have more adjustability in how wide you can open the jaws.
Conclusion
I like Birzman's sprocket remover – it isn't complex but you can use it with one hand, it's robust and offers good grip on the cassette so that you can easily remove a locknut. And it should carry on doing so just as well for years.
Verdict
Simple, sturdy, long-lasting and with a good grip – even when you're using it with one hand
Make and model: Birzman Sprocket Remover
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The chain-whip attachments on the Sprocket Remover grasp onto the cassette cogs on 7-12-speed drivetrains.
Used alongside a Birzman Lockring Socket and Wrench, the Sprocket Remover keeps the cassette in place so that the lockring can be loosened and removed.
The spring-loaded design makes one-hand operation quick and easy.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Functions
Compatible with 7-12 speed sprockets.
Material
SPHC steel / High polymer
Size
300mm
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Solid and well made, although the slight rubbing of the jaws loses it a mark.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
The grip was good, you can use it with one hand, and it offers enough purchase to easily remove locknuts.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
I'm pretty sure this tool will outlive me…
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It is expensive – though not the most expensive way to remove a cassette. But as with any well-made tool, this is also an investment, and as you're unlikely to break this any time soon I think it's a decent way to spend your money.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, it offers enough grip on the cassette to give you a good enough purchase for even the tightest locknut.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The durability, it feels sturdy and dependable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It's not cheap.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Parktool Chain Whip is a little cheaper at £34.99, but it does require two hands to wrap around the cassette. The Feedback Sports Cassette Pliers are one step up from the sprocket remover at £54.99, but they offer more adjustability in how wide you can open the jaws.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A sturdy and dependable sprocket remover that gives you a good amount of leverage to loosen locknuts – and you can easily operate it with one hand
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
