The Birzman Sprocket Remover is an effective alternative to a chain whip that effectively keeps your cassette in place so you can remove the locknut without getting oil all over your hands.

A sprocket remover is a tool that does the same job as a chain whip. A chain whip is effectively a long piece of metal with two lengths of chain – a longer one attached to the tool at one end, the other attached to the tool at both ends. You wrap the longer part around the cassette and press the smaller length into the teeth while maintaining tension.

A sprocket remover has more resemblance to a pair of scissors in the way it works. It has a short section of chain on each of its jaws, which you can open and shut around the cassette.

Both designs work well in my experience. The chain whip allows you to use larger sprockets while the sprocket remover lets you keep your hands away from the cassette, and you can use it single-handedly.

Birzman's sprocket remover has a well-thought-out spring-loaded design, so you can put it on and take it off with one hand, and its rubberised handle is comfortable in your hand when you're putting torque through the tool.

It feels solidly made, the teeth offer an impressive level of grip and I successfully used it to remove multiple cassettes without any issues.

My only slight criticism is that the point at which the two sides of the jaws meet is a little tight, which caused it to rub that spot – not that it had any impact on using the tool, and I'd not expect it to cause any long-term problems.

Value

The £39.99 RRP is steep, though I think it's a worthwhile investment that's likely to outlast you and me.

John rated the BBB T-RexGrip sprocket pliers very highly a while back and at £27 they cost a fair bit less.

The Parktool Chain Whip is also slightly cheaper than the Birzman at £34.99, but you do need two hands to wrap it around the cassette.

The Feedback Sports Cassette Pliers are one step up from the sprocket remover at £54.99, but have more adjustability in how wide you can open the jaws.

Conclusion

I like Birzman's sprocket remover – it isn't complex but you can use it with one hand, it's robust and offers good grip on the cassette so that you can easily remove a locknut. And it should carry on doing so just as well for years.

Verdict

Simple, sturdy, long-lasting and with a good grip – even when you're using it with one hand