Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Tools - workshop
Birzman Sprocket Remover2024 Birzman Sprocket Remover - 1.jpg

Birzman Sprocket Remover

8
by George Hill
Tue, Nov 19, 2024 15:45
0
£39.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Simple, sturdy, long-lasting and with a good grip – even when you're using it with one hand
Well made
Sturdy
Easy to use single-handedly
Arms a little close together, causing rubbing
Pricey
Weight: 
373g
Contact: 
www.silverfish-uk.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Birzman Sprocket Remover is an effective alternative to a chain whip that effectively keeps your cassette in place so you can remove the locknut without getting oil all over your hands.

A sprocket remover is a tool that does the same job as a chain whip. A chain whip is effectively a long piece of metal with two lengths of chain – a longer one attached to the tool at one end, the other attached to the tool at both ends. You wrap the longer part around the cassette and press the smaller length into the teeth while maintaining tension.

A sprocket remover has more resemblance to a pair of scissors in the way it works. It has a short section of chain on each of its jaws, which you can open and shut around the cassette.

2024 Birzman Sprocket Remover - 4.jpg

Both designs work well in my experience. The chain whip allows you to use larger sprockets while the sprocket remover lets you keep your hands away from the cassette, and you can use it single-handedly.

> Beginner's guide to building your first bike tool set

Birzman's sprocket remover has a well-thought-out spring-loaded design, so you can put it on and take it off with one hand, and its rubberised handle is comfortable in your hand when you're putting torque through the tool.

2024 Birzman Sprocket Remover - 3.jpg

It feels solidly made, the teeth offer an impressive level of grip and I successfully used it to remove multiple cassettes without any issues.

My only slight criticism is that the point at which the two sides of the jaws meet is a little tight, which caused it to rub that spot – not that it had any impact on using the tool, and I'd not expect it to cause any long-term problems.

Value

The £39.99 RRP is steep, though I think it's a worthwhile investment that's likely to outlast you and me.

John rated the BBB T-RexGrip sprocket pliers very highly a while back and at £27 they cost a fair bit less.

The Parktool Chain Whip is also slightly cheaper than the Birzman at £34.99, but you do need two hands to wrap it around the cassette.

The Feedback Sports Cassette Pliers are one step up from the sprocket remover at £54.99, but have more adjustability in how wide you can open the jaws.

Conclusion

I like Birzman's sprocket remover – it isn't complex but you can use it with one hand, it's robust and offers good grip on the cassette so that you can easily remove a locknut. And it should carry on doing so just as well for years.

Verdict

Simple, sturdy, long-lasting and with a good grip – even when you're using it with one hand

road.cc test report

Make and model: Birzman Sprocket Remover

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

The chain-whip attachments on the Sprocket Remover grasp onto the cassette cogs on 7-12-speed drivetrains.

Used alongside a Birzman Lockring Socket and Wrench, the Sprocket Remover keeps the cassette in place so that the lockring can be loosened and removed.

The spring-loaded design makes one-hand operation quick and easy.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Functions

Compatible with 7-12 speed sprockets.

Material

SPHC steel / High polymer

Size

300mm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Solid and well made, although the slight rubbing of the jaws loses it a mark.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

The grip was good, you can use it with one hand, and it offers enough purchase to easily remove locknuts.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

I'm pretty sure this tool will outlive me…

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

It is expensive – though not the most expensive way to remove a cassette. But as with any well-made tool, this is also an investment, and as you're unlikely to break this any time soon I think it's a decent way to spend your money.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, it offers enough grip on the cassette to give you a good enough purchase for even the tightest locknut.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The durability, it feels sturdy and dependable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's not cheap.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Parktool Chain Whip is a little cheaper at £34.99, but it does require two hands to wrap around the cassette. The Feedback Sports Cassette Pliers are one step up from the sprocket remover at £54.99, but they offer more adjustability in how wide you can open the jaws.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A sturdy and dependable sprocket remover that gives you a good amount of leverage to loosen locknuts – and you can easily operate it with one hand

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

Birzman Sprocket Remover 2024
Birzman Sprocket Remover
Birzman 2024
Birzman
George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

Latest Comments

 