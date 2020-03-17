The MET Allroad helmet is comfortable, with an easily adjusted strap, and features an integrated LED light and 16 large vents. With an easy-to-remove visor it can segue effortlessly between your roadie cocktail soiree and your gravel beer-garden meet-up, should the need arise. Unfortunately for the price point, there's no MIPS liner.
The Allroad shares the same shell as the MET Vinci helmet that Stu was rather taken with recently. The Vinci is £30 more and includes a MIPS liner, but no peak or integrated LED.
It's the removable peak that MET is hanging the Allroad's all-road cachet on here. Whether you think a removable 25mm-deep peak is actually of any more use when you transition from tarmac to looser surfaces is a moot point – unless I'm missing something, the amount of sun, rain, avian discharge, 1000lb tunafish and anything else likely to come from on high is the same. The more vexing issue is whether adding 'Gravel' to a marketing description makes a product X% more Something. Anything. But I digress.
At 271g in a Medium for heads between 56-58cm, the Allroad is a reasonably light helmet, helped along by 16 decent-sized vents and internal channels. As Stu found with the Vinci, it shifts air nicely around your bonce. Testing it during a Scottish Highlands winter I was always wearing a skullcap, and could feel the breeze helping to evaporate moisture, which bodes well for the summer (no sniggering at the back please).
The straps and buckles are well thought out, with easy adjustability – required on a daily basis up here as weather dictates thickness of head covering, from thin beanie through thicker winter casquette right up to full rain jacket hood underneath. The strap ends in its own loop, with a squashed plastic ring preventing the buckle slipping off and ensuring the ends are always equal – a nice feature when adjusting the fore and aft strap lengths. There's a slider to push to the end, to make the loose ends sit flush with the strap once tight.
The head retention band is a single piece all around the head, meaning tightening of the wheel distributes the pressure evenly. There's a minimal yet effective amount of removable padding to make things comfy.
It's not at all obvious, but the rear of the band can be pulled down quite a way to fit under the rear of your skull for a snug fit. The design is 'ponytail-compatible' for those with flowing locks.
Included in the Allroad package (but not the Vinci) is MET's Safe-T Duo Lightcap – a buttoncell-powered three-LED flasher that sits over the twist knob in a nicely integrated fashion. One glove-friendly press for constantly on, two for flashing, three for off again. Using an easily changed CR2025 battery, it's not the brightest thing out there – but every little helps. Also aiding visibility are two rather narrow reflective strips set into the rear vents.
The best thing I can say about the Allroad is that I mostly didn't think about it, riding on road, gravel or mud. It felt comfortable, stayed secure, didn't move around and adapted easily to changing headgear choices. As Stu noted in his Vinci review, the two outermost vents are aligned so you can push sunglasses arms through them when climbing or when they fog up – but there's no friction material lining the polystyrene so check that your glasses sit secure before relying on this feature.
As I suspected, the stubby visor did little to shelter my eyes and eyewear from rain or sun. Mountain bike helmets tend to have larger visors, which can be really useful when it's sunny to stop you from being blinded or your glasses/goggles getting dazzled – and for keeping rain off – but here, I'd say it's down to fashion/aesthetics as to whether you leave the 25mm brim on or off.
What makes a lot more sense to me for gravel riding is to simply wear a standard cycling cap under your helmet. The brim is flippable up or down, and fits much, much closer around the top of your glasses to shield them from rain and sun.
Value
Helmets of a similar ilk abound the £70 price point. Shaun really liked the Smith Signal MIPS – at £65 including a MIPS liner, and only 33g heavier, it would appear to beat the MET Allroad for safety and value combined.
For a tenner less, Dave liked the Cannondale Intake, but there's no nice strap-retention mechanism, or LED light. Or, for that matter, Gravelly brim. Ahem.
Conclusion
The Allroad is a good helmet. I liked using it, and have no specific complaints. However, for the price a MIPS liner would be nice, a la the Smith Signal – but MET is pricing that £30 higher in the Vinci, which seems quite a premium to me. Maybe that 'Gravel' visor could be swapped out for a MIPS liner in future? What price fashion, eh?
Verdict
Decent, well-fitting helmet for any kind of riding, with optional brim for Gravel
Make and model: MET Allroad helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's a helmet for riders wanting to Be More Gravel, sometimes. Or, just ride their bikes, all the time.
MET says:
DESIGNED FOR EVERY RIDE
The MET Allroad is made for those who enjoy spending time on the saddle, whether on the tarmac or on gravel routes.
Sporty on one side, comfy on the other. It's exceptionally lightweight and secure thanks to MET's distinguishing design.
REMOVABLE VISOR
The MET Allroad features a removable visor that snaps in and out of the side vents without any anchor clips. This concept makes the design of the MET Allroad cleaner and truly versatile. When less is more.
FIT SYSTEM
SAFE-T E-DUO
All-round belt offers 360° adjustment
Four positions for vertical adjustment
Ponytail compatible
LED light integrated
REFLECTIVE STICKERS
Additional visibility is necessary when riding your bike, that's why we strategically placed two reflective stickers on the Allroad shell.
INTEGRATED LED LIGHT
The Allroad is compact and minimal, a perfect match for your commute. Additional visibility is important when riding your bike, that's why it features an integrated rear LED light.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From MET:
SPECIFICATIONS
Outer shell construction In-Mould
Inner shell Shock absorbing polystyrene
Straps and Divider Adjustable cam divider
Comfort Hand washable comfort pads
Fit system Safe-T DUO vertical adjustment and ponytail compatible
Visor Snap in/out visor
Ventilation Internal air-channeling
Be seen Reflective rear sticker
Compatibility MET Dualgel front pad
Certifications CE, AS/NZ, US
WEIGHT
S M L
CE 245 gr 265 gr 285 gr
AS/NZS 245 gr 265 gr 285 gr
SIZE CHART
S M L
A cm 52/56 56/58 58/61
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
It's tidily made, no complaints.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Comfortable and secure, with quick changes to fit if needed.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Early days, but after a couple of months of testing it still looks like new.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
For what's in it, it's quite light.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
For my head, no complaints, even with minimal padding.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
The Smith Signal MIPS gets you a MIPS liner for £5 less, and appears to beat the Allroad in other respects.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It is a good helmet – airflow, security, weight. Is it Gravel though?
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The straps – easy and quick to adjust.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The visor. I don't see the point.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a perfectly decent, comfortable helmet with a good strap arrangement, but given that the Smith Signal gives you MIPS for £5 less, I think MET could do better here by the consumer.
Age: 46 Height: 183cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Merida Ride 5000 Disc My best bike is: Velocite Selene
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, club rides, general fitness riding, mtb, Dutch bike pootling.
