The Smith Signal MIPS helmet has apparently been 'built for the everyday rider', and while that might sound a bit vague, the styling seems surprisingly genre-fluid, working with technical and more casually themed clothing. Crucially, it has performed surprisingly well on and off-road.

The specification is pretty good, especially for the price point. There's the standard in-mould construction (where liner and shell are fused together simultaneously) and it's neatly executed. I always prefer shells that cover the EPS liner, but at this end of the market I wasn't surprised to find it exposed.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Its 21 vents are pretty good going for an 'everyday' design. Smith calls it its AirEvac system. Crudely, this is an 'inlet/exhaust' system: those at the front are designed to scoop cooling air inside, while warm air is expelled from the rear vents. It's also designed to prevent close-fitting eyewear from fogging.

There's also a slot for holding glasses when removed from your face – at a rest stop, say, or when mending a flat or rummaging through a pannier. Some LEDs will also mount through the rear vents – another definite plus.

More impressive for me is the MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) lining. This is designed to protect the brain from potentially damaging twisting forces experienced in a crash. A few years back it was the preserve of high-end models, but I'm pleased to see it becoming more prevalent at this end of the market.

> All you need to know about MIPS

The Smith also conforms to CPSC, CE EN1078, AS/NZS2063 standards.

Fitting/adjustment

Staying inside, we have the usual anti-bacterial pads and the 'VaporFit' system. This uses a dial, allowing it to be moved up/down/fore/aft to achieve optimal fit, regardless of head shape.

There are three sizes (51-55cm, 55-59 and 59-61cm), which should cater for most riders. The familiar buckle and strap system are equally intuitive to use.

Performance

I was initially conscious of the Signal's wider profile, but this vanished within a few minutes. Its 304g isn't feathery but I have a couple of racier designs around this weight, including the Giant Strive Mips Aero Road, so wasn't really aware of it, even on rides around the 40 to 50-mile mark.

February's milder side saw temperatures around 13°C in my far-flung corner of the South East. No call for a thermal skull cap, but even at 12mph I could feel a decent flow of cooling air through the follicles. Winding things up to a racier 20-odd, it kept pace with my own tempo but without becoming overly fierce. At the other extreme, winching up a long, torturous climb, I haven't had a clammy head, suggesting the exhaust vents perform on a par with others in my collection.

Some helmets can ram so much cooling air inside that they induce painful 'ice cream' headaches, even on very warm days. Descending at 30mph or so, the airflow remained uniformly good and without any annoying whistling or similar wind-noise that can impair conversation or even general road awareness.

It wasn't long before temperatures began tumbling to their seasonal norms, so back on with the Buff or fleece-lined skullcap, the adjustment wheel meaning you can tweak to accommodate these in a trice, mid-ride.

Given the seasonal temperatures I wasn't surprised to discover the pads remaining socially acceptable. I tend to take my lids into the shower with me, to subvert any funk and clean the outer shell. However, the pads here are easily whipped off and bunged in the machine should you prefer. Being gloss, the shell is easily spruced with a quick shot of furniture polish.

I have a Buff with integral peak, which comes in handy for shielding eyes from unexpectedly intense winter sun, dust and the like, but I was surprised to discover the Signal's brim also does a decent job of keeping things at bay.

Though closer to what I'd describe as a 'commu-tour' (commuting/touring) model, the Signal has performed rather well on my off-road exclusions, too, offering reasonable protection against brambles.

Its shape is also fairly conducive to mounting lights and lightweight cameras. I found my TomTom Bandit a touch on the weighty side but the Go-Pro (and its emulators) were a better bet.

Value

Given the Mips system and overall specification, I reckon £69.99 is pretty good going.

Like for like, at this end of the market there's not much giving the Smith a run for your hard-earned. Bontrager's Quantum uses similar technology and seems well made, but the tester found its overall performance distinctly average. It's also a tenner more than the Smith.

> Buyer's Guide: Cycling helmets — everything you need to know

Bell's Tempo Mips is the same price as the Smith and another decent 'do all' design. Admittedly, it's gender-specific (in name, anyway), but the range of sizes is refreshingly inclusive.

Conclusion

I've been pleasantly surprised by the Signal and, minor grumbles re the exposed rim aside, I reckon it's a good choice for general riding. It does most things very well and offers a decent spec for middling money.

Verdict

Decent quality helmet for general riding with some nice touches, and reasonably priced

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website