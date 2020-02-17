MET Vinci helmet

The new Met Vinci MIPS helmet offers a great fit, plenty of padding and decent airflow considering its 16 vents, and, as you can no doubt tell by the name, the Vinci comes with the added protection of MIPS slip plane technology.
Taking a lot of its design cues from the top end Trenta helmet, the Vinci packs in a lot of technology and design for its mid-range price point.
First of all, it's good to see that Met has incorporated MIPS. If you haven't come across it before, it is the yellow cradle inside the shell of the helmet which is held in place by four yellow tabs. These tabs are stretchy and are attached to the helmet itself, allowing the yellow cradle to basically float inside. You can read more here: All you need to know about MIPS.
If you crash and whack your bonce, the helmet is able to slide relative to the cradle and therefore your head as it rebounds from the impact, redirecting rotational motion. There are plenty of reports online about its effectiveness although, so far, I'm yet to crash while wearing a MIPS lid, so I can't give you any real-world feedback.
We have seen a few cheaper helmets with MIPS, but it's still good to find it at this price point.
I get on well in general with the shape of Met's helmets and that doesn't change with the Vinci. For me the fit is spot on, and thanks to the thumbwheel adjustment and the fact that the belt runs right the way around the head rather than just at the rear, getting it just right is easy without causing any pressure points.
There are also four height settings at the rear, plus an opening for a ponytail should you require it.
The padding is pretty firm but spreads the load well and can be removed easily for washing.
Sixteen vents in this day and age isn't that many, but the Vinci does let the air flow through pretty well, and there are some channels grooved into the inside to divert that airflow around the head.
Two of the vents at the front are said to be a sunglasses port, but to be honest they are just positioned in a place that suits the width of the arms – there is no real retention there. If you are climbing that should be no real issue, but if the road is rough or you are moving around a lot you might find that your glasses are going to get acquainted with the tarmac soon enough.
Value
With an RRP of £100, the Vinci is in the right ballpark for the technology you are getting here.
The cheapest MIPS helmet I've tested is the Giro Isode at £69.99, but paying the extra for the Met is definitely worth it. The Vinci is slightly lighter, has better ventilation, and offers a better fit.
The Met is around the same weight as the Rudy Project Strym, which is £5 less at £95, but that doesn't have the MIPS system.
Conclusion
Overall, I like the look and feel of the Met Vinci MIPS and most of all the comfortable fit. It's a great helmet that doesn't really have any major flaws, although I wouldn't put a huge amount of trust in that sunglasses port.
Verdict
Great helmet all-round, very comfortable, easy to adjust and with the addition of MIPS
Make and model: MET Vinci helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Met says, "Inspired by MET's award-winning professional cycling helmet the Trenta, the MET Vinci exceeds the standards of performance and safety, delivering an unmatched price-performance ratio."
The Vinci MIPS is well specced for the money.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Met lists these details:
Sunglasses Port
Two dedicated ports designed for securely docking sunglasses on longer climbs or during your coffee break..
Brain Protection System
Featuring the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, the Vinci is able to slide relative to the head in the case of a crash, redirecting damaging rotational motion.
Fit System
All-round belt offers 360° adjustment
Four positions for vertical adjustment
Ponytail compatible
Duo LED light compatible
Specification
Outer shell construction: In-Mould
Inner shell: Shock absorbing polystyrene
Straps and Divider: Adjustable cam divider
Comfort Hand washable comfort pads
Fit system: Safe-T DUO, vertical adjustment and ponytail compatible
Ventilation: 16 Vents, Internal air-channeling
Safety: MIPS-C2®
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Does everything a decent helmet needs to.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Very comfortable fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Sunglasses aren't held securely.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For the technology you are getting, including the MIPS and the great fit, it sits well alongside helmets from the likes of Rudy Project, Specialized and Salice, to name just a few.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Met Vinci is a very good helmet that delivers a lot for the money. Nothing is really groundbreaking but it's a solid performer throughout and MIPS is a welcome addition.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
