MET Vinci helmet

The new Met Vinci MIPS helmet offers a great fit, plenty of padding and decent airflow considering its 16 vents, and, as you can no doubt tell by the name, the Vinci comes with the added protection of MIPS slip plane technology.

Taking a lot of its design cues from the top end Trenta helmet, the Vinci packs in a lot of technology and design for its mid-range price point.

First of all, it's good to see that Met has incorporated MIPS. If you haven't come across it before, it is the yellow cradle inside the shell of the helmet which is held in place by four yellow tabs. These tabs are stretchy and are attached to the helmet itself, allowing the yellow cradle to basically float inside. You can read more here: All you need to know about MIPS.

If you crash and whack your bonce, the helmet is able to slide relative to the cradle and therefore your head as it rebounds from the impact, redirecting rotational motion. There are plenty of reports online about its effectiveness although, so far, I'm yet to crash while wearing a MIPS lid, so I can't give you any real-world feedback.

We have seen a few cheaper helmets with MIPS, but it's still good to find it at this price point.

I get on well in general with the shape of Met's helmets and that doesn't change with the Vinci. For me the fit is spot on, and thanks to the thumbwheel adjustment and the fact that the belt runs right the way around the head rather than just at the rear, getting it just right is easy without causing any pressure points.

There are also four height settings at the rear, plus an opening for a ponytail should you require it.

The padding is pretty firm but spreads the load well and can be removed easily for washing.

Sixteen vents in this day and age isn't that many, but the Vinci does let the air flow through pretty well, and there are some channels grooved into the inside to divert that airflow around the head.

Two of the vents at the front are said to be a sunglasses port, but to be honest they are just positioned in a place that suits the width of the arms – there is no real retention there. If you are climbing that should be no real issue, but if the road is rough or you are moving around a lot you might find that your glasses are going to get acquainted with the tarmac soon enough.

Value

With an RRP of £100, the Vinci is in the right ballpark for the technology you are getting here.

The cheapest MIPS helmet I've tested is the Giro Isode at £69.99, but paying the extra for the Met is definitely worth it. The Vinci is slightly lighter, has better ventilation, and offers a better fit.

The Met is around the same weight as the Rudy Project Strym, which is £5 less at £95, but that doesn't have the MIPS system.

Conclusion

Overall, I like the look and feel of the Met Vinci MIPS and most of all the comfortable fit. It's a great helmet that doesn't really have any major flaws, although I wouldn't put a huge amount of trust in that sunglasses port.

Verdict

Great helmet all-round, very comfortable, easy to adjust and with the addition of MIPS

