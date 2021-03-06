UPDATED: Near Miss of the Day 464: Police finally take action against a driver who refused to give his identity after a punishment pass

A police force who previously told a cyclist that they would take no action over a video submitted to them that we featured in our Near Miss of the Day series have now done a U-turn.

The registered keeper of the vehicle had refused to disclose the identity of the driver filmed making a very close punishment pass on a pair of cyclists riding two abreast.

While failure to disclose the identity of the driver is in itself an offence, Surrey Police previously explained to Andy, the cyclist who sent the footage to them, that it was the force's policy, 'during the pandemic, not to prosecute persons for this, if this is a first offence, and there is no evidence to suggest that the keeper has failed to notify previously.'

Now, however Andy said the force appeared to have changed its mind.

He said: "After pestering Surrey Police and eventually getting them to acknowledge their error in previous responses (i.e. 'mistakenly' stating it was their policy to not proceed when a registered keeper failed to respond to a NIP172 notice if it was their first known offence), we now have a result and an update with regards to NMOTD 464..."

The registered keeper has now plead guilty at a magistrates court to the offence of failing to identify the driver.

He was handed a £110 fine, given six points, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

The original clip was shot on Lingfield Common Road in Surrey back in August by road.cc reader Andy while he was on a group ride.

