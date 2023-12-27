Tesla’s Cybertruck inspires Olympic medallist to design futuristic e-bike trailer

The design of Tesla’s much-publicised Cybertruck has inspired an Olympic silver medal-winning rower to devise an e-bike trailer that is touted as being perfect for bike-packing trips.

Jeremiah Brown, who wrote about his four-year journey from complete novice to member of the Canadian men’s eight crew at the London 2012 Olympic Games in his memoir The 4 Year Olympian: From First Stroke to Olympic Medallist, has called his creation the Cyberdrop (also the name of an unrelated file-sharing service).

His trailer’s front wheel incorporates a motor and claims to have a maximum range of 130 miles with a charge lasting eight hours.

Sleeping accommodation is provided in an eight-foot-long cabin that is 46 inches in height, and once in production, it is expected to be priced at around C$8,999 (£5,363).

Besides the three wheels, which benefit from full suspension, the Cyberdrop also has four legs which provide stability once it is deployed in camping mode.

Brown tows the prototype, which can also be equipped with solar panels to help extend battery life as well as powering the interior of the cabin, behind his Bullitt e-cargo bike, which together with the motor in the trailer itself provides the assistance needed to actually get it on the move.

He told Newatlas.com: “In 2021, I toured from Peterborough, Ontario to Newfoundland on a mountain bike that I converted into an e-bike with a large custom battery built to fill the inside area of my mountain bike frame.

“I had so much fun on that trip, but the one drawback was that I didn’t sleep well while tent camping each night.

“I looked at other products that had been brought to market, and really just wanted to buy a bicycle camper that would meet my requirements. But nothing out there met all my criteria.

“I wanted to have a consistent riding experience where I didn't have to worry about looking behind me every few minutes to make sure the trailer was OK.

“Riding with the Cyberdrop in tow is a pure joy, and puts a smile on my face and on the faces of so many people I pass on the road,” he added.

In September, our sister site eBikeTips featured a rather more rustic and less futuristic-looking trailer that also provides accommodation on bike-packing trips – the so-called Bike Cabin, featured in the video below.