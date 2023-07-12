U23 time trial champion Søren Wærenskjold rejected UAE Emirates contract, says "You would rather make the morally and ethically right choice"

Norwegian cyclist and under-23 world time trial champion Søren Wærenskjold from Uno-X Pro Cycling has said that he rejected UAE Team Emirates' contract offer, citing "moral and ethical choices" and "not putting salary above everything else".

The 23-year-old is signed to the Scandinavian team Uno-X Pro Cycling till 2026, and is currently riding in his first Tour de France. He also became the Norwegian national time trial champion, winning the competition by eight seconds last month.

Wærenskjold has revealed an interest from one of the biggest teams in the peloton, UAE Team Emirates, with the likes of two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar, Adam Yates, João Almeida, Juan Ayuso, and fellow Norwegian Stake Laengen, only to name a few, in its roster.

But Wærenskjold decided to turn the offer down, according to WielerFlits, instead deciding to stick with Uno-X, a team taking part in its first ever Tour, after a wildcard invite this year.

"You are tempted," says Wærenskjold about the UAE Emirates offer. "I know that Norwegians are not such a fan of the Emirates and such. Of course that played a part in my decision. You would rather make the morally and ethically right choice, and not put the salary above everything else."

"Moreover, Uno-X also made a good offer", says Wærenskjold. "So it was easy to accept. It's also nice to be part of an emerging team.

"When they started in 2017, it was a small team. This year we are riding the Tour de France for the first time. It's great to be part of that development. The selection will probably be further strengthened next year."

The Scandinavian team was founded in 2010 as Team Ringeriks-Kraftand, before the Uno-X name change came in 2017. It was upgraded from the Continental to Pro Team status in 2020, and is currently 17th in the Tour's Team standings.

Wærenskjold, who has been riding for Uno-X since 2021, took his first pro win at a stage in the Saudi Tour earlier this year.

Since then, he's won the ITT stage in the Baloise Belgium Tour, beating Soudal Quick-Step's Yves Lampaert. He finished second in the general classification behind Mathieu van der Poel and third in the points classification behind van der Poel and Fabio Jakobsen, and ahead of the current green jersey wearer at the Tour, Jasper Philipsen.

Wærenskjold's turning down of the Emirates offer means he'll most likely see out his contract at Uno-X, which he extended till 2026 in April. The team is marking a return of a Scandinavian team at the Tour de France after ten years.

After getting the invite from race director Christian Prudhomme, Uno-X's general manager had said: "We’re not in the Tour de France because we're nice people. We’re in the Tour de France because we have a very good cycling team, and that acknowledgement from the organiser is of course, enormous for Norwegian and Scandinavian cycling."