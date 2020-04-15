Back to news
Video: Shared use shenanigans - rider races himself on road vs new infrastructure

There's only ever going to be one winner here - but some of it looks like a decent route for slower riders...
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Apr 15, 2020 19:16
4

A road.cc reader has raced himself on the road against riding the same route on a new shared-use path - and there's no prizes for guessing which was quicker.

The video, from Dave in Dorset - a regular contributor to our Near Miss of the Day feature - was shot on Wallisdown Road in Poole.

We featured a similar video from Bristol back in December.

> Video: Cyclist times himself on new Bristol cycle path - and finds it's WAY quicker sticking to the road

In that case too, it turned out to be much quicker to be on the road rather than the shared-use path.

Of course, we are big fans here at road.cc of fully segregated infrastructure that keeps cyclists away from both motor vehicles and pedestrians.

But, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that more people are taking to bikes during the current lockdown, whether for infrastructure or commuting to key jobs, where that does not exist, shared use paths do cater to the needs of slower, less confident riders.

For the more experienced, of course, the orad remains there.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

