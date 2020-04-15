Video: Shared use shenanigans - rider races himself on road vs new infrastructure

A road.cc reader has raced himself on the road against riding the same route on a new shared-use path - and there's no prizes for guessing which was quicker.

The video, from Dave in Dorset - a regular contributor to our Near Miss of the Day feature - was shot on Wallisdown Road in Poole.

We featured a similar video from Bristol back in December.

> Video: Cyclist times himself on new Bristol cycle path - and finds it's WAY quicker sticking to the road

In that case too, it turned out to be much quicker to be on the road rather than the shared-use path.

Of course, we are big fans here at road.cc of fully segregated infrastructure that keeps cyclists away from both motor vehicles and pedestrians.

But, with anecdotal evidence suggesting that more people are taking to bikes during the current lockdown, whether for infrastructure or commuting to key jobs, where that does not exist, shared use paths do cater to the needs of slower, less confident riders.

For the more experienced, of course, the orad remains there.