Video: Shared use shenanigans - rider races himself on road vs new infrastructure

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Don't think I'll ever call it seperated infra separated maybe
Thanks. The spiel on the tyre sidewall (and the wtb website) says to pump up to but not exceed the max pressure (3.8bar, 55psi, so not much) to...
What have you always wanted to ask?
This one's optimistic...
I deliberately take routes that avoid villages where possible. But in the few villages I have went through I have had nothing but positive waves,...
I managed to overtorque a hope QR seatpost clamp and broke the threaded bolt, the nut and part of the threaded bit shot across the room like a...
www.cyclist.co.uk/in-depth/8048/the-best-cycling-documentaries
Excellent article, thanks for the link.
I'd only bother doing anything if the rotor is rubbing on a pad. If it's quiet, leave it be. You could always take the pads out and turn them round...
The Trek website says the 2020 model Emonda SL5 Disc is using the Bontrager Affinity Disc rims on Bontrager hubs (looks like the 2019 also used...